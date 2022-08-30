ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

State Auditor Issues Another Round Of PIE Awards

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQMdS_0hb8DFkK00

(Des Moines, IA) — State Auditor Rob Sand is announcing another round of awards to Iowa cities, counties, and school districts for finding new ways to save money. Sand calls these Public Innovations and Efficiencies, or PIE awards, which include actual baked pies for the winners along with the title. The Hamburg Community School District, with an enrollment of around 135 students, has been named the best performing community school district. The counties of Johnson, Clayton, Kossuth, Louisa, and Ringgold were recognized as the best performing counties against counties with similar populations. The cities of Des Moines, Guttenburg, Milo, Plainfield and Fostoria also were recognized for making money saving moves.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation effective immediately relating to the weight limits and transportation of agricultural commodities on state highways during the fall harvest. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Pheasant Roadside Counts bring optimism to hunters

(Area) Iowa hunters can expect to harvest 300,000 to 400,000 roosters this year, according to Upland Wildlife Research Biologist Todd Bogenshutz with the Iowa DNR. August roadside counts show very similar numbers to a year ago when hunters harvested the most birds since 2009. Bryan Hayes, with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis, believes the data is an encouraging sign. “Absolutely you should be encouraged. The results of Iowa’s 2022 pheasant population survey are in and they are almost identical to last year. Remember last year hunters harvested the highest number of birds in over a decade. So there is reason for optimism.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Rainfall deficits mount up in most areas of Iowa throughout August

(Area) Dry conditions persisted through the month of August with rainfall deficits over two inches below normal in some areas. State Climatologist Justin Glisan reports Atlantic received a shade over two inches of moisture in the past month. “Atlantic received 2.06″ of rain and that’s 2.3″ below average. The highest 24 hour rainfall fell between 7:00 a.m. on the 15th and 7:00 a.m. on the 16th and that was right under an inch, 0.99.” Measurable rain fell on 12 days of the month.”
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Clayton, IA
City
Milo, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Plainfield, IA
City
Fostoria, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Hamburg, IA
Western Iowa Today

Director of new Iowa Dept. of Health and Human Services says merger closes gaps

(Des Moines, IA) — The director of the newly merged Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says the merger closes gaps in programs that were managed by two separate agencies. Iowa H-H-S director Kelly Garcia now oversees a full-time staff of 45-hundred and about thousand private contractors who work on state programs. Garcia was hired to lead the Iowa Department of Human Services in the fall of 2019. She was named acting director of the Iowa Department of Public Health in mid-2020, and those two agencies merged July First. Garcia and her staff are now working on a plan to bring the Department on Aging into the agency.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Updated: AARP Iowa Launches 14-City ‘Fraud Watch’ Tou

(Des Moines, IA) — A-A-R-P and two state agencies will be holding a series of seminars around Iowa to alert older residents to some of the most common scams and how to avoid them. Brad Anderson, A-A-R-P’s state director, says his wife recently got a phone call from a scammer, claiming her business had to pay a fine immediately — but when she called the county attorney, he told her it was a scam and that she was not being fined. Officials from the Iowa Insurance Division will be part of the “Fraud Watch Tour” this fall — admission is free, but attendees must sign up in advance through the Iowa A-A-R-P’s website. The first tour stop took place this week in Des Moines. The tour is also headed to Dubuque, Waterloo, Mason City, Indianola, Clarinda, Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Fort Dodge, Ames, Ottumwa, Burlington, Bettendorf, and Marion.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Small NW Iowa Businesses Hit By Drought Can Apply For Federal Loans

(Washington, DC) — Small businesses hit by the drought in northwest Iowa can apply for low-interest federal disaster loans. The assistance from the Small Business Administration is available in 11 counties. SBA spokesperson Mark Randle says we’re talking about businesses dependent on farming and ranching. Randle says, “Because of the drought they’re not being called on for services.” He says this doesn’t include farms or ranches because they are covered under USDA program. Loans of up to two-million dollars are available. The application deadline is April 17th of next year.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Walmart Purchase Of Share In Nebraska Beef Packing Plan Called “Seismic Shift”

(Des Moines, IA) — Walmart’s move to buy a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant is being called a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger is the principal developer of Des Moines-based Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company. Tentinger says anytime you can bring the farmer’s product closer to the end user – to retail – it’s a good thing long-term.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Sand
Western Iowa Today

Labor Day Weekend Boater Safety Tips

(Lewis) This three-day weekend will likely produce heavy boat traffic, busy ramps, and placing boating etiquette at a premium. Bryan Hayes from the DNR Office in Lewis offers these boating safety tips. The Iowa DNR Offers the following safety tips:. Alcohol and boating don’t mix. Wind, sun, glare, and heat...
LEWIS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Turkey flocks in western Minnesota have tested positive for bird flu

(Willmar, MN) — Bird flu has been detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota, about 160 miles north of Emmetsburg. Doctor Shanna Voss, senior veterinarian at the Minnesota Poultry Testing Laboratory, says the virus appears to be circulating in wild birds. During this latest outbreak, bird flu was first confirmed in Iowa in February, in a backyard flock in Council Bluffs. The last quarantine of an Iowa flock ended in July at a commercial turkey operation in northeast Iowa’s Bremer County. Officials urge Iowans to contact a veterinarian immediately if they suspect their poultry may have contracted the virus.
MINNESOTA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Demand At The Food Bank Of Iowa Hits Another All-Time High

(Des Moines, IA) After setting multiple records during the pandemic, the Food Bank of Iowa is setting yet more records for the number of people using its pantries this summer. Annette Hacker is a spokeswoman for the Des Moines-based agency that serves Iowans facing food insecurity. She says they served nearly 122-thousand individuals in May, while the number exceeded 135-thousand in June — an all-time high. Some may think that the people who use food pantries are homeless, unemployed, but Hacker says the “vast majority” are working, with some having two or three jobs but no benefits, and they just can’t make ends meet.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

With 69 Days Left In Campaign, Grassley And Franken Complete 99 County Tours

(Bedford, IA) Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken, the Democrat challenging Grassley’s bid for reelection, have completed tours with stops in Iowa’s counties. Grassley addressed a crowd in the Taylor County Historical Museum in Bedford Tuesday, where the audience expressed opposition to vaccine mandates for the military and President Biden’s move on student loan debt. Franken chose Grassley’s hometown of New Hartford as the last stop on his campaign’s 99 county tour, where he accused Grassley of choosing “division and distraction over unity and understanding.” Franken and Grassley are scheduled to appear together in a debate on Iowa P-B-S on October Eighth. The November Eighth election is 69 days away.
BEDFORD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Auditor
Western Iowa Today

Enhanced Law Enforcement Presence on Iowa Roadways over Labor Day Weekend

(Atlantic) Labor Day weekend is labeled by many as the last goodbye to summer, with people traveling one more time before the winter months set in. Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy says it is anticipated that traffic will dramatically increase over this Labor Day weekend. McCreedy says a safety initiative begins today and through Monday. This enforcement effort aims to identify and address dangerous driving behaviors that lead to severe and fatal crashes.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Pheasant Numbers Remain Strong

(Updated) — Hunters in Iowa bagged the most pheasants in more than a decade last year, and the results from the recent roadside survey indicate another good year is ahead. D-N-R wildlife biologist, Todd Bogenschutz, says the pheasant count was 20-point-four last year, and this year it came out to 19-point-six, and both round off to 20. Hunters shot 375-thousand pheasants last year — and the numbers are likely to be around that again this year. The youth pheasant season is October 22nd and 23rd. The regular pheasant season opens on October 29th and runs to January 10th.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Deaths on Iowa Roadways Higher than One Year Ago

(Atlantic) Iowa traffic fatalities continue an upward trend. Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy says so far in 2022, 216 people have died on Iowa’s roadways, six more than at this same time one year ago. Trooper McCreedy says one thing the Iowa...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months. Officials say the highly pathogenic disease was detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota’s Meeker County. Tests confirmed the condition Tuesday evening. Officials also report that a small hobby flock of chickens, ducks, and geese in Elkhart County, northern Indiana, tested presumptively positive Tuesday. They were the first detections of avian influenza in the Midwest since infection in Indiana in June. However, there have been several in western states in July and August, plus a few in some eastern states.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

IATC Team Cross Country Rankings (Updated 8/30)

(State) The Iowa Association of Track Coaches have released their Week 2 team rankings. 20 squads are ranked in each class. Area teams are listed below. Click HERE for the full rankings. Class 1A. Girls. 3. Logan-Magnolia. 5. Woodbine. 6. ACGC. 7. Earlham. 14. Central Decatur. 16. Martensdale-St. Marys. 20....
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy