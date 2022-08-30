Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan vs. Colorado State score predictions from MLive’s beat writers
After months of anticipation, Michigan’s football team will finally kick off its 2022 season at noon Saturday. The Wolverines, coming off their first Big Ten title since 2004, are heavy favorites against a visiting Colorado State program coming off a 3-9 season. While Michigan is replacing several key pieces...
Michigan football believes it has an identity. Season opener is a chance to show it
ANN ARBOR – It didn’t take long for Michigan’s football team to find its identity in 2021. Offensively, the Wolverines were committed to the run game, totaling over 325 rushing yards in each of their first three games, while their new-look defense stymied opponents by mixing up fronts and coverages.
How to watch Michigan vs. Colorado State: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
Another season of Michigan football is here as the Wolverines look to build off last season’s Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance. Jim Harbaugh’s eighth year at the helm kicks off at noon Saturday against Colorado State, which has a new head coach in Jay Norvell. Michigan will be replacing seven starters on defense and three on offense as it opens the 2022 campaign.
Wolverine recruiting report: 5-star QB target locks in visit date
Michigan’s quarterback battle between incumbent starter Cade McNamara and talented sophomore J.J. McCarthy will continue into the 2022 season, but that’s not the program’s only quarterback storyline right now. The Wolverines are still without a verbal commitment at the position in the 2023 and 2024 classes, but...
Your A to Z guide for Michigan football’s home opener against Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Another season of Saturdays filled with tailgates and busy streets kick off this weekend in Ann Arbor as the University of Michigan gets ready to kick off its 2022 season against Colorado State. Fresh off a Big Ten title and appearance in the College Football Playoff,...
Brad Holmes says Lions were prepared for slow starts from injured second-round defenders
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have watched their last two second-round picks spend most of their first training camps in sweats on the sidelines. Levi Onwuzurike, last year’s second-round pick, missed most of his first and second training camps while dealing with back issues. The defensive lineman then struggled through his rookie season despite playing every game. Josh Paschal, Pick 46 back in April’s draft, missed training camp after sports hernia surgery. The rookie edge defender will miss at least the first four games while on PUP.
Lions not sweating Jameson Williams’ recovery: ‘We didn’t make that move just for Year 1′
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes didn’t offer a timetable for the return of prized rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams. But Holmes clarified that he and the team aren’t sweating taking it slow with the receiver’s recovery from an ACL injury. Williams suffered the...
Lions GM Brad Holmes, assistant GM Ray Agnew talk roster after cut day: Live updates recap
Brad Holmes and Ray Agnew getting things started, with the general manager tipping his cap to every player and coach that spent the last month here for training camp. Holmes said he and the coaching staff continue to balance the youth of the roster and getting the work in that’s required ahead of a new season.
Detroit Lions waive RB Jermar Jefferson to make room for waiver claim
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have waived second-year running back Jermar Jefferson to make room for their waiver claim of defensive lineman Benito Jones. Jefferson made the initial 53-man roster with running backs D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds. He made it over running backs Justin Jackson and Godwin Igwebuike. Jackson has since been added to the team’s practice squad. Igwebuike was Detroit’s primary kick returner last season, leaving that role open ahead of Week 1.
Pair of ex-Lions defensive backs released by Atlanta Falcons
ALLEN PARK -- The Atlanta Falcons cut a pair of former Detroit Lions defensive backs in cornerback Mike Ford and safety Dean Marlowe. ESPN reports each Ford and Marlowe are candidates to return once the Falcons move players to injured reserve and settle their roster more. Ford spent three seasons...
Lions have new backup QB after Tim Boyle, David Blough fail to ‘make the jump’
ALLEN PARK -- Brad Holmes offered clarity on the backup quarterback situation and how the Detroit Lions got here. The second-year general manager said the team had a plan they felt good about heading into the year. But that backup quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough “just didn’t quite make the jump that we expected.”
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Michigan gets $52M federal grant to attract auto jobs and investments
LANSING, MI - The Detroit Regional Partnership and other partners secured a $52.2 million federal grant Friday, Sept. 3, to draw auto jobs and investments to southeast Michigan. The coalition led by the Detroit Regional Partnership was one of 60 finalists nationwide for the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s $1 billion...
The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend
DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
Michigan movie theaters hope $3 tickets get you to the cinema
For the first time since 1982, movie tickets will cost $3. More than 3,000 theaters are teaming up Saturday, Sept. 3 to coax moviegoers to the silver screen on a typically slow holiday weekend. The Cinema Foundation created the first ever National Cinema Day to mark a “record-breaking” summer and welcome people back to the theater.
Bank of America launches zero down mortgages in select cities. One is in Michigan.
First-time homebuyers have a new lending option to help them get into the market. Bank of America announced a new zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgage solution for first-time homebuyers. The new loan will be available in designated markets, with an emphasis on serving Black/African American and/or Hispanic-Latino neighborhoods.
‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face
An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
Michigan man accused of killing wife, stepson at Florida RV park
A Michigan man has been arrested in Florida and charged with multiple crimes including first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping. WKMG-TV in Orlando reports that Justin Lamar Jones, 41, of Howell Township was arrested in Lake County on Wednesday. He is accused of killing his wife and stepson with a...
Michigan Republican SOS candidate Kristina Karamo tried to crash car with family in it, according to court filing
Court filings have emerged in which Michigan’s Republican nominee for secretary of state Kristina Karamo’s ex-husband alleged she tried to crash a moving car with her children inside. Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted to be awarded more parenting time with the two daughters they shared when making the...
Tribar to renew wastewater discharge after Huron River chromium spill
WIXOM, MI — A metro Detroit auto supplier will resume sending wastewater to the city of Wixom a month after its discharge was halted over a toxic chemical release that sparked a no-contact advisory with the Huron River. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the city of Wixom said Tribar Technologies...
