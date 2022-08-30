Retired meteorologist John Lindsey on climate change, edible plants at the SLO Botanical Garden, and Neal Losey's 25 years at KCBX

Read full article on original website
Related
Bad taste in water is not dangerous, officials say
On Friday, officials on the Central Coast said strange tastes and smells in the water are unpleasant but harmless.
108 degrees and higher: Here’s a look at the heat wave’s forecast for Paso Robles
Check out the record highs for the next seven days as they stand right now.
Central Coast residents prepare for extreme heat without A/C
A heat wave is on the heels of not only the Central Coast but a big chunk of the United States. On Tuesday, locals hit area hardware stores to stock up on fans.
Business slows in Paso Robles during heat wave, workers say
Downtown Paso Robles, normally bustling with tourists in the late summer months, is noticeably quiet this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Local donut chain expands to old Sunshine Donuts spot
SloDoCo is expanding to a second location in San Luis Obispo, filling the spot left behind when a different local donut shop closed down earlier this year.
Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria
The California heatwave may bring record-breaking temperatures to the Central Coast and a pool day may be what you need. The post Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SLO County burger chain opens new restaurant at Public Market. Take a look inside
Luke Brooks wants to bring people together — by sharing his family’s recipes with the community. “One thing that every culture in the whole world shares is the essence of sitting down and talking to one another and sharing a meal,” said Brooks, director of operations for Brooks Burgers. “It’s the part of the day where everyone can decompress and come together as a community.”
How a One-Street Town Became California’s New Culinary Destination to Know
The locals of Los Alamos have a nickname for their little California town: Lost, almost. Not just because it’s teeny-tiny—the town’s main drag, Bell Street, is only seven blocks long—but because, for a long time, it was the kind of place that people intentionally didn’t talk about. “The rich and famous came here to the Santa Ynez Valley to escape the limelight,” explains Daisy Ryan. “They came here to be left alone.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Times
RIP, nuclear power
For the past 40-plus years we have been sitting on a nuclear time bomb. Nature has kindly provided us with a foreseeable future of what is in store for us—Fukushima, Chernobyl, Three Mile Island—and spared us from having to bear witness firsthand to her undeniable superpowers. These events...
KEYT
Heat wave begins Wednesday
Tuesday was slightly warmer than Monday, starting Wednesday temperatures will significantly increase. The stretch of hot days are powered by high pressure and only a minimal marine layer along the coast. Above normal, and perhaps record breaking numbers are expected by the end of the week and into the Labor Day weekend. The heat wave will last up to about a week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Santa Maria, CA in the past week?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria increased in the last week to $363. That’s $45 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $318. In the past...
Paso Robles native cleans ship’s mess decks aboard USS America
Ship deployed to East China Sea to defend peace, stability in the Indo-Pacific region. – Fireman Gabriel Linn, from Paso Robles, has been assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) and cleaned the ship’s mess decks while sailing in the East China Sea in August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kprl.com
Vegetation Fire in Atascadero 09.01.2022
A vegetation fire in Atascadero yesterday afternoon. Cal Fire responded shortly after noon yesterday to a fire in the 900 block of Garcia road near Santa Cruz road. The fire burned about one acre of grass before it was extinguished.
Paso Robles wines to be featured at Emmy Awards events
Justin Vineyards & Winery varietals will be exclusively poured throughout Emmy Awards season. – The Television Academy announced recently its official roster of new and returning corporate partners for the 2022 Emmy Awards season, which include Kia America, Fiji Water, Franciacorta, Ketel One, People, Justin Vineyards & Winery, and United Airlines.
If those walls could talk! Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's beloved California central coast estate is back on the market for $2.85million
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's central coast estate is back on the market for $2.85million. The 44-acre estate called Freedom Farms resides off North Ryan Road in Creston, California - north of Los Angeles - and has been in her son Todd Fisher's sole possession since their deaths in 2016.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Maria’s Judge Timothy Staffel Retires
Judge Timothy Staffel, who for the past 24 years banged the gavel in Santa Maria’s Department 3, stepped down from the bench this week after a judicial career that spanned everything from small claims cases to death penalty trials. Staffel was appointed to the bench in 1998 by then-Governor Pete Wilson after having served two terms representing Lompoc at the Board of Supervisors.
Buckley Road extension reaches completion
– An extension to Buckley Road was recently completed in San Luis Obispo and aims to provide drivers, cyclists and pedestrians improved ease of travel. Buckley Road has been extended from Vachell Lane to South Higuera Street to provide a more efficient connection from Highway 101 to Highway 226, as well as better access to the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
Want to see a movie for $3? These SLO County theaters are offering a deal for one day
Several local theaters are offering cheap movie tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in North Coast SLO County the week of Aug. 21
A house in Cambria that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North Coast SLO County in the past two weeks. In total, 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million, $724 per square foot.
kcbx.org
Covered California says extended health care subsidies will benefit Central Coast
Last month, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act to extend subsidies for Americans who needed health care coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state said the extension will now expand coverage to more middle class residents and lower costs for people who sign up through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.
Comments / 1