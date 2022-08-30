Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Metaverse GameFi Project Metaisland Joins Neo Global Development EcoBoost Program
Neo Global Development (NGD) has accepted Metaisland into the EcoBoost program. The multiplayer metaverse GameFi project is “the fourth project to join the EcoBoost program in 2022.” Through EcoBoost, Neo will “provide support and incubation opportunities to help the project enter the market.”. In 2021, NGD focused...
crowdfundinsider.com
LevelField Financial Acquires Netshares to “Unite traditional banking and digital asset products”
LevelField Financial has acquired Netshares Financial Services, pending regulatory approval. Details on the acquisition were not provided. Netshares is a registered broker dealer. LevelField is a financial services firm that aims to “unite traditional banking and digital asset products and services” on a single platform. Netshares has long...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Cloud Introduces Solana Archival Nodes to Support Software Developers
Coinbase Cloud’s Solana Archival Nodes are able to “examine historical address balances, run complex queries, and simulate the blockchain state at any given point in the chain’s history.”. Coinbase Cloud previously “launched secure, dedicated Solana infrastructure nodes via Query & Transact, allowing builders to access and verify...
crowdfundinsider.com
RedStone Finalizes $7M Seed Round from Lemniscap, Blockchain Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Others
The team at RedStone is pleased to announce that in August 2022, they successfully raised a $7M seed round led by Lemniscap in order “to pursue [their] mission of powering Web3 innovation with a novel approach to on-chain data storage.”. The funds will play a key role in “the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
NFTs: Nifty Gateway to Allow Curators to Build NFT Storefronts With “Publishers”
On September 1, a beta group of 50 art curators will start “launching drops through their own NFT storefronts on Nifty Gateway.”. With Publishers, Nifty Gateway “handles the complexity of creating an NFT storefront so that curators can focus on what they do best — identifying great art.”
crowdfundinsider.com
NASAA Issues Warning About Investing in the Metaverse, Including NFTs, Virtual Real Estate and More
The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) has issued a warning to investors regarding “investment scams and frauds offered in the unregulated metaverse.”. The NASAA advisory states that the metaverse may offer investment opportunities, including virtual real estate, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and other businesses. But it is buyer beware...
crowdfundinsider.com
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Reports Financial Results For Q2 2022
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG), owner of Netcoins, the online cryptocurrency brokerage that claims to make it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group, a developer of blockchain technology solutions, is reporting Q2 2022 financial results. All figures “are in Canadian Dollars (CAD)...
crowdfundinsider.com
House Committee on Financial Services Announces September Hearings, Stablecoins Markup on Deck
Maxine Waters, Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, has posted the calendar for September hearings with several topics of note on the list. On Tuesday, September 20 at 10 a.m. ET, the Subcommittee on National Security, International Development, and Monetary Policy will meet for a hearing entitled, “Under the Radar: Alternative Payment Systems and the National Security Impacts of Their Growth.”
Comments / 0