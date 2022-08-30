ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryanair launches largest UK winter schedule

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzObd_0hb8FMzp00

Ryanair has launched its largest winter schedule in the UK.

The Irish carrier announced it will operate more than 3,000 daily flights to and from 21 UK airports this winter.

It will open 21 new routes to destinations such as Stansted to Lapland, Finland; Liverpool to Rome, Italy; Birmingham to Stockholm, Sweden; and Edinburgh to Grenoble, France.

Speaking at a press conference in London, Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said: “Ryanair is one of the most reliable airlines as hopeless Heathrow continues to cap traffic, while BA cancels thousands of UK flights in its winter schedules due to staff shortages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZ7Zd_0hb8FMzp00
Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “useless” Cabinet (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

“This winter Ryanair is offering its UK customers lower fares and more certainty with their winter travel plans, as it operates a full schedule of over 3,000 daily flights with many new routes and unbeatable value for the UK’s consumers and their families.”

Mr O’Leary also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “useless” Cabinet.

He advised Mr Johnson’s successor to “get rid of all of them”.

Asked at a press conference in central London how the new prime minister could help the aviation industry, Mr O’Leary said Home Secretary Priti Patel is “not capable”, while removing Grant Shapps from his position as Transport Secretary would be “no loss”.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are the final two in the race for No 10, with the winner to be revealed on September 5.

