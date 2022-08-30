ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 8

Doc DeWitt
3d ago

That’s a ridiculous sentence for her violent criminal actions. She could have killed the officer by her outrageous actions. Pitiful.

Reply(2)
9
Related
14news.com

Feds sentence Evansville man to 15 years for meth and gun crimes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nathaniel J. Jacobs, Sr., 54, of Evansville, Indiana, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and four years on probation for unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and witness tampering.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Wife of fallen Evansville Firefighter due in court Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of an Evansville firefighter who was killed three years ago is expected to be in court Friday. 50-year old Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is facing murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in the 2019 death of Robert Doerr. The court entered a preliminary plea of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
14news.com

EVSC employee arrested, accused of drunk driving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An EVSC employee is in jail, after allegedly driving drunk twice in one month. Police say 40-year-old Amy McCullough was found passed out in her SUV at the intersection of Bellemeade and Colony Road Wednesday morning. McCullough’s blood alcohol level was .141. Officers say she...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Bodycam footage shows arrest of Henderson double-murder suspect

New footage obtained by 44News shows the moments police took a man accused of shooting and killing two people at the Harbor House in Henderson into custody. Authorities said they took 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs into custody without incident after finding his vehicle unoccupied at the Hayes Boat Ramp just before 10 p.m. on the night of the shooting.
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
14news.com

Suspect in custody after ‘hostile situation’ at Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that multiple agencies were sent in response to a “hostile situation” on Thursday night. Dispatch says this happened at a home on the 2000 block of Herbert Avenue. Operators tell 14 News that Evansville police and fire crews responded to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Woman facing more than 50 counts of theft and fraud

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon woman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday on dozens of charges. 44-year-old Kimberly Williams faces close to 60 charges total. More than 40 of them are theft between $750 and $50,000. Several others are fraud charges. Williams had a $10,000 cash...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Jail Officers needed in Posey County

The Posey County Sheriff's Office in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, says it's currently taking applications for new Jail Officers. PCSO says interested applicants can visit the officer Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to apply. The sheriff's office says interested individuals can also apply by phone within the...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
14news.com

Police: Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department assisted the Department of Child Services on a case that lead to a drug arrest. Just before noon on Thursday, both agencies went to the 400 block of Herbig Lane to speak with the homeowner, 40-year-old Calvin Helming. A large odor of...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Caught on camera: Man vandalizes several cars in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after some cars were damaged early Tuesday morning. One of the victims is hoping some surveillance will help find the suspect. It shows a man kicking in the side mirrors of at least four vehicles. It’s from some cameras at 2nd and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

3 people from Muhlenberg Co. sentenced in child exploitation case

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Attorney General announced that three people from Muhlenberg County have been sentenced in a child exploitation case. 24-year-old Ethan Sparks of Central City, 24-year-old Gillian Bledsoe of Drakesboro and 23-year-old Justin Gibson were sentenced on Monday. Officials say Sparks pleaded guilty to seven...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy