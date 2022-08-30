ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

City manager search narrows, next step is meet & greet

By Tiffany Littler
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka started the next phase in its search for the next city manager on Tuesday. Councilwoman Hannah Naegar stopped by 27 News to tell us about this phase and what’s next in the process.

The four candidates being reviewed by the city’s governing body include Mike Harmon, David Johnston, Stephen Wade, and Abbe Yacoben. Each candidate will take part in two interview panels Tuesday. One panel will be with the governing body while the other will be with community stakeholders.

2 Kansans arrested for drugs, stealing 800 lbs of meat

A public meet and greet will also be held Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Bishop Professional Center located at 3601 SW 31st St. People can send their feedback on the candidates to the governing body by filling out comment cards or by emailing comments to cmsearch@premierks.com.

Naegar said the next step in the process is they’ll deliberate on the community feedback, feedback from different council members and Mayor Mike Padilla, as well as receiving public comment via phone or email. She said they hope to have an announcement of Topeka’s next city manager in about a month.

To see the full interview with Naeger, watch the video above. To get in contact with your local representatives, click here .

