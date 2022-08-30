Read full article on original website
Doc DeWitt
3d ago
That’s a ridiculous sentence for her violent criminal actions. She could have killed the officer by her outrageous actions. Pitiful.
9
14news.com
Feds sentence Evansville man to 15 years for meth and gun crimes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nathaniel J. Jacobs, Sr., 54, of Evansville, Indiana, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and four years on probation for unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and witness tampering.
14news.com
Wife of fallen Evansville Firefighter due in court Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of an Evansville firefighter who was killed three years ago is expected to be in court Friday. 50-year old Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is facing murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in the 2019 death of Robert Doerr. The court entered a preliminary plea of...
wevv.com
Widow of murdered Evansville firefighter appears in court for perjury charge
The widow of murdered Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr appeared in court on Friday after previously being charged with perjury. Fox-Doerr had been arrested on the charge of perjury back in July after authorities say she made false statements while under oath. During her court appearance Friday morning, the state requested...
14news.com
Affidavit: Man arrested after punching and robbing bus passenger
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing a robbery charge after police say he punched a man and stole his cellphones. According to an affidavit, on July 1 police were called on a METS bus on East Boulevard and North Green River Road for an assault in progress. Police...
Accidental shooting report ends with 17-year sentence in federal prison
An Evansville man will serve time in federal prison after he was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine and gun crimes.
EVSC teacher charged with second OMVWI in one month
(WEHT) - Police charged an Evansville special education teacher with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated on Wednesday after she was arrested with the same charges one month prior.
14news.com
EVSC employee arrested, accused of drunk driving
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An EVSC employee is in jail, after allegedly driving drunk twice in one month. Police say 40-year-old Amy McCullough was found passed out in her SUV at the intersection of Bellemeade and Colony Road Wednesday morning. McCullough’s blood alcohol level was .141. Officers say she...
wevv.com
Bodycam footage shows arrest of Henderson double-murder suspect
New footage obtained by 44News shows the moments police took a man accused of shooting and killing two people at the Harbor House in Henderson into custody. Authorities said they took 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs into custody without incident after finding his vehicle unoccupied at the Hayes Boat Ramp just before 10 p.m. on the night of the shooting.
14news.com
Suspect in custody after ‘hostile situation’ at Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that multiple agencies were sent in response to a “hostile situation” on Thursday night. Dispatch says this happened at a home on the 2000 block of Herbert Avenue. Operators tell 14 News that Evansville police and fire crews responded to...
Investigation on Herbert Ave
The Evansville Police Department confirmed there is an active investigation on Herbert Avenue on Thursday night.
14news.com
Woman facing more than 50 counts of theft and fraud
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon woman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday on dozens of charges. 44-year-old Kimberly Williams faces close to 60 charges total. More than 40 of them are theft between $750 and $50,000. Several others are fraud charges. Williams had a $10,000 cash...
wevv.com
Jail Officers needed in Posey County
The Posey County Sheriff's Office in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, says it's currently taking applications for new Jail Officers. PCSO says interested applicants can visit the officer Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to apply. The sheriff's office says interested individuals can also apply by phone within the...
14news.com
Police: Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department assisted the Department of Child Services on a case that lead to a drug arrest. Just before noon on Thursday, both agencies went to the 400 block of Herbig Lane to speak with the homeowner, 40-year-old Calvin Helming. A large odor of...
14news.com
New York man indicted for rape and other charges in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Court officials have released the list of grand jury indictments for August. The grand jury met on Tuesday. A man from Buffalo, New York, is on the list. Walter Williams was indicted on two counts of rape, one count of sexual abuse, and one count...
14news.com
ISP: 18-year-old impaired driver arrested after driving 100 mph
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old was arrested in Gibson County. She’s accused of speeding and driving under the influence. Troopers pulled over a car on US 41 late Wednesday night. They say the driver was going 100 mph. When they pulled the car over, officials say they...
14news.com
Caught on camera: Man vandalizes several cars in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after some cars were damaged early Tuesday morning. One of the victims is hoping some surveillance will help find the suspect. It shows a man kicking in the side mirrors of at least four vehicles. It’s from some cameras at 2nd and...
Police investigate deceased person found under Pigeon Creek bridge
The Evansville Police Department got a call about a deceased person under the bridge at First Ave/ Pigeon Creek.
Henderson County Animal Control concerned about juvenile cruelty cases
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Animal Control is trying to learn more about a less than 6 six week old kitten that had one of its eyes shot out after apparently being shot with a BB gun. Animal Control says the kitten was “left for suffering and dead” and since there was not […]
14news.com
3 people from Muhlenberg Co. sentenced in child exploitation case
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Attorney General announced that three people from Muhlenberg County have been sentenced in a child exploitation case. 24-year-old Ethan Sparks of Central City, 24-year-old Gillian Bledsoe of Drakesboro and 23-year-old Justin Gibson were sentenced on Monday. Officials say Sparks pleaded guilty to seven...
wevv.com
Evansville school board member, business owner makes second court appearance after arrest
An Evansville business owner and school board member appeared in court on Wednesday morning after police said she was arrested in connection with a drug investigation. Amy Word appeared in court on Wednesday after being arrested and charged with one felony count of Maintaining a Common Nuisance back in late July.
