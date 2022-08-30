ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

How to watch Michigan vs. Colorado State: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time

Another season of Michigan football is here as the Wolverines look to build off last season’s Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance. Jim Harbaugh’s eighth year at the helm kicks off at noon Saturday against Colorado State, which has a new head coach in Jay Norvell. Michigan will be replacing seven starters on defense and three on offense as it opens the 2022 campaign.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
The Flint Journal

Brad Holmes says Lions were prepared for slow starts from injured second-round defenders

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have watched their last two second-round picks spend most of their first training camps in sweats on the sidelines. Levi Onwuzurike, last year’s second-round pick, missed most of his first and second training camps while dealing with back issues. The defensive lineman then struggled through his rookie season despite playing every game. Josh Paschal, Pick 46 back in April’s draft, missed training camp after sports hernia surgery. The rookie edge defender will miss at least the first four games while on PUP.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Colorado State#American Football#Daxton Hill
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions waive RB Jermar Jefferson to make room for waiver claim

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have waived second-year running back Jermar Jefferson to make room for their waiver claim of defensive lineman Benito Jones. Jefferson made the initial 53-man roster with running backs D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds. He made it over running backs Justin Jackson and Godwin Igwebuike. Jackson has since been added to the team’s practice squad. Igwebuike was Detroit’s primary kick returner last season, leaving that role open ahead of Week 1.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Flint Journal

The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend

DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face

An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy