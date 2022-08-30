Wake Brewing began five years ago as a means for two brothers to combine their shared love for beer and heavy metal. For many people, this would imply crushing cans and blasting Dokken or Slayer tapes; for the Brothers Parris (Jason and Justen), something more ambitious was in order. The two set out to brew their own beers to their own exacting standards, taking influences from a variety of brewing styles and methods and adding one key, untried ingredient: the riff. Each and every batch of Wake beer is sonically infused with glorious heavy metal riffs, blaring heavy music during the brewing process the way one might play music for plants. The riffs are in the beers, not just in the names and the packaging.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO