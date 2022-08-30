ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 74

Amy Proudfoot
2d ago

meanwhile , our borders are wide open to any & all diseases 😞 this is not about keeping people safe , etc .. it's far deeper ! control , corruption , saturation (of 5th world issues). ~ population reduction as the main agenda 😞 wake up America 🙏 please wake up!

Reply(1)
42
Mike Wheatley
3d ago

may be. why run a story not confirmed? O! And we'll be there to vote in November no matter what you do to try and stop us!

Reply(1)
44
Don Fulmer
2d ago

I Here we go again you know what the CDC should be Disbanded. our government should be disbanded we need to put some people in that care about us US citizens and close the borders

Reply(3)
20
Related
Ars Technica

New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray

The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
Scrubs Magazine

Doctors Investigating First Monkeypox-Related Death in Texas

The monkeypox pandemic shows no signs of slowing as the number of cases continues to rise, currently at just over 18,000. The virus has mainly affected men who have sex with men, but anyone can get infected through close personal contact, particularly sex. Three months into the crisis, officials in Texas have reported the nation’s first death related to the disease. Doctors described the patient as “severely immunocompromised,” but it’s too soon to say whether monkeypox played a role in his death.
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Florida man, 44, who died after eating raw oysters had cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis and deadly bacteria from warm seawater in his system

A south Florida man, who died in July after eating raw oysters that contained a dangerous bacteria from warm seawater, had cocaine, cannabis and fentanyl among other drugs in his system, a medical examiner's report has revealed. An autopsy for Roger 'Rocky' Pinckney, 44, concluded that oxycodone, and opiates were...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Immune System#Diseases#General Health
CBS Minnesota

Why don't some people get COVID?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vice

Cops Are Now Freaking Out About ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’

The latest iteration of fentanyl scaremongering is about what authorities are calling “rainbow fentanyl.” They claim it’s newer, more potent, and targeting kids. Following the recent seizures of pink, green, yellow, and blue fentanyl—in blocks as well as pills—law enforcement officials including Customs and Border Protection and a California district attorney’s office have issued statements saying the drugs are meant to prey on children.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Popculture

Turkey Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Crescent turkey breast and pastrami packages were recalled in Canada last week because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in Ontario, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to make sure the product is no longer sold in stores. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
GEORGIA STATE
DogTime

Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States

Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
ALABAMA STATE
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Thrillist

The Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Is Even Worse Than Originally Reported

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak stemming from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. The original news claimed 37 customers were impacted across Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Now, that number has climbed. According to the New York Post, well over...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy