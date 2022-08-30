ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scenes from Penn State’s thrilling 35-31 come from behind win over Purdue

It wasn’t easy, but Penn State managed to escape Ross-Aid Stadium Thursday night with a 35-31 win over Purdue at a sold-out Ross-Ade Stadium. Head coach James Franklin’s team needed a late touchdown pass from quarterback Sean Clifford to running back Keyvone Lee to pull ahead in the final minute. Clifford finished the game 20 of 37 for 282 yards, 4 touchdowns and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Clifford left the field just after halftime with reported cramping but returned later in the third quarter.
Big Spring plays Shippensburg in Week 2 of high school football

Big Spring plays Shippensburg in Week 2 of high school football. Shippensburg's Trae Kater (10) chases Andrew Witter of Big Spring and the ball pops out. Big Spring traveled to Shippensburg for the annual Little Brown Jug game on Friday, September 2, 2022. The Greyhounds won 35-21. (Markell DeLoatch | Special to PennLive)Get Photo.
