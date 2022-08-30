Read full article on original website
Community-Wide Project Focused on Lessons of the Holocaust and Relevant Messages Includes Event on September 1
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 1, 2022) — The media are invited to the private opening of Anne Frank: A History for Today on Thursday, September 1, 6PM, at the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport, Iowa. Light refreshments will be served. Program presenters will have tables showcasing their events,...
Son Monarcas Brings Latin Fusion, Dance to Moline Library
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 31, 2022) — Immerse yourself in song and dance with a lively, interactive performance from Son Monarcas, Friday, September 23, 12PM. This event will be held at the Moline Public Library as part of Quad City Arts Visiting Artist Series. Registration is not required. The musicians...
Happy Joe’s Continues Its Transformational Journey
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 2, 2022) — Over the last eighteen months, Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream has signed more franchise agreements and opened more new locations than during the entire previous decade. The brand’s take-out and delivery sales are greater than pre-pandemic levels, and it has successfully started expanding overseas. The vast majority of Happy Joe’s fifty-plus locations are highly profitable, with its franchise restaurants leading the way having recently remodeled or are in the process of upgrading to the brand’s modern new design, leading to higher guest satisfaction.
Now Playing: Friday, September 2, through Thursday, September 8
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction (not tated; Putnam Museeum & Science Center) - An edu-doc that would be recommended solely for the chance, for 40 minutes, to actually feel momentarily great about the state of the human race. IMDb listing.
Anania Williams of Davenport, Iowa, Graduates from Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS (September 2, 2022) — Emerson College awarded more than 1,000 undergraduate degrees during its 142nd Commencement at Agganis Arena on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Anania Williams from Davenport, Iowa (52803), received a BFA in Musical Theatre and graduated in August 2022. During the ceremony, the College honored...
The Riffs Will Flow and Beer Will Spill at Wake Brewing's Five-Year Anniversary Party: September 9 and 10
Wake Brewing began five years ago as a means for two brothers to combine their shared love for beer and heavy metal. For many people, this would imply crushing cans and blasting Dokken or Slayer tapes; for the Brothers Parris (Jason and Justen), something more ambitious was in order. The two set out to brew their own beers to their own exacting standards, taking influences from a variety of brewing styles and methods and adding one key, untried ingredient: the riff. Each and every batch of Wake beer is sonically infused with glorious heavy metal riffs, blaring heavy music during the brewing process the way one might play music for plants. The riffs are in the beers, not just in the names and the packaging.
One Night Only Performance of "Encore for Murder" on September 17
MUSCATINE, IOWA (August 31, 2022) — A special one-night-only performance will feature a cast of local talent performing alongside Gary Sandy of WKRP in Cincinnati fame! Written by Max Allan Collins, Encore for Murder follows private eye Mike Hammer, a character originally created by Mickey Spillane and further developed by Collins. Presented in a radio show format, an actress attempting a return to Broadway receives a death threat, and Mike Hammer, played by Sandy, is on the case. The situation is complicated as the actress is recently widowed and is a former love interest of Hammer’s.
Monmouth College's Great Lecture Series Returns September 3 with Exploration of the Moon
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (August 31, 2022) Although outstanding talks by Monmouth College faculty never went away during the pandemic, the school's Great Lecture Series did, but it will return this fall, starting September 3. The series features Monmouth faculty giving free public talks prior to home football games. The talks will...
Monday, September 5 Labor Day Parade to Be Held in East Moline
EAST MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 31, 2022) — We have had a record number of entries this year and we invite everyone to come and watch the 39th Annual Quad City Federation of Labor, Labor Day parade. The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is brother, Tony Bultinck, President of...
Monmouth College's Growing Fighting Scots Marching Band Ready to Start Season
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (September 1, 2022) — Good musicians will be playing songs about bad men when the Monmouth College Fighting Scots Marching Band makes its football game début under new director John Eckstine this Saturday night at April Zorn Memorial Stadium. The band, which has nearly doubled in...
Duane Betts, September 10
Saturday, September 10, 6 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Lauded by Blues Rock Review for 2018's Sketches of American Music, which the outlet deemed "an excellent debut album," singer/songwriter, guitarist, and Allman Betts Band member Duane Betts headlines a September 10 solo concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, his gifts leading All About Jazz to rave that "contemporary rock and blues may be in the hands of someone who not only appreciates its value, but may also have the talent(s) to do it justice."
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Partners with College Football Coaches to Encourage Iowans to “Get in the Game” for November Election
DES MOINES, IOWA (September 1, 2022) — The head football coaches at the University of Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, and Drake are encouraging Iowans to “get in the game” for the November 8 general election. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is partnering with Kirk Ferentz, Matt Campbell, Mark Farley, and Todd Stepsis to promote voter participation this fall. The four head coaches will appear in radio, TV, social media, and digital ads, encouraging Iowans to #BeAVoter. Radio ads will run during each school’s game broadcasts.
Rock Island County Health Department Expects to Start New Boosters Next Week
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (September 2, 2022) — The Rock Island County Health Department expects to begin giving the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines next week that are designed to protect against the Omicron subvariants. The timing of the clinics will depend on when shipments arrive after the Labor Day holiday.
