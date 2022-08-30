Read full article on original website
Both girls involved in with dump truck on Trent Avenue have died
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Both girls hurt in a crash on Trent Avenue Aug. 30 have died, according to the Washington State Patrol. 17-year-olds Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were hurt when they were hit by a dump truck while trying to make a turn. Both died in the hospital after being taken off of life support.
Three-vehicle collision kills two people on eastbound I-90 in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A three-vehicle collision on eastbound I-90 in Grant County resulted in the death of two men. The crash took place 11 miles east of Moses Lake just one mile west of the Adams County Line. According to a Washington State Patrol report, a driver was...
Semi overturns on I-90 near Osburn
OSBURN, Idaho - Crews with the Shoshone Fire District 1 (SFD) responded to an overturned semitruck Sunday morning with the driver still inside. Crews were able to quickly remove the driver from the vehicle and get him to the hospital in stable condition. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.
Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
ifiberone.com
More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
Young woman in critical condition after being hit by bus
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Traffic Unit is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a young woman that happened last night at 10:25 p.m. on Sullivan Road and 8th Avenue, near Central Valley High School. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to...
WSP responds to motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley Friday night. The crash took place on Trent Avenue just west of Argonne. Police say the rider was heading west on Trent when they rear-ended a car. The crash left the motorcycle in pieces. The rider was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening...
Ridgeline High School student in critical condition after being hit by bus
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Ridgeline High School student is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a bus late Friday night. Deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to the scene of a traffic crash on South Sullivan Road at 8th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. involving a Central Valley School bus and a...
Seven Bays Fire breaks out northwest of Davenport, level 3 evacuations issued
DAVNEPORT, Wash. - Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) reports a wildfire is burning north of Davenport between Miles Creston Road, Seven Bays, and Hawk Creek. Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations have been issued to residents on Highway 25 from Mule Ranch Road to Reinbold Road, and residents should leave that area immediately.
Pedestrian killed in single-vehicle collision near Cocolalla Loop
WESTMOND, Idaho - The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that occurred on Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at approximately 12:47 PM on US-95 near Cocolalla Loop, Westmond, Bonner County, Idaho. A 62-year-old female from Westmond, ID was walking northbound on the east side of US-95 when...
10:30 a.m. NonStop News Update
A girl is in critical condition after getting hit by a school bus last night in Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol confirmed both girls involved in a crash on Trent Avenue last week are now dead. Spokane police are looking for missing 64-year-old Earl Gligor. The Battle of the...
Teen taken off life support after Trent Avenue crash in Spokane Valley
One of the two teens involved in a serious crash on Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley was taken off life support. The second remains on life support, but will not recover.
NonStop Afternoon Update: New information on girls involved in crash on Trent Ave.
Kiersten Noel was taken off life support for organ donation and has been officially confirmed as dead. Sydney Stangel remains on life support, but there is no brain activity and she is not expected to survive. A final report from a deadly plane crash in 2020 over Lake Coeur d'Alene...
Report: Fatal plane crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene caused by both pilots failing to see each other
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The final NTSB report for a plane crash that killed eight people over Lake Coeur d’Alene states that the cause of the accident was the failure of both pilots to see and avoid each other. On July 5, 2020, a Cessna and a De Havilland were destroyed after crashing mid-air. All eight people on the planes...
Fight caught on camera outside Spokane gym
SPOKANE, Wash. - A fight in a North Spokane gym's parking lot Wednesday night ended with a man pulling out a gun, and it was all caught on the gym's security cameras. "This is something that you would've assumed happened early, early in the morning, not in the middle of dinner time," said Hardcore Gym Operations Manager Karen McLaughlin.
Oversized windmill load transports may cause nighttime delays for North Idaho drivers
LEWISTON, Idaho – More than 80 oversized loads will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave next week. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering windmill blades to Jenner, Alberta, with the largest loads measuring up to 325 feet long and weighing 137,000 pounds.
1,900+ customers' power was restored on the South Hill and Moran Prairie after several hours without power, according to Avista outage map.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Over 1,900 customers were left without power on the South Hill and Moran Prairie area last night. According to Avista's outage map, as of 12 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Avista crews have fixed the issue and power has been restored to the area. At around 5:30...
Spokane Police Department seeks help finding missing and vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing 64-year-old man who suffers from dementia. Earl Gligor was last seen walking away from his house on the 1500 block of east Cataldo Avenue at about 11 p.m. Friday evening. A photo of Gligor is attached, but...
Outages leave over 5,000 Avista customers without power
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday evening, numerous outages in the Spokane area have left around 5,000 Avista customers without power. To check current outages and estimated restoration times, check the Avista outage map HERE. Reports of outages can also be made at their site, or by calling 800-227-9187. Avista crews...
Highway 2 road rage shooter at large
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
