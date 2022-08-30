Guthrie’s, the chicken-finger only restaurant pioneer, announced that its first restaurant in Oxford is now open at 1506 University Avenue. As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, the new Oxford location is owned and operated by Tyrone Burroughs and Randy Washburn, who also operate two additional Guthrie’s restaurant in Memphis, and have plans to open a third and fourth Guthrie’s in Collierville and Olive Branch over the next several months.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO