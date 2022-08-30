ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KHBS

Overturned truck catches fire, blocks traffic on 412 near Beaver Lake

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An overturned truck is blocking traffic on 412 westbound near the Beaver Lake bridge Thursday morning. According to officials, a truck overturned and caught fire early Thursday morning. Central EMS said one person was injured in the accident. Crews were clearing the scene as of 8:30...
BEAVER, AR
talkbusiness.net

Ritter wrapping up $12 million investment in Fort Smith metro

With a $12 million expansion investment in the Fort Smith region nearing completion, Ritter Communications expects to provide high speed internet and telephone services to businesses in Fort Smith, Van Buren, Alma and Ozark by the end of September. Alan Morse, president and CEO of Jonesboro-based Ritter Communications, said Tuesday...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Heavy rain holds potential for isolated flash floods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the possibility of heavy rain tonight into tomorrow morning. This could lead to isolated flash flooding.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

UA chancellor search zeroes in on 4 finalists, including interim chancellor Robinson

University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt announced Friday (Sept. 2) four finalists to be the next chancellor for the UA campus in Fayetteville. Charles F. Robinson, Ph.D., interim chancellor, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (Sept. 12) Jay T. Akridge, Ph.D., provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, Purdue University...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

I Found The Perfect Place For Taco Tuesday In Fort Smith

Where do you go for a great taco in Fort Smith? Well, the choices are seemingly endless. There are so many great places where you can get a taco in this beautiful riverfront town. But it's the quality of the fresh tacos that I look for when I want something quick and easy to eat. Street tacos are my favorite, but you can never get the same taco twice.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

One dead, one injured in Fort Smith homicide

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a domestic-related shooting in Fort Smith Sunday night. According to a release from Fort Smith police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of N 52nd St just before 7:30 p.m. Police determined two people there exchanged gunfire.
FORT SMITH, AR

