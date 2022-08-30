Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Arizona News
Annual Arizona Black Rodeo brings culture, history and fun to Scottsdale. The event featured several different rodeo events with nearly 40 contestants. Peoria football community comes together to honor fallen player Zach Hunzinger. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Elliott Polakoff. He lost his four-year battle with bone cancer in...
East Valley Tribune
East Valley high school football schedule, picks for Sept. 2-3
The start of the 2022 high school football season has finally arrived for the bigger schools. Many teams are taking on teams from out of state to kickoff the season, as they look to continue to put Arizona high school football on a national map. Here's a look at all...
AZFamily
Peoria football community comes together to honor fallen player Zach Hunzinger
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — High school football got underway for many of the bigger schools in Arizona Friday evening. And perhaps no scene as memorable as the one at Liberty High School in Peoria, where before the Lions hosted rival Sunrise Mountain, they celebrated one of their own gone far too soon. Zach Hunzinger played football for the Lions and graduated in 2019. He lost his four-year battle with bone cancer in July. But in the days since his passing, his presence has still been felt throughout the Liberty Lion community. “I can’t put into words the community of support that has been wrapped around my son for this entire adventure,” Zach’s dad Chuck Hunzinger said.
ABC 15 News
Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley
CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
AZFamily
Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home
Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span. Updated: 18 hours...
AZFamily
Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
AZFamily
Sun City church Pays It Forward to member who does it all
Many Arizona families struggle to put food on the table, which means 1 in 6 children are focusing on an empty stomach instead of their future. NFL legend Lorenzo Alexander, Arizona Cardinals support Feed Arizona Children initiative. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Lorenzo Alexander and Nicole Bidwell of the Arizona...
AZFamily
Annual Arizona Black Rodeo brings culture, history and fun to Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds packed WestWorld of Scottsdale on Friday night for what spectators and event organizers call the “hottest show on dirt!” The Arizona Black Rodeo was back in town and featured classic bull riding and barrel racing, but it also brought its own touch of history.
Glendale Star
Future shines bright for Desert Diamond Casinos
Formerly known as Gila River Arena, the city-owned arena in the Westgate Entertainment District has a new name — Desert Diamond Arena. According to Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps, the discussions between the city of Glendale, ASM Global and Desert Diamond Casinos had been going on over the last five or six months.
East Valley Tribune
Economist praises QC’s growth management
If Queen Creek can be summed up in one word, it’s growth. “It’s more challenging to be a Queen Creek where you’ve got people coming in at a ferocious rate compared to if you are relatively stable,” economist Alan Maguire said. “You have more time to react. They have to react every single day.”
Maricopa County votes against Rio Verde Foothills water district
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Anxiety has plagued residents in a Valley community for nearly a year. An impending water cutoff threatening to dry up the majority of their water supply by the end of 2022 is the root cause. The anxiety has been worsened by community members not being able...
AZFamily
Junior high school student in Gilbert brings BB gun to school
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A middle school student in Gilbert is in serious trouble after bringing a BB gun to school on Monday. Gilbert police said they responded to a report that a student had a weapon on school grounds at Mesquite Junior High School. Officer investigated and submitted charges of disorderly conduct to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. It’ll be up to prosecutors whether they pursue a criminal case against the student. School officials said no students or staff were in any danger. “Gilbert Public Schools takes incidents such as this extremely seriously. The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority,” the district said in a statement.
AZFamily
Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
AZFamily
Body found in Salt River homleess encampment near Tempe Marketplace
Measles cases in Maricopa County serve as reminder to get vaccinated. Maricopa County has three cases of measles and a falling vaccination rate so doctors are sounding the alarm. Community of Yarnell calls for change after woman hit, killed by YCSO sergeant. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. The community of...
KTAR.com
Democratic Arizona House member who won Senate primary race resigns seat for new career
PHOENIX — Democratic Arizona Rep. Diego Espinoza, who won his state Senate primary last month, announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics. Espinoza, who represents District 19 in Tolleson and other parts of the West Valley, will join Salt River Project’s government and community relations team.
azbigmedia.com
12 places to eat on Labor Day this year
If you’re looking for some great places to eat on Labor Day and over the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open this holiday to help you celebrate. Someburros. This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy authentic and quality...
AZFamily
Maitenance engineer at Sun City church wins Pay It Forward award
SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We decided to Pay It Forward out in Sun City to Shawn McMullen, who works at Shepherd of the Hills Methodist Church. “We love him. He has the most generous spirit. He overflows with a willingness to help people. Never stops, never stops,” said church member Debra Lerner. McMullen is the maintenance engineer and does everything, including plumbing, electrical and yard work. The congregation appreciates his hard work and got together to nominate him for our Pay It Forward award.
Jones sharp, Arizona State beats Northern Arizona 40-3
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Emory Jones adeptly orchestrated the offense, showed off his elusiveness on a touchdown run. Xazavian Halladay juked and jolted his way for big chunks of yards. Arizona State’s two marquee transfers had sterling debuts and the rest of the new-look Sun Devils were sharp most of the night, opening the season with an easy win over an FCS opponent. Jones ran for two touchdowns in his desert debut, Halladay ran for 116 yards and a score, and the Sun Devils opened their fifth season under coach Herm Edwards with a 40-3 win over Northern Arizona on Thursday night. “There’s a lot of things we have to work on, but the composure of the team was good,” Edwards said. “With all these new guys on the sideline, you didn’t know how they were going to act, but they were good.”
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Labor Day weekend will see another homestand for the Diamondbacks and a plethora of music and comedy options in metro Phoenix. Here are some of the biggest events around the Valley. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.) Day: Friday.
AZFamily
Central High School in Phoenix temporarily placed on lockdown after threats
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix high school was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon. Central High School went on lockdown while Phoenix police investigated potential threats made against the school. One person was detained, but no suspects have been identified. The high school has since lifted the lockdown. Parents...
