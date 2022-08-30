Read full article on original website
Police assist U.S. Marshals with kidnapping arrest at Mississippi apartment complex
Oxford police aided the U.S. Marshals Service in executing an arrest warrant at the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex Thursday evening, arresting one individual connection with kidnapping before conducting a search of their apartment. Marshals arrested Tamarius Webster of Carroll County and charged him with two counts of felony kidnapping...
wtva.com
Man arrested on drug charges in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lee County deputy arrested a man on drug charges Tuesday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy went to County Road 1409 because of complaints about a suspicious person. The deputy found Wesley Ford with a golf club. The deputy asked...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County woman charged with motor vehicle theft
On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Ave. for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and charged with motor vehicle theft. Alexander was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court...
wtva.com
Tupelo police arrest man for stolen vehicle
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police have a man in custody after he was caught in a stolen vehicle. Officers pulled over a Gray Nissan Altima on a routine traffic violation near South Gloster and South Green. They discovered the car was stolen from the Enterprise Car Rental back...
Mississippi police searching for capital murder suspect on run for five months
Mississippi police continue to look for a capital murder suspect who has been on the run for five months. Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department posted a request on social media for assistance in locating Nijel Hall. On April 8, 2022, Tupelo Police Officers responded...
desotocountynews.com
Medical situation causes Goodman Road closure
If you were traveling in or near Goodman Road at I-55 and Southcrest Parkway in Southaven at mid-day Thursday, you likely encountered some traffic problems due to an incident with a man reported to have a mental health issue. Southaven police officers and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Department Distributing Coasters That Can Detect Drinks Spiked with Drugs
The Oxford Police Department would like to remind the L-O-U community about our bar safety partnership with the Associated Student Body. One concern people have when drinking in public is somebody tampering with their drinks. The Oxford Police Department and ASB looked into different safety precautions being taken around the...
3,000 people graduate from drug court as judge retires
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A judge who started the drug court program got to see the 3,000th person graduate at 201 Poplar Wednesday just before he retires. It took 25 years to get here but Judge Tim Dwyer will tell you he hasn’t watched the clock. “It’s been a job I have looked forward to coming every […]
Suspect captured by deputies after traffic stop turns into chaos
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An attempted traffic stop turned into chaos as two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy vehicles were damaged by a suspect attempting to escape. Shelby County deputies said they spotted a stolen Kia in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Hickory Hill right around the lunch hour Monday afternoon. Detectives said 19-year-old Saleem Wilkins along with two […]
wtva.com
Worker injured in Pontotoc fall
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A worker installing an air conditioning unit was injured after falling from the roof of a store. The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Pontotoc. Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said the worker was transported to the hospital in Tupelo.
wtva.com
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
Mississippi parents speak out to school board about dress code they call ambiguous and sexist
The Oxford School District held a meeting earlier this month regarding the ongoing dress code conflict. Community members and parents were given the opportunity to speak out on the issue. Megan Anderson is a licensed counselor and mother. She expressed her concerns with the dress code and its ambiguity, which...
Oxford Eagle
Medical marijuana cultivation facility licensed for Oxford
A new business specializing in the cultivation of medical marijuana is set to open and serve Oxford and Lafayette County. Magnolia State Agriculture is the latest medical marijuana business to be licensed in Oxford since the Legislature gave final approval to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in January. Magnolia State...
Oxford Eagle
Voter registration underway for upcoming election
The general election for Judge in the new Lafayette County Court will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with a possible runoff election on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The voter registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 10. Qualifying candidates that will...
worldanimalnews.com
WAN Talks To Doll Stanley Of In Defense Of Animals About The Passage Of ‘Buddy’s Law’ In Mississippi
An appalling story of animal abuse that began unfolding more than one year ago in Tate County, Mississippi, reportedly still has many questions to be answered. Among them, what is the current status of Buddy’s Law?. The measure was introduced after a dog named Buddy was horrifically set on...
Mississippi police seek help in identifying two suspects caught on video cashing counterfeit payroll checks
Mississippi law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who are suspected of cashing counterfeit checks. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi posted on its Facebook page that the Pontotoc Police Department needs help in identifying the males in the attached images. On Aug. 11th, 2022, the...
File reveals former clerk’s office employee fired, reinstated before arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s office fire an employee for misconduct, but she managed to get her job back. Erica Askew was indicted for official misconduct. She was arrested in July while working at Mullins Station location. Law enforcement released very little at the time, but WREG Investigators uncovered Askew’s employee file. It […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
Oxford Eagle
Guthrie’s Opens First Restaurant in Oxford
Guthrie’s, the chicken-finger only restaurant pioneer, announced that its first restaurant in Oxford is now open at 1506 University Avenue. As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, the new Oxford location is owned and operated by Tyrone Burroughs and Randy Washburn, who also operate two additional Guthrie’s restaurant in Memphis, and have plans to open a third and fourth Guthrie’s in Collierville and Olive Branch over the next several months.
A place to dream: Mississippi kids who routinely sleep on floor at home given brand new beds to call their own
Fifty Oxford-area children who routinely sleep on the floor, with others, or in makeshift arrangements now have beds to call their own, thanks to Ashley’s Hope to Dream program in partnership with Ole Miss Athletics. Believing they were coming to the Ole Miss campus to work out with players...
