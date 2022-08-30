California Attorney General Rob Bonta [yesterday] issued the second annual Labor Day Report highlighting the ongoing work of the California Department of Justice to stand up for and defend the rights of workers in California and across the country. The report also reiterates 10 key workplace rights that every worker in California should know and exercise. Despite the challenges confronting workers nationwide, the Attorney General remains committed to using all the tools of his office to help realize the promise of dignity for all workers.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO