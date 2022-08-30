Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw
Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.
Billy Gunn On Working With Chyna In WWE, His Turning Point In His Battle With Addiction
In a recent interview on The Sessions, Billy Gunn discussed working with Chyna in WWE, the turning point in his battle with addiction, and much more. You can read his comments below. Billy Gunn on working with Chyna in WWE and his reaction to Chyna’s passing: “My best friend. She...
Swerve Strickland Talks About The Rest Of Hit Row In WWE And His Move To AEW
Swerve Strickland spoke to the Grapsody podcast recently to discuss his former NXT group Hit Row and where all its members have landed after being released last November (h/t to Fightful). Strickland himself was signed to AEW, while B-Fab, Top Dolla, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis eventually found a home back at WWE. You can read a couple highlights from the interview below.
WWE News: Tamyra Mensah-Stock May Get Another Look By WWE, Note On Cancelled Live Event
– WWE may be taking another look at Olympian Tamyra Mensah-Stock. According to the WON, the new regime in the company is showing some interest in the gold medalist who has previously expressed her interest in joining the company. The report notes that the Vince McMahon-headed regime wasn’t interested in...
Drew McIntyre Warns Tyson Fury To Stay Out Of His Match at WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre knows Tyson Fury will be at ringside for his match at WWE Clash At The Castle, and he has some advice for Fury. Fury spoke with Gorilla Position for a new interview from Cardiff and talked about how Fury, who has teased a match with McIntyre, will be at ringside. McIntyre made fun of Fury accidentally calling the event Battle at the Castle, saying:
Cash Wheeler Says He and Dax Wheeler Will Only Fight Again In One Situation
Don’t expect to see FTR in the ring against each other any time soon, unless they get one particular opportunity. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood previously competed against each other as part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and during an interview with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport, Wheeler said a similar situation would be the only way they lock up again.
Ronda Rousey Gets WWE Suspension Lifted, Attacks Adam Pearce On Smackdown
Ronda Rousey’s WWE suspension was lifted on Smackdown, after which she immediately attacked Adam Pearce. On Friday’s show, Pearce and Rousey were in the ring when Pearce read a message from the WWE Board of Directors saying that Rousey’s suspension for attacking a referee at SummerSlam had been lifted.
Hall’s Rampage Review – 9.2.22
It’s the final show before All Out and now we get to find out who else is in the Trios Titles tournament final. Hangman Page is subbing in for the injured Evil Uno, who was taken out by a pair of crutches shots on Dynamite. With that rather intense injury out of the way, let’s get to it.
WWE News: WWE Says It Is ‘Wrestling,’ Drew McIntyre Talks Clash at the Castle Match
– WWE has officially declared itself “wrestling’ on social media. Twitter is currently in the midst of a trend where companies and more have been sharing tweets that describes their brand in one word. The WWE Twitter account posted to describe itself, perhaps surprisingly to anyone who knows how focused on “sports entertainment” as it is, as:
Ryan Katz Confirms He’s Returning To WWE
Ryan Katz has confirmed that he’s heading back to WWE. Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts, confirmed on the latest episode of the Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast he co-hosts with Road Dogg, acknowledged that he is returning to the company in a similar capacity as he previously had.
Details On Warner Bros. Discovery’s Plans For TNT & TBS, How AEW May Be Affected
TNT and TBS are under new ownership due to Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger, and new details lay out potential plans for the networks and how AEW would factor in. Warner Bros. and Discovery merged back in March and since then, WBD CEO David Zaslaz has been shaking up the existing structures in order to make the new company profitable. That has seen a lot of controversial moves such as the cancelling of the Batgirl movie and several shows on HBO Max getting cancelled, with others like Batman: Caped Crusader likely to be shopped to other networks instead of HBO Max.
Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Show, Recent TV Tapings
– PWInsider reports that The Good Brothers vs. The OGK for the Impact Wrestling Team Titles is going to open tonight’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Also, Impact will reportedly start teasing the debut of NJPW star Yuya Uemura very soon. It could start as early as tonight’s edition of Impact.
JBL Gives Happy Corbin A Limo Ride Out of Smackdown
Happy Corbin wasn’t feeling too happy after his loss on this week’s Smackdown, but things may be looking up after JBL showed up. Corbin lost an open challenge to Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday’s show, and later in the show Corbin headed to the parking lot in resignation.
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.02.22
Hello everyone, it’s time for the go home show for Clash at the Castle. A reminder that WWE taped this episode last week, which makes sense as trying to travel to Wales on Friday night for a show relatively early tomorrow morning would just be a nightmare for all the talent involved. If you’d like spoilers you can find them HERE. Tonight we’ve got some wrestling when Karrion Kross makes his in ring return to the company, Hit Row and Maximum Male Models will have a dust up, there’s a Viking Rules match when the Viking Raiders battle New Day, and of course a celebration of Roman Reigns hitting the two year mark for his Universal title run. Two full years in the modern era is genuinely remarkable. This also naturally is the last chance for WWE to sell you on Clash at the Castle, so expect Drew McIntyre to show up and mess with Roman, plus there will be some kind of interaction between Sheamus and Intercontinental champion Gunther as they’re gearing up to just beat the crap out of each other at that event as well. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the (recorded) action.
WWE News: Karrion Kross Makes In-Ring Return on Smackdown, Drew McIntyre Attacks The Bloodline
– Karrion Kross picked up a big win on tonight’s Smackdown in his in-ring return for the company. The returning WWE star defeated Drew Gulak in short order and came out with his full original entrance and presentation, as you can see below:. – Drew McIntyre finished tonight’s show...
AEW News: Bryan Danielson Takes Out Chris Jericho On Dynamite, Women’s Tag Match Clip
– Bryan Danielson took advantage of a save by Daniel Garcia to take out his All Out opponent in Chris Jericho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson beat Jake Hager on Wednesday’s show and when Jericho tried to attack after the match, Garcia got involved which allowed Danielson to his Jericho with a running knee:
Good Brothers Expected To Go To NJPW Following Impact Exit, Note On WWE Interest
The Good Brothers are now free agents after their Impact Wrestling contracts expired, and a new report has details on where they’re expected to go next. According to The WON, the team is expected to work in NJPW now that the company is more open to foreign wrestlers than it was during the pandemic. This is not a big surprise as Karl Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion, having won the title in June from Tama Tonga at NJPW Dominion 6.12 in Osaka-jo Hall.
Chris Jericho & Bryan Danielson Brawl, Jericho Cuts Promo After AEW Rampage
Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson got into a brawl after AEW Rampage went off the air. PWInsider reports that Danielson came out ahead before officials broke it up and Jericho was left on the stage yelling at people. Ricky Starks then came out and posed before leaving. Jericho then went...
Triple H Shares Story About Michael Hayes Thinking He Ruined His Wedding To Stephanie McMahon
In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Triple H shared a funny story about how Michael Hayes thought he ruined his wedding to Stephanie McMahon because he got on the mic and sang while drunk. The story is below. “There’s a moment for me, when Steph and I...
Backstage Update on Plans for AEW Full Gear
– As previously reported, it’s rumored that AEW Full Gear will likely take place in Newark, New Jersey later in November. Fightful Select has an update on AEW’s backstage plans for this year’s pay-per-view event. According to the report, AEW will likely tape an episode of TV...
