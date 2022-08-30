Authorities identify body found near Whiteland motel

WHITELAND, Ind. — Authorities are asking for information after a person was found dead in a field near a motel in Whiteland.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office said the body of a male was found around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel, which is located at 511 South U.S. Highway 31.

Initially, the coroner’s office said the male was white and wearing black shorts and a blue shirt. The office added that “his condition would not allow for positive visual ID” in a tweet .

However, around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the coroner said that the male has been identified through fingerprints and that his family has been notified. On Wednesday he was identified as 39-year-old Dennis Brown.

The Johnson County Coroner says Brown was last seen five days before his body was found in the same area. There were no signs of foul play.

A final ruling on the cause of death is pending toxicology reports, which could take up to three weeks.

Anyone with information should call the Whiteland Police Department at 317-535-8100 or the Johnson County Coroners Office at 317-738-6031.

