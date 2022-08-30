State Auditor Issues Another Round Of PIE Awards
(Des Moines, IA) — State Auditor Rob Sand is announcing another round of awards to Iowa cities, counties, and school districts for finding new ways to save money. Sand calls these Public Innovations and Efficiencies, or PIE awards, which include actual baked pies for the winners along with the title. The Hamburg Community School District, with an enrollment of around 135 students, has been named the best performing community school district. The counties of Johnson, Clayton, Kossuth, Louisa, and Ringgold were recognized as the best performing counties against counties with similar populations. The cities of Des Moines, Guttenburg, Milo, Plainfield and Fostoria also were recognized for making money saving moves.
