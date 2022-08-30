Bentonville Brewing Co. to host rescue dog show

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Purebred dogs are usually the ones in the show dog spotlight, but on September 11, Bentonville Brewing Company and Big Paws of the Ozarks will host an event to celebrate the community’s rescue dogs.

According to a press release, the event takes place from 2-5 p.m. and tickets are available here . Those attending can reserve a ticket in the most appropriate category for their dogs, including the following:

Best in Show

Best Trick

Best Wiggle Butt

Best Drooler

Best Ears

Best Underbite

Best Couch Potato

Judges will include trainers with Off Leash K9, Owners of Camp Underbite Doggie Daycare and more. Those without a rescue dog are still invited to attend and cheer on the rescue all-stars.

Bentonville Brewery is donating a percentage of sales to help continue to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome dogs in the NWA community.

