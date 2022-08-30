ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteland, IN

Authorities identify body found near Whiteland motel

By Joe Hopkins
 3 days ago

WHITELAND, Ind. — Authorities are asking for information after a person was found dead in a field near a motel in Whiteland.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office said the body of a male was found around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel, which is located at 511 South U.S. Highway 31.

Indiana State Police asking for help investigating deadly Connersville shooting

Initially, the coroner’s office said the male was white and wearing black shorts and a blue shirt. The office added that “his condition would not allow for positive visual ID” in a tweet .

However, around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the coroner said that the male has been identified through fingerprints and that his family has been notified. On Wednesday he was identified as 39-year-old Dennis Brown.

The Johnson County Coroner says Brown was last seen five days before his body was found in the same area. There were no signs of foul play.

A final ruling on the cause of death is pending toxicology reports, which could take up to three weeks.

Anyone with information should call the Whiteland Police Department at 317-535-8100 or the Johnson County Coroners Office at 317-738-6031.

