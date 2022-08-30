Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State players to watch after the Lions’ season-opening win over Purdue
Penn State’s focus now shifts to Ohio after the Lions rallied to beat Purdue 35-31 Thursday night at Ross-Ade Stadium. James Franklin’s team made plenty of mistakes but the Lions were resilient in driving 80 yards for the winning touchdown in the final minutes.
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 35, Purdue 31 (Ross-Ade Stadium)
Penn State’s offense was had some difficult stretches during the second half Thursday night at Ross-Ade Stadium against the Purdue Boilermakers. But veteran quarterback Sean Clifford and his receivers made the big plays when it counted.
Scenes from Penn State’s thrilling 35-31 come from behind win over Purdue
It wasn’t easy, but Penn State managed to escape Ross-Aid Stadium Thursday night with a 35-31 win over Purdue at a sold-out Ross-Ade Stadium. Head coach James Franklin’s team needed a late touchdown pass from quarterback Sean Clifford to running back Keyvone Lee to pull ahead in the final minute. Clifford finished the game 20 of 37 for 282 yards, 4 touchdowns and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Clifford left the field just after halftime with reported cramping but returned later in the third quarter.
Pa. High School Football Report podcast: All the Week 1 surprises in the MPC, teams and players
In the final push toward week 2 of the high school football season, we wanted to take one final romp around the Mid-Penn Conference on opening weekend. Plenty came as a surprise, so Pa. High School Football Report hosts Dan Sostek and Eric Epler breakdown a handful of teams and players that surprised us in the first few hours of the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Purdue offered too many chances to retrieve this game and picked the wrong man to offer them in Sean Clifford | Jones
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – In a way, it was both an indictment and a salute to modern football. Neither the Purdue nor Penn State coaching staffs ever seemed to have any desire to kill this game when they were ahead of it, only extend it and see if they could provide the other side with more opportunities.
Tucker Chamberlin-Erby Weller connection help Shippensburg score ‘Little Brown Jug’ win over Big Spring
Tucker Chamberlin and Erby Weller came into the season considered among the top quarterback-receiver combos in the Mid-Penn, and they proved it once more Friday to help Shippensburg win the Little Brown Jug game, 35-21, over Big Spring.
When Purdue kept throwing at Joey Porter Jr., the Penn State CB kept delivering
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Joey Porter Jr., standing outside the visitor’s locker room at Ross-Ade Stadium after a relieving win, allowed himself to crack a smile. “Aww man,” Porter Jr. said with a hint of regret. “I’m gonna watch that one back.”. Porter Jr....
Penn State-Purdue free live stream (09/01/22): How to watch college football, what to watch, time, channel
PENN STATE (0-0) vs. PURDUE (0-0) Kickoff: 8 p.m. tonight at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. TV: FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft). Radio: Penn State Radio Network (Steve Jones and Jack Ham). Web: GoPSUSports.com. Livestream: Fubo TV (free trial). Penn State is favored by 3.5. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cameron Jones’ long TD run pushes Wilson past Central Dauphin 17-10 for first win of season
A pair of proud football programs engaged in battle Friday night, with neither Central Dauphin nor Wilson wanting to see the 2022 season open with consecutive losses. The tug of war ebbed and it flowed as the Bulldogs and Rams scrapped for hard-earned supremacy. But in the end, it was one moment of sublime inspiration that made the difference.
Katelyn Strawser, Avery Pollock lead Lower Dauphin to 4-0 field hockey win over State College
Katelyn Strawser scored two goals Friday to lead Lower Dauphin to a 4-0 field hockey win over State College. Avery Pollock added a goal and three assists for the Falcons, and Maddie Weaver added a goal. Brynn Shaffer added an assist.
Marcus Quaker accounts for 7 TDs as West Perry hammers Newport, 55-0
West Perry quarterback Marcus Quaker said he wanted to win Friday night’s Perry County rivalry game against Newport because it’s always a “chippy” one.
Penn State vs. Purdue prediction, betting odds for CFB on Thursday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Penn State takes on Purdue in a college football game at Ross-Ade Stadium on Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. This betting preview for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brandon Fritz’s late field goal pushes Lower Dauphin past Twin Valley
Lower Dauphin spent what was supposed to be its season opener having an open practice in front of fans after Middletown cancelled its football season last week.
Jordan Byers, Julie Loy lead West Perry field hockey past CD East
Jordan Byers and Julie Loy combined Thursday to lead West Perry to a 4-0 field hockey win at CD East.
Adria Hartzler’s 2 goals lift Mifflin County to win against Carlisle
Adria Hartzler scored two goals Friday to lead Mifflin County to a 3-1 field hockey win over Carlisle. Hailee Sheetz also had a goal for the Huskies and added an assist.
PennLive.com
Big Spring plays Shippensburg in Week 2 of high school football
Big Spring plays Shippensburg in Week 2 of high school football. Shippensburg's Trae Kater (10) chases Andrew Witter of Big Spring and the ball pops out. Big Spring traveled to Shippensburg for the annual Little Brown Jug game on Friday, September 2, 2022. The Greyhounds won 35-21. (Markell DeLoatch | Special to PennLive)Get Photo.
Selinsgrove rallies in second half to knock off Juniata
Selinsgrove went rallied from a two-touchdown deficit Friday to score a 17-14 win over Juniata. The Seals (1-1) scored all 17 of their points across the final two quarters while shutting out Juniata across that time frame.
Penn State student charged for posting bomb threat on social media app: report
Once, bomb threats were made by phone. These days, they’re posted on social media. According WJAC, authorities in Centre County say a Penn State University student is now facing charges after he posted a bomb threat on the social media app Yik Yak. Authorities say Henry Hyduke, 20, of...
Cumberland County creamery recalls cheeses that may be contaminated with listeria
A Cumberland County creamery has recalled some cheeses sold in places including central Pa. that have the potential to be contaminated with listeria. Keswick Creamery at Carrock Farm in Newburg has recalled the cheeses after a “routine sampling program conducted by the FDA which revealed some finished products contained the bacteria.”
Half of Pennsylvania falls under drought watch after a summer with little rain
Residents of 36 Pennsylvania counties are being asked to reduce their water usage as the result of a drought watch, state officials said Wednesday. A number of central Pennsylvania counties are under the watch, including: Dauphin, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and Berks. “A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0