CBS Sports
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Returns to action Friday
Stefanic (back) went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, a run and an RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. Stefanic missed a few games earlier this week due to back spasms, but he was back as the Bees' designated hitter Friday. The 26-year-old has shown excellent on-base skills in the minors this season, slashing .293/.401/.371 in 68 contests at the Triple-A level. However, he struggled in a 16-game stint in the majors in July, batting a paltry .167 with only one extra-base hit over 42 at-bats.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Exits with groin issue
Falter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right groin injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old made a second straight turn through the rotation Wednesday in place of Zack Wheeler (forearm), and the lefty allowed only one run on five hits with six strikeouts and zero walks before the injury forced his exit with one out in the seventh inning. Falter left with a double-digit run lead and is in line for the victory, and it's an unceremonious end to a strong outing. Regardless of his health, Falter may not receive another start with Wheeler possibly reclaiming his rotation spot next week.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Hits on field Friday
Pasqualino (shoulder) hit on the field ahead of Friday's game against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Pasquantino has been on the injured list since Aug. 23 due to right shoulder discomfort, but manager Mike Matheny said Friday that the 24-year-old is getting closer to a return. It's not yet clear whether Pasquantino will require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Royals.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Exits with injury
Benintendi was removed from Friday's game against the Rays in the top of the third inning due to an apparent right hand injury, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Benintendi went 1-for-1 with a double to begin Friday's matchup, but he appeared to hurt his right hand on a swing in the top of the third. He was replaced by a pinch hitter, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available to return Saturday.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits game early
Jimenez left Thursday's game against the Royals in the seventh inning due to right leg soreness. Thursday marks the third time in the past seven days in which Jimenez's right leg issues have caused him to leave a game early or be held out of the lineup. The injury doesn't seem to be severe since he is listed as day-to-day, but the lingering nature of the issue likely means it will remain a problem down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Shifts to 60-day IL
Larnach (abdomen) was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Larnach has already spent more than the 60-day minimum on the shelf after undergoing core muscle surgery in late June, so the move to the 60-day IL won't affect his return timeline. The 25-year-old is beginning a rehab assignment with Single-A Fort Myers on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports, so the outfielder could be back with the Twins within the next couple weeks.
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Returns to action Friday
Paredes (undisclosed) is starting at second base and batting seventh Friday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes has been held out of the lineup the past two games but will rejoin the starting nine Friday. The 23-year-old finished August with a .235/.338/.471 slash line, four home runs, 11 RBI and a 10:10 BB:K in 25 contests.
CBS Sports
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Not in Friday's lineup
Velazquez isn't starting Friday against the Astros, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Velazquez has gone 0-for-9 with six strikeouts over his last four matchups and will be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. David Fletcher is starting at shortstop and leading off.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Diagnosed with left calf contusion
Pivetta was removed from Friday's game against the Rangers due to a left calf contusion, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Pivetta sustained his injury while fielding a grounder in the top of the third inning Friday, and he was replaced to begin the fourth frame. The right-hander will presumably be monitored further before the Red Sox determine his status for his next start. If Pivetta is cleared to pitch, he tentatively lines up to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for season
Belt will undergo season-ending knee surgery Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. After receiving a second opinion on his right knee, Belt decided to undergo yet another knee procedure, ending his season. In 2022, Belt slashed .213/.326/.350 -- by far the worst numbers of his career -- and played in just 78 games. The 34-year-old veteran said he would like to continue playing, though at the end of the day it depends on how his knee recovers.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Won't start Tuesday
Wheeler (forearm) won't start Tuesday against the Marlins, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Wheeler was targeting a Tuesday return, but he underwent an MRI on Thursday that showed some inflammation. Interim manager Rob Thomson said Friday that Wheeler is getting better but is still experiencing discomfort. The team remains relatively unconcerned, but the right-hander will be re-evaluated Monday or Tuesday prior to potentially throwing a bullpen next week.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Naile: Recalled to majors
Naile was recalled by the Cardinals on Thursday. While with Triple-A Memphis this year, Naile has recorded a 3.48 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 67.1 frames out of the bullpen. He has made two brief stints in the majors, throwing just six innings over five appearances this season and has allowed just two hits in that time. He figures to provide depth to what is already a very solid Cardinals bullpen.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Looks good at practice
Toney (leg) is practicing Wednesday and appears to be healthy, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Toney missed time this offseason after a minor knee surgery, and while he made it back on the field in late July for the early part of training camp, he then missed most of August with a leg injury. Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that he's hopeful Toney will be ready for the season opener against Tennessee on Sept. 11.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Out with foot injury
Gamel is dealing with a left foot issue and will not start Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Manager Derek Shelton didn't seem overly concerned about the issue, but it was enough to cause Gamel to limp and enough to cost him at least one start. Jack Suwinski will be the right fielder Friday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Calvin Faucher: Called up Wednesday
Faucher was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun. Faucher made 14 relief appearances for the Rays earlier in the season and posted a 7.11 ERA and 2.05 WHIP in 12.2 innings. The right-hander spent the last month and a half in the minors and should serve mainly as a middle reliever now that he's back with the major-league club.
