wkdzradio.com
Main Ham Festival Stage Moving To Former CeeBee/IGA Parking Lot
A big change is coming for the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival. This year’s main entertainment stage won’t be located in the grasslands of West Cadiz Park, but instead will be centered on the old CeeBee/IGA grocery lot. It’s the third location in three years for primary entertainment, but could become the festival’s permanent destination. City of Cadiz officials have since purchased this lot in hopes of development, and now it’s getting its first true test.
whopam.com
‘Notables of Todd County’ book to highlight history, benefit Green River Academy restoration
Todd Countians and those with an interest in local history will want to get their hands on a copy of “Notables of Todd County,” a coffee table book that “provides a journey into many places, people, and events that make Todd County such a prominent place in the lives of so many people with Todd County ties.”
whopam.com
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after striking deer in Trigg County
A motorcycle versus deer accident Friday morning in Trigg County sent a man to a Nashville hospital. Sheriff Aaron Acree says the man was traveling westbound on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection with New Hope Road when a deer crossed into his path and he was unable to avoid striking it.
whopam.com
Brockman named Ky. League of Cities Employee of the Year
The City of Hopkinsville is celebrating a prestigious award won by one of their own as Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman was named the Kentucky League of Cities Employee of the Year. Brockman joins Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner and former Hopkinsville Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery in earning the...
whvoradio.com
VIDEO – Summer Salute 2022
It was a fabulous weekend in downtown Hopkinsville at Summer Salute 2022, capped off by K.C. and the Sunshine band. Take a look back at the weekend in this clip.
rewind943.com
Wanna Get scared? You can take a tour at Bell Witch Cave!
If you’re looking for something to do with a scary history, this is it! It’s at 430 Keysburg Rd, Adams, TN 37010, only a half an hour from Clarksville. You can take a tour for $12 for kids and $19 for adults Wednesday through Thursday. On the weekends it’s a bit more $15 for kids and $23 for adults. They have discounts of $2 for military during the week and $4 on the weekend. They are open for tours 10-6, last tour at 5. After next weekend they will only be open weekends through the end of October.
whvoradio.com
Another Superload To Move Along I-24 Friday Morning
Another superload will be traveling along I-24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties Friday morning to reach its destination to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. State transportation officials say a specialized hauler plans to leave Eddyville Riverport with a 480-ton superload around 7:00 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the Princeton-Eddyville Exit, then head east on I-24 to the U.S. 68 Cadiz exit.
clarksvillenow.com
O’Connor’s Irish Pub and Grill closes its doors after 15 years
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The popular Clarksville nightclub O’Connor’s Irish Pub has announced they have closed theirs doors permanently. According to a Facebook post, their last day of operation was Aug. 28. O’Connor’s, located at 1198 Tylertown Road, has been doing business in the community for...
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Man Recruited To Play Top Cop In Upcoming Feature-Film
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – That’s a wrap for the feature film “The Life of Me” starring Danielle Nicolet and Brian White, at least for the portions shot in Springfield Tennessee. The project created opportunities for Springfield residents and businesses but for one man it was the chance of a lifetime.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a crash on Roaring Spring Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a motorcycle driven by Roger LaBar from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was westbound on Kentucky 164 when he struck a deer near the intersection of New Hope Road.
whopam.com
WKU Celebrates Growth
WKU Celebrates the Groundbreaking of Soccer/Softball Complex. BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Athletics celebrated the groundbreaking of the WKU Soccer/Softball Complex on Tuesday afternoon that will house both teams during games and training. Construction is set to begin on the facility in the coming weeks. The ceremony included comments from WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart, WKU President Timothy Caboni, WKU Softball head coach Amy Tudor and WKU Soccer head coach Jason Neidell. Both teams currently have locker rooms away from their fields. The soccer team’s locker room is in Houchens-Smith Stadium and the softball team’s locker room is in E.A. Diddle Arena.
whopam.com
Oscar J. Patterson Jr
(Age 75, of Morgantown formerly of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday September 3rd at 1pm at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Burial will follow in Ridge Top Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton.
whopam.com
The Hopkinsville Tigers pick up their first win of the season
The Hopkinsville Tigers were on the road Friday night as they traveled to Princeton to take on the Caldwell Co. Tigers. The Tigers scored on their first offensive series of the night in route to a 42 to 6 win over The Tigers. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap……
Ashland City water outage affecting entire city
The Town of Ashland City has issued a Drought Plan alerting the public Wednesday morning not to use water.
wevv.com
Dunkin' Donuts location coming to Madisonville
A new Dunkin' Donuts location is headed for western Kentucky. Officials with the City of Madisonville, Kentucky, confirm to 44News that a Dunkin' Donuts location will be opening within the city. The new Dunkin' Donuts will be located at 221 S. Main Street. We're told the location will open sometime...
whopam.com
Christian County School Board to consider contracts with construction manager, architect for new high school
The Christian County School Board will consider approving contracts with a construction manager and architect for the high school consolidation project when it meets Thursday night. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says not much is changing with the agreement with Hafer Architect, but the district could formalize a contract with Alliance Corporation...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
wkdzradio.com
Authorities Search For Missing Child In Herndon
Members of rescue are searching for a missing child on Lafayette Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County emergency personnel say 2-year-old Nathan Zook was last seen around 7 pm at the 8000 block of Lafayette Road. He is described as a male 28 inches tall with blonde hair....
wpsdlocal6.com
Slow-moving superload traveling eastbound on I24 Friday morning
PADUCAH — Another superload will move down Interstate 24 Friday morning, heading eastward through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the superload will leave from Eddyville Riverport at about 7 a.m. on Friday, September 2. The cabinet says the...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Pembroke Road Wreck
A wreck on Pembroke Road sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way failed to stop at the intersection and hit a southbound truck on Pembroke Road. The crash sent the truck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
