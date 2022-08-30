The Kansas Jayhawks and Head Coach Lance Leipold have agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2027 football season. Leipold was hired in April of 2021 after the program moved on from former Head Coach Les Miles. This new year added to his contract will pay him $3.5 million in 2027. While the Kansas Jayhawks football program is not exactly considered good it did show some small improvements last season in his first year as the Head Coach. He was hired away from Buffalo Bulls who he took to three straight bowl games as well as the only two bowl game wins in program history.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO