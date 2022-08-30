Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just ShadMeikhelPhiladelphia, PA
The Return of Philadelphia's Burger Brawl with over 60 restaurants competing!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Jalen Reagor Traded to Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have traded a 2023 7th round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver Jalen Reagor. If Reagor doesn’t hit certain statistical marks the 2024 4th round pick becomes a 2024 5th round pick instead. This was a rumored deal on Tuesday before final roster cuts but did not happen and Reagor was on the initial Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster. Now the next day the trade gets done between the two teams. The Eagles drafted the wide receiver with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. They notably took him over Justin Jefferson who was selected with the 22nd overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings.
Panthers Place Sam Darnold in Injury Reserve, Out 4-6 Weeks With Ankle Sprain
The Carolina Panthers have placed QB Sam Darnold on the Injury Reserve list, opening a roster spot to sign kicker Eddy Pineiro, according to reports from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero from NFL Network. Darnold exited the second half of the Panthers’ last preseason game against the Buffalo Bills with...
Sony Michel Signs with Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers are signing former Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel to their roster. He spent this offseason with the Miami Dolphins but was waived on Tuesday when the team trimmed their roster to 53 men ahead of the NFL deadline. While he is a talented running back, the Miami Dolphins have a crowded and loaded running back room. Michel could end up serving as the primary backup to Los Angeles Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler this season.
Denver Broncos Give Russell Wilson Five-Year Contract Extension
Early Thursday news for Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson has agreed to a contract extension that will pay him $245 million through five years with $165 million guaranteed, according to several reports. The deal will tie the nine-time Pro-Bowler quarterback to Denver for the next seven years until 2029. It also...
Tony Jefferson Signs with New York Giants
The New York Giants are signing former Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson to their practice squad. It seemed the Baltimore Ravens had an interest in bringing him back after releasing him, but instead he signs with a new team the New York Giants. He is reunited with the Baltimore Ravens’ former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Outside of the Ravens, Jefferson has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers in his NFL career. In a rebuild, the New York Giants could use some experienced veteran depth.
NFL・
Alex Leatherwood Claimed on Waivers by Bears
The Chicago Bears have claimed former Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood off waivers. On Tuesday the Las Vegas Raiders waived the former first-round pick and he became subject to the NFL waiver process. Now he will get a fresh start on the Chicago Bears who could use some help on the offensive line. Leatherwood was the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after playing college football with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
REPORT: Titans’ Pass Rusher Harold Landry Tore His ACL on Wednesday Practice
According to a report from Adam Schefter from ESPN, Tennessee Titans pass rusher Harold Landry suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday practice and it is possible he misses the 2022 season. This is a huge loss to a Titans team that is already on thin ice. Derrick Henry has always...
Steve White Passes Away at Age 48
According to an NFL report, former NFL defensive end Steve White sadly passed away at the age of 48 years old. White had battled chronic lymphocytic leukemia for eight years which was the reported cause of his death. The former NFL defensive end spent the majority of his career from 1996 to 2001 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent his last year in the NFL in 2002 as a member of the New York Jets. This is a sad time for White’s family, friends, former teammates, and fans.
Jack Harlow Set To Appear On ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’
Jack Harlow has added an additional stop on his upcoming “Come Home, The Kids Miss You” tour that fans will not want to miss. Instead of taking the stage with The Homies or City Girls, he’ll be joining ESPN College Football Analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard. On Friday afternoon, the Louisville native revealed that he would be featured on the latest episode of College Gameday on ESPN.
REPORT: Donovan Mitchell Traded To Cavs for Sexton and Drafts Picks
There go the last remaining questions in the free agency and trade moves in the NBA. Donovan Mitchell will no longer be a Jazz and now travels to the East to join the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to a report from Shams Charania from The Athletic, Cleveland is sending Collin Sexton,...
Lance Leipold and Kansas Agree on One-Year Extension
The Kansas Jayhawks and Head Coach Lance Leipold have agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2027 football season. Leipold was hired in April of 2021 after the program moved on from former Head Coach Les Miles. This new year added to his contract will pay him $3.5 million in 2027. While the Kansas Jayhawks football program is not exactly considered good it did show some small improvements last season in his first year as the Head Coach. He was hired away from Buffalo Bulls who he took to three straight bowl games as well as the only two bowl game wins in program history.
Danilo Gallinari Diagnosed with Torn ACL
The Boston Celtics and forward Danilo Gallinari got bad news today with the news that he did indeed suffer a torn ACL. Originally the diagnosis was a torn meniscus after he left the 4th quarter of a FIBA World Cup game between Gallinari’s team Italy and Georgia. The initial fear was a torn ACL injury and now that has unfortunately been confirmed after further tests. Gallinari signed with the Boston Celtics after agreeing to a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs. He was a part of the Dejounte Murray trade that sent the guard to Atlanta this offseason.
