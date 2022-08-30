Read full article on original website
USDA extends emergency credit for drought disaster in Arkansas
Farmers from Benton, Crawford and Washington counties are eligible for emergency loans due to drought intensity.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Washed out road causes major problems for people in Cherokee, Sequoyah counties
A road that washed out in May is still causing problems for people in parts of Cherokee and Sequoyah counties. Residents there are struggling to get to work and to the grocery store because of the road. The massive hole where the road once was has been around since major...
KHBS
Overturned truck catches fire, blocks traffic on 412 near Beaver Lake
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An overturned truck is blocking traffic on 412 westbound near the Beaver Lake bridge Thursday morning. According to officials, a truck overturned and caught fire early Thursday morning. Central EMS said one person was injured in the accident. Crews were clearing the scene as of 8:30...
kuaf.com
Cannabis Consumers, Industry Leaders Pack Northwest Arkansas Medical Marijuana Expo
Vendors from Arkansas-based medical marijuana industries met in Springdale over the weekend to discuss compliance, market changes and implications of a potential recreational marijuana bill. The third annual Arkansas Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo was staged over the weekend at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. Friday was...
Labor Day closings in NWA and the River Valley
Labor Day is on Monday, September 5 and many city offices and civic services will be closed or delayed for the holiday in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
talkbusiness.net
Ritter wrapping up $12 million investment in Fort Smith metro
With a $12 million expansion investment in the Fort Smith region nearing completion, Ritter Communications expects to provide high speed internet and telephone services to businesses in Fort Smith, Van Buren, Alma and Ozark by the end of September. Alan Morse, president and CEO of Jonesboro-based Ritter Communications, said Tuesday...
University of Arkansas study shows black-owned restaurants disproportionately affected by pandemic
Black business owners were disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a UA study shows.
KHBS
Heavy rain holds potential for isolated flash floods
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the possibility of heavy rain tonight into tomorrow morning. This could lead to isolated flash flooding.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Fort Smith police investigating hotel death
Fort Smith police are investigating a death at a hotel on September 2.
Springdale police identify ‘persons of interest’ in recent homicide
The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying Persons of Interest in the homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28 at 2323 S. Old Missouri Road.
Documents reveal background of deputies, officer involved in violent Arkansas arrest
New information has become available regarding the background of two deputies and an officer involved in the violent arrest in Mulberry caught on video on August 21.
Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
KATV
Arkansas lawmaker thinks duty to intervene law could've prevented Crawford County incident
Little Rock (KATV) — More than a week ago, a viral video involving two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies and one Mulberry Police officer beating up a man after he was arrested. State Senator Bob Ballinger(R-Ozark) District 5 told KATV the incident with those officers could've been avoided following a...
One killed in Sequoyah County crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma woman.
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone ‘Duty to Intervene’ training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
Police release new information on Springdale homicide investigation
There is new information on August 30 on a Springdale shooting that left one man dead.
talkbusiness.net
UA chancellor search zeroes in on 4 finalists, including interim chancellor Robinson
University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt announced Friday (Sept. 2) four finalists to be the next chancellor for the UA campus in Fayetteville. Charles F. Robinson, Ph.D., interim chancellor, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (Sept. 12) Jay T. Akridge, Ph.D., provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, Purdue University...
I Found The Perfect Place For Taco Tuesday In Fort Smith
Where do you go for a great taco in Fort Smith? Well, the choices are seemingly endless. There are so many great places where you can get a taco in this beautiful riverfront town. But it's the quality of the fresh tacos that I look for when I want something quick and easy to eat. Street tacos are my favorite, but you can never get the same taco twice.
KHBS
One dead, one injured in Fort Smith homicide
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a domestic-related shooting in Fort Smith Sunday night. According to a release from Fort Smith police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of N 52nd St just before 7:30 p.m. Police determined two people there exchanged gunfire.
A Piece of Our Childhood Is About To Open in Fort Smith
There is something special going on in the commercial space behind the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Rogers Avenue. Something that many people will not only be familiar with, but embrace wholeheartedly. Someone will put together a new place, and his passion is the arcade.
