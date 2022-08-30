ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Amsterdam to house migrants on cruise ship moored in port

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9phl_0hb8EYJ600
World News

Amsterdam has approved a plan to temporarily accommodate at least 1,000 migrants on a cruise ship moored in the Dutch capital’s port.

The move comes as the Netherlands seeks to end an accommodation crisis that last week saw hundreds of asylum seekers sleeping outside a reception centre.

The ship will remain moored in Amsterdam for at least six months under an agreement between the city and the central government.

It is the second Dutch city to approve plans for putting up migrants on a cruise liner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SF2eH_0hb8EYJ600
Migrants prepare to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seeker centre in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP) (AP)

In both cases, the ships will be moored so residents can exit and enter at all times.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said he was ashamed of the situation at the asylum reception centre in the remote north-eastern village of Ter Apel, where 700 migrants had to sleep outdoors in unsanitary conditions because there was no space for them inside.

The Dutch arm of Doctors Without Borders sent a team to the camp to provide medical assistance to the migrants, the first time the agency has ever deployed in the Netherlands.

“The situation in Ter Apel is heartbreaking. Together we must solve the shortage of accommodation so that refugees can find a place,” said Amsterdam alderman Rutger Groot Wassink.

Mr Groot Wassink called the cruise ship, which is not yet in Amsterdam but should be in use starting on October 1, a temporary, short-term solution and said the Dutch government needs to work with municipalities to reform the country’s asylum system.

One of the reasons for the crisis is a nationwide housing shortage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WnTBI_0hb8EYJ600
A migrant outside the centre in Ter Apel (Peter Dejong/AP) (AP)

Once asylum seekers are granted refugee status, many are unable to find a place to live and have to stay in the refugee centres, which were intended only as temporary accommodation for people awaiting decisions on their asylum application.

The minister in charge of migration, Eric van der Burg, thanked Amsterdam.

“Temporary large-scale accommodation is very important to restore calm to asylum accommodation,” he said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russian oil chief dies ‘in fall from hospital window’

The chairman of the board of Russia’s largest private oil company Lukoil has died, with the country’s news agencies citing sources saying he had fallen from a hospital window in what may have been a suicide. A Lukoil statement said Ravil Maganov had “passed away after a severe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

More migrants arrive in Kent as Channel crossings resume

A baby dressed in pyjamas and wearing a life vest was carried to safety as migrants crossed the Channel to the UK for the first time this week. Crossings resumed after a five-day hiatus amid breezy conditions at sea. In the calmer weather on Friday large numbers of people were seen being brought ashore in Dover, including several groups of men and another young boy wrapped in a blanket.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun

This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

Serena Williams ends career with third-round loss at US Open

Serena Williams bowed out of the US Open and professional tennis with a third-round defeat by Ajla Tomljanovic. Williams’ performances against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit had given hope to the tens of thousands who have flocked to Flushing Meadows hoping her swansong could have a fairy-tale ending. But,...
TENNIS
newschain

Baby and young boy among 221 people to cross Channel in small boats

A total of 221 people in five small boats crossed the Channel to the UK on Friday, according to the Ministry of Defence. A baby dressed in pyjamas and wearing a life vest was among those to have made the crossing, along with several groups of men and another young boy wrapped in a blanket.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Amsterdam#Cruise Ship#Refugees#Seeking Asylum#Dutch
newschain

The evidence missed in the Becky Godden murder case

Swindon taxi driver Christopher Halliwell could have been prosecuted for the murder of sex worker Becky Godden five years sooner if a proper case had been built against him, the police watchdog has found. A case against Halliwell for Ms Godden’s murder in 2011 collapsed when a judge ruled his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Rescued dolphins swim free from rehabilitation centre in Indonesia

Three bottlenose dolphins have been released into the open sea in Indonesia after years of being confined for the amusement of tourists who would touch and swim with them. As red and white Indonesian flags fluttered, underwater gates opened off the island of Bali to allow Johnny, Rocky and Rambo to swim free.
PETS
newschain

Broken down Royal Navy aircraft carrier to return to base ahead of repairs

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is to sail back to its home base after breaking down off the Isle of Wight. The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on August 27 heading to the US for diplomatic visits and exercises including flight trials with the F-35B Lightning jets.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Netherlands
newschain

Thousands flee as wildfire rages through northern California

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders after a wind-whipped wildfire raged through rural northern California. A number of people were injured when the fire that began on Friday afternoon on or near a wood products plant quickly blew into a neighbourhood on the northern edge of Weed, but then carried the flames away from the small city.
WEED, CA
newschain

Emma Raducanu ready for ‘new experiences’ after US Open title defence ends early

Emma Raducanu puffed out her cheeks and turned her focus to what comes next after an early end to her US Open title defence. Having not lost a set in 10 matches at Flushing Meadows last year, Raducanu was unable to find the same form 12 months on in an admittedly very tricky first-round assignment against Alize Cornet and fell to a 6-3 6-3 defeat.
TENNIS
newschain

Nuclear inspectors face volatile mission inside Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency are used to risky missions – from the radioactive aftermath of the Fukushima disaster in Japan to the politically charged Iranian nuclear programme. But their deployment amid the war in Ukraine to Zaporizhzhia takes the threat to a new level and underscores...
MILITARY
newschain

Protocol Bill ‘testing and fraying’ British and Irish partnership – Taoiseach

Controversial legislation that would empower UK ministers to take unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol is “testing and fraying” the partnership between Britain and Ireland, the Irish premier has said. Micheal Martin warned in a speech to the British-Irish Association conference in Oxford that the move risks...
POLITICS
newschain

From Churchill to Johnson: Queen to meet 15th prime minister at Balmoral

The Queen’s 70 years as sovereign has seen 14 prime ministers, from Second World War statesman Sir Winston Churchill to Boris Johnson, and now she is set to welcome her 15th. Political leaders have consistently paid tribute to the monarch for her sage advice and impressive knowledge of home...
POLITICS
newschain

Body found in search for missing man

A body has been found in the search for a missing man. Police Scotland said a man’s body was found in the water in the Gregness area of Cove, Aberdeen, at around 12.30pm on Thursday. Formal identification has still to take place but the family of Umar Khan, 24,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy