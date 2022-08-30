Read full article on original website
Amy Proudfoot
2d ago
meanwhile , our borders are wide open to any & all diseases 😞 this is not about keeping people safe , etc .. it's far deeper ! control , corruption , saturation (of 5th world issues). ~ population reduction as the main agenda 😞 wake up America 🙏 please wake up!
Reply(1)
42
Mike Wheatley
3d ago
may be. why run a story not confirmed? O! And we'll be there to vote in November no matter what you do to try and stop us!
Reply(1)
44
Don Fulmer
2d ago
I Here we go again you know what the CDC should be Disbanded. our government should be disbanded we need to put some people in that care about us US citizens and close the borders
Reply(3)
20
Related
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypox
This morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that a young child is presumed to be positive for the monkeypox virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm if the child has monkeypox, with results expected in a week.
Will Abbott declare a public health emergency over monkeypox outbreak?
President Joe Biden today declared a public health emergency to assist with the response to the monkeypox outbreak. To date, over6,600 Americans have been infected with the virus.
Ars Technica
New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray
The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
Dozens, Mostly Children, Got Sick After Visiting Infected Splash Park In Kansas Last Summer, CDC Concludes
A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study says dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park in Kansas, in June 2021. The place, a very popular summer destination for residents, is home to a zoo of animal exhibits as well as the Tanganyika Falls Splash Park. It attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scrubs Magazine
Doctors Investigating First Monkeypox-Related Death in Texas
The monkeypox pandemic shows no signs of slowing as the number of cases continues to rise, currently at just over 18,000. The virus has mainly affected men who have sex with men, but anyone can get infected through close personal contact, particularly sex. Three months into the crisis, officials in Texas have reported the nation’s first death related to the disease. Doctors described the patient as “severely immunocompromised,” but it’s too soon to say whether monkeypox played a role in his death.
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
REVEALED: Florida man, 44, who died after eating raw oysters had cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis and deadly bacteria from warm seawater in his system
A south Florida man, who died in July after eating raw oysters that contained a dangerous bacteria from warm seawater, had cocaine, cannabis and fentanyl among other drugs in his system, a medical examiner's report has revealed. An autopsy for Roger 'Rocky' Pinckney, 44, concluded that oxycodone, and opiates were...
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Dr. Fauci warned that COVID is “doing something that we’ve never seen any other virus do” by continuing to evolve into new variants that could evade the prior immune response. Anyone who hasn’t had all their COVID vaccination shots could be in for a difficult time as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN.
Why don't some people get COVID?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
Anthony Fauci predicts COVID will be ‘more of an endemic situation’ by the time he steps down in December
Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks the U.S. will be able to manage COVID by the end of the year, making it safe for him to retire. Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts that COVID-19 will become “more of an endemic situation” in the U.S. by December, meaning the coronavirus can be treated more like the flu than a health emergency.
Cops Are Now Freaking Out About ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’
The latest iteration of fentanyl scaremongering is about what authorities are calling “rainbow fentanyl.” They claim it’s newer, more potent, and targeting kids. Following the recent seizures of pink, green, yellow, and blue fentanyl—in blocks as well as pills—law enforcement officials including Customs and Border Protection and a California district attorney’s office have issued statements saying the drugs are meant to prey on children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Turkey Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible
Crescent turkey breast and pastrami packages were recalled in Canada last week because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in Ontario, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to make sure the product is no longer sold in stores. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States
Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
As BA.5 Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the First Signs of COVID to Watch For
As omicron subvariants, such as BA.4 and BA.5, continue to circulate, some studies indicate that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is by...
AOL Corp
'It can happen to you': How 1 laced fentanyl pill cost a Kentucky mother her son forever
A day after 23-year-old Wyatt Williamson laughed and joked with friends during a hike, he collapsed on the floor of his Louisville apartment. The former University of Louisville student had recently signed a modeling contract in Los Angeles and was looking forward to the move. Then, suddenly, his life was slipping away.
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
AOL Corp
2 people in Florida have died after eating raw oysters: What to know about eating the shellfish
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A man in Pensacola, Florida, died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida Sun...
2 children dead, baby in critical condition after attempted border crossings
Two children are dead and a baby is in critical condition after being pulled from the Rio Grande during separate attempts to cross into the United States from Mexico on Monday, officials said. A 3-year-old boy died and a 2-month-old baby was taken to hospital in critical condition after they...
Thrillist
The Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Is Even Worse Than Originally Reported
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak stemming from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. The original news claimed 37 customers were impacted across Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Now, that number has climbed. According to the New York Post, well over...
Comments / 74