Maxine Waters, Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, has posted the calendar for September hearings with several topics of note on the list. On Tuesday, September 20 at 10 a.m. ET, the Subcommittee on National Security, International Development, and Monetary Policy will meet for a hearing entitled, “Under the Radar: Alternative Payment Systems and the National Security Impacts of Their Growth.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO