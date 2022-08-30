State Auditor Issues Another Round Of PIE Awards

(Des Moines, IA) — A-A-R-P and two state agencies will be holding a series of seminars around Iowa to alert older residents to some of the most common scams and how to avoid them. Brad Anderson, A-A-R-P’s state director, says his wife recently got a phone call from a scammer, claiming her business had to pay a fine immediately — but when she called the county attorney, he told her it was a scam and that she was not being fined. Officials from the Iowa Insurance Division will be part of the “Fraud Watch Tour” this fall — admission is free, but attendees must sign up in advance through the Iowa A-A-R-P’s website. The first tour stop took place this week in Des Moines. The tour is also headed to Dubuque, Waterloo, Mason City, Indianola, Clarinda, Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Fort Dodge, Ames, Ottumwa, Burlington, Bettendorf, and Marion.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO