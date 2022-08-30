Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Gluckstadt will partner with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance to hold a bottled water drive for neighbors in the City of Jackson.

Gluckstadt neighbors are asked to donate cases of bottled water or unopened gallon jugs to help provide Jackson citizens with clean water for drinking, cooking and hygiene purposes.

Donations may be dropped off at Gluckstadt City Hall during regular business hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday) through September 30.

