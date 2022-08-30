Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested following traffic stop on parkway
A Russell Springs man was arrested following a traffic stop on the Cumberland Parkway Tuesday night. According to a report from Kentucky State Police, 47-year-old Barry Joe Kerr was arrested and faces numerous charges. Kerr was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine, and an unspecified drug, along with possession of methamphetamine and another unspecified drug. Kerr also was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with other traffic charges.
WBKO
Glasgow man arrested for catalytic converter thefts
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A catalytic converter theft investigation landed a Glasgow man behind bars. Officers responded to Gillie Hyde about catalytic converters stolen from vehicles. According to a news release, officers identified the suspect as Charles R. Matlock of Glasgow. Officers were able to retrieve the stolen catalytic converters...
k105.com
Clarkson man in pre-trial diversion after drug arrest again arrested on drug charges
A Clarkson man on pre-trial diversion after a February arrest for methamphetamine possession has again been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop. Saturday night at approximately 11:35, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt was on patrol when he observed a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier, being driven by 36-year-old Jeremy D. Patterson, make a left turn onto Renfro Street in Clarkson without using a turn signal, according to the arrest citation.
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Locating Burglary Suspects
Todd County law enforcement is asking for the community’s help locating a man and woman wanted in connection to a burglary. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Derek Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Smith of Elkton are wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary. They are reportedly...
k105.com
Glasgow man attacks woman with machete
A Glasgow man is behind bars after breaking into a woman’s home and attacking her with a machete. The Glasgow Police Department said that on Saturday officers responded to the assault on South Lewis Street. Upon arriving on the scene, police determined that 31-year-old Eddie Copper had strangled and assaulted a female victim with a machete before fleeing the scene on foot.
wcluradio.com
Authorities investigating single shots-fired incident in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Authorities are investigating after a suspected road rage incident involving shots fired this morning. Police confirmed the incident was isolated. Apparently, an occupant inside a vehicle shot at another vehicle while traveling in the area of Columbia Avenue and Veterans Outer Loop. A suspect was not in custody as of 10: 30 a.m. Thursday.
WBKO
78-year-old dead after alleged drunk driver runs red light in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - One man died and two women were arrested after a crash Thursday morning in Scottsville. The Scottsville Police Department responded to a crash that happened at the intersection of us 31-E and KY 100 around 6 a.m. Thursday. Police say a 2017 Nissan driven by 28-year-old...
k105.com
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of truck, trailer from Dundee
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a stolen truck and trailer. According to Ohio Co. Sheriff Tracy Beatty, on Tuesday morning at approximately 3:00, a Silver 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 (headline photo) and a black 10-foot trailer with a drop ramp (pictured below) were reported stolen from the 200 block of Dundee Narrows Road in Dundee.
wcluradio.com
Man dead, two arrested after crash in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE — A man is dead after a Thursday morning crash in Allen County. Scottsville Police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of U.S. 31E and Highway 100 at 8:16 a.m. A 2017 Nissan was traveling northbound along U.S. 31E and failed to yield to a red...
k105.com
Leitchfield man dies while transporting building on Caney Creek Rd. Another man seriously injured.
A Leitchfield man has died and another man was seriously injured in an accident while moving a building on Caney Creek Road. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:10, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Justin Cockerel, along with Sgt. Clay Boone, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 1900 block of Caney Creek Road, about 125 yards west of the Layman Road intersection.
Wave 3
Suspect in deadly I-65 wrong-way crash arraigned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 hitting several cars and killing one person has made his first appearance in court. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections last night after being released from University Hospital.
wnky.com
KSP reminding public of local traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public they will be patrolling known problematic areas. KSP stated that they aim to make roads safer for drivers, and some of these measures include traffic safety checkpoints. In addition, traffic safety checkpoint can provide for...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Aug. 22, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 24 – Aug. 29, 2022. Lindsey A. Humphrey, 29, and Ryan M. Hughes, 29, both of Glasgow. Aug. 27, 2022:. Sarah E. Skaggs, 22, and Ty H. Burden, 23, both of...
WLKY.com
Year after big FBI search, Crystal Rogers' family remains hopeful answers are coming
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Seven years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, her mother is still waiting for justice. Sitting outside her Nelson County home, Sherry Ballard said Thursday, "As soon as the FBI stepped in, I expected something right away. It's kind of disappointing." This time last year,...
jpinews.com
Update on Shots fired in Glasgow Thursday Morning
Shots were fired in the city limits of Glasgow Thursday morning, September 1. An individual inside of a car on Columbia Avenue shot at another vehicle, in an isolated incident that began in the county. The operator of either vehicle has not been named. Because of the proximity to Glasgow...
wnky.com
Man dead after vehicle flips in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – On Wednesday, 55-year-old Richard Wade Lamb of Scottsville died following a car accident. The Scottsville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Gallatin Road and Sunset Hill. Authorities stated Lamb was traveling south on Old Gallatin Road in a 2005 Dodge...
WLKY.com
17-year-old in Grayson County dead after fatal crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — A 17-year-old was killed in a fatal crash in Grayson county on Monday, police say. Grayson County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 8900 block of Falls of Rough Road around 6 p.m. on Monday. According to the Grayson County Sheriff's Department, a...
lakercountry.com
KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be...
Wave 3
Former Bardstown CFO pleads guilty to stealing more than half a million dollars of city cash
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown is facing years in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of city dollars. Tracy Hudson, 41, entered a guilty plea last week in front of a federal judge. Hudson was arrested January...
WBKO
Warren Co. man identified in I-65 wrong-way crash in Louisville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The refugee community in Bowling Green are mourning the tragic loss of one of their members. Rajnu Masoud was killed in a wrong-way car crash on I-65 in Louisville this past Sunday. He leaves behind his wife and five children, the oldest just five years old.
