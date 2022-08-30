ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man arrested on drug charges in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lee County deputy arrested a man on drug charges Tuesday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy went to County Road 1409 because of complaints about a suspicious person. The deputy found Wesley Ford with a golf club. The deputy asked...
Lafayette County woman charged with motor vehicle theft

On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Ave. for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and charged with motor vehicle theft. Alexander was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court...
Tupelo police arrest man for stolen vehicle

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police have a man in custody after he was caught in a stolen vehicle. Officers pulled over a Gray Nissan Altima on a routine traffic violation near South Gloster and South Green. They discovered the car was stolen from the Enterprise Car Rental back...
Medical situation causes Goodman Road closure

If you were traveling in or near Goodman Road at I-55 and Southcrest Parkway in Southaven at mid-day Thursday, you likely encountered some traffic problems due to an incident with a man reported to have a mental health issue. Southaven police officers and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called...
3,000 people graduate from drug court as judge retires

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A judge who started the drug court program got to see the 3,000th person graduate at 201 Poplar Wednesday just before he retires. It took 25 years to get here but Judge Tim Dwyer will tell you he hasn’t watched the clock. “It’s been a job I have looked forward to coming every […]
Suspect captured by deputies after traffic stop turns into chaos

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An attempted traffic stop turned into chaos as two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy vehicles were damaged by a suspect attempting to escape. Shelby County deputies said they spotted a stolen Kia in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Hickory Hill right around the lunch hour Monday afternoon. Detectives said 19-year-old Saleem Wilkins along with two […]
Worker injured in Pontotoc fall

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A worker installing an air conditioning unit was injured after falling from the roof of a store. The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Pontotoc. Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said the worker was transported to the hospital in Tupelo.
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
Medical marijuana cultivation facility licensed for Oxford

A new business specializing in the cultivation of medical marijuana is set to open and serve Oxford and Lafayette County. Magnolia State Agriculture is the latest medical marijuana business to be licensed in Oxford since the Legislature gave final approval to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in January. Magnolia State...
Voter registration underway for upcoming election

The general election for Judge in the new Lafayette County Court will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with a possible runoff election on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The voter registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 10. Qualifying candidates that will...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
Guthrie’s Opens First Restaurant in Oxford

Guthrie’s, the chicken-finger only restaurant pioneer, announced that its first restaurant in Oxford is now open at 1506 University Avenue. As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, the new Oxford location is owned and operated by Tyrone Burroughs and Randy Washburn, who also operate two additional Guthrie’s restaurant in Memphis, and have plans to open a third and fourth Guthrie’s in Collierville and Olive Branch over the next several months.
