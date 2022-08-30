ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

AG Rutledge joins coalition supporting Navy SEALs

By Jacob Smith
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a press release Tuesday, Aug. 30 announcing she has joined 21 other attorneys general in filing an amicus brief that supports Navy SEALs wishing to be exempt from COVID-19 vaccinations.

The brief was filed before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. According to the release, the Biden Administration is urging the courts to defer to the executive branch regarding the vaccine mandate, even if it overrides constitutional, fundamental religious freedoms.

The coalition argues that states have successfully balanced freedoms and sensitive state interests during the COVID-19 pandemic and that Americans “should be skeptical of the Biden Administration’s claims of broad legal authority.”

“The men and women of our armed forces have sworn to fight for our constitutional freedoms, including our religious freedoms. Now it is time we fight for theirs,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “The Biden Administration’s attempts to discount the religious beliefs of our servicemen contradict everything we stand for as Americans.”

Rutledge says the case has previously reached the Supreme Court of the United States, and on an emergency motion, the Biden Administration asked the Court to partially stay an injunction against the vaccine mandate for the SEALs.

“The Supreme Court only allowed the requirements to remain if the mandates affected assignments, deployments or operational decisions. The case now continues in the Fifth Circuit,” the release said.

The brief is led by Mississippi and signed on by Attorneys General of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

