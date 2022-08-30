ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
crowdfundinsider.com

Metaverse GameFi Project Metaisland Joins Neo Global Development EcoBoost Program

Neo Global Development (NGD) has accepted Metaisland into the EcoBoost program. The multiplayer metaverse GameFi project is “the fourth project to join the EcoBoost program in 2022.” Through EcoBoost, Neo will “provide support and incubation opportunities to help the project enter the market.”. In 2021, NGD focused...
crowdfundinsider.com

LevelField Financial Acquires Netshares to “Unite traditional banking and digital asset products”

LevelField Financial has acquired Netshares Financial Services, pending regulatory approval. Details on the acquisition were not provided. Netshares is a registered broker dealer. LevelField is a financial services firm that aims to “unite traditional banking and digital asset products and services” on a single platform. Netshares has long...
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Cloud Introduces Solana Archival Nodes to Support Software Developers

Coinbase Cloud’s Solana Archival Nodes are able to “examine historical address balances, run complex queries, and simulate the blockchain state at any given point in the chain’s history.”. Coinbase Cloud previously “launched secure, dedicated Solana infrastructure nodes via Query & Transact, allowing builders to access and verify...
crowdfundinsider.com

NASAA Issues Warning About Investing in the Metaverse, Including NFTs, Virtual Real Estate and More

The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) has issued a warning to investors regarding “investment scams and frauds offered in the unregulated metaverse.”. The NASAA advisory states that the metaverse may offer investment opportunities, including virtual real estate, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and other businesses. But it is buyer beware...
crowdfundinsider.com

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Reports Financial Results For Q2 2022

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG), owner of Netcoins, the online cryptocurrency brokerage that claims to make it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group, a developer of blockchain technology solutions, is reporting Q2 2022 financial results. All figures “are in Canadian Dollars (CAD)...
crowdfundinsider.com

House Committee on Financial Services Announces September Hearings, Stablecoins Markup on Deck

Maxine Waters, Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, has posted the calendar for September hearings with several topics of note on the list. On Tuesday, September 20 at 10 a.m. ET, the Subcommittee on National Security, International Development, and Monetary Policy will meet for a hearing entitled, “Under the Radar: Alternative Payment Systems and the National Security Impacts of Their Growth.”
