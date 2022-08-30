Read full article on original website
State Police investigating crash that killed Virginia man
Police said the driver of a 2020 Subaru Forester was headed south on a private driveway when the driver stopped and proceeded to cross over the westbound lanes of Lee Highway. The driver pulled directly into the path of a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer, and the truck was unable to avoid hitting the Subaru in the side.
WSLS
One hospitalized after shooting at Lynchburg apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. – An individual is in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say it happened on Thursday shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Reusens Rd at Maple Ridge Apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told by...
Virginia State Police searching for suspect vehicle in Beltway shooting
Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County last week.
WHSV
Body cam protesters appear in Augusta County court Friday
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters appeared in Augusta County court Friday for noise ordinance and disorderly conduct violations. The charges stem from protests over body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies in June and July of 2021. The judge heard one case for the...
Fugitive killed in officer-involved shooting in Albemarle County, Virginia State Police investigating
A fugitive was killed after an alleged police chase, crash and eventual shootout with police, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Department.
WSET
Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
cbs19news
Missing male has been safely located
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance with locating a missing person, who was last heard from at around 7 A.M. on Sept. 1. The missing person is identified as 45-year-old Nathan Levi Miles, who is a white male, with brown...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County man arrested for armed robbery of Market Street Cafe on Rio Road
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. An Albemarle County man is in custody following an armed robbery at the Mark Street Café on Rio Road on Wednesday. Evin Jose Yanez-Zavala, 22, is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on an armed...
WSET
Amherst Co. deputies looking for suspects captured on camera
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying some individuals caught on camera. On Tuesday, they said they are looking for the people pictured below:. The Sheriff's Office did not share what the individuals are involved in. If you know anything or recognize...
cbs19news
Police investigating incident involving brandishing of a weapon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Monday night. According to police, officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of 14th Street NW for a report of a person brandishing a weapon. The suspect reportedly had a firearm and...
fluvannareview.com
Fluvanna sheriff’s office posts two cold cases in new state database
Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website to display the newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced previously in the General Assembly. Cold cases include investigations into homicides and missing or unidentified persons cases that remain unsolved for at least five years. After working with the website administrators, the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office has been able to upload and publish two cases from Fluvanna County that meet the definition.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested after dump truck chase in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man was arrested Monday night after a police chase involving a dump truck. Steven Harold Behnke, 53, was arrested for Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving Under the Influence, Assault on a Family Member and Property Damage. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
wfirnews.com
Bedford County pursuit ends without incident
(from Bedford County Sheriff’s office) On 8/29/22 at approximately 1100PM the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a truck blocking the roadway and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of Bedford County. When Deputies arrived in the area the suspect and vehicle had left the scene. While on scene, Deputies identified that an assault and property damage had occurred. Deputies began patrolling the area and soon located the dump truck involved in the incident. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the suspect refused to stop leading Deputies on a lengthy pursuit that started in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and finally ending in the Town of Bedford at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
NBC 29 News
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Pain Specialist charged in a series of sexual assaults by his former patients will serve nearly 13 years in prison. Doctor Mark Dean was arrested four years ago, but the matter has dragged on through delays. Sentencing Wednesday, August 31, comes from...
schillingshow.com
Bang?: Gun-scare and lockdown at Charlottesville High School
The following message was disseminated to Charlottesville High School staff and families just after 4:00 PM:. I wanted to follow up to give you an update about this afternoon’s events. At approximately 2:00, we received a call to notify us of a possible firearm at the school. We immediately asked students to remain in 5th period with classroom doors locked while the police arrived to investigate. After speaking with a student, reviewing video footage, and examining the perimeter of the school (including McIntire Park), police and school administrators issued an all clear around 2:40pm for students to resume their normal schedules. No weapons have been found.
WHSV
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop. On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream along West Main Street for a...
WHSV
Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden produces purpose
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fresh produce and a sense of purpose are being grown in the Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden. It’s had an especially good yield this year. Sheriff Chad Cubbage said they’ve harvested 120 bushels of potatoes and sweet corn, around 300 bushels of cabbage, and the list goes on.
Man arrested in Waynesboro ice cream store burglary
A man who robbed a popular ice cream store in the Shenandoah Valley has been arrested.
WDBJ7.com
Driver flown to hospital after I-81 tractor-trailer crash in Augusta Co.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The driver of the tractor-trailer was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following the crash, according to State Police. UPDATE: Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have been reopened in Augusta County following cleanup and recovery from an early morning tractor trailer crash. The truck’s cargo included a flammable powder, so incident response required hazardous-materials removal before travel lanes could reopen, according to VDOT.
