Cowboys in negotiations with former Pro Bowl OT
The Dallas Cowboys are working on their backup plans now that Tyron Smith is out. The Cowboys brought in veteran left tackle Jason Peters on Wednesday for a visit. On Friday, the Dallas Morning News’ David Moore said the team was negotiating a contract with Peters. Although he is...
Steelers swap outside linebackers on 53-man roster
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Thursday they had claimed outside linebacker Jamir Jones off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars. To make room on the roster, Pittsburgh released linebacker Derrek Tuszka. With less than 10 days to the Steelers first regular season game, Pittsburgh continues to shuffle parts at outside...
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule
Family, food and football -- that's what Thanksgiving is all about. The NFL's Thanksgiving slate is something football fans look forward to every year. The league didn't disappoint with the trio of games scheduled for Nov. 24, 2022. The first of three games begins at 12:30, as the Detroit Lions...
NFL・
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
4 biggest concerns for Packers ahead of 2022 season
Week 1 of the 2022 season is here. What are the four biggest concerns for the Green Bay Packers this year?. The Green Bay Packers aim to take a step forward this season and return to the Super Bowl. They have an excellent roster that looks capable of getting there....
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness
Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
Change of philosophy clear with Patriots’ 2022 roster
There has been a lot of talk during the offseason about the Patriots‘ roster and the direction in which they appear to be heading. With teams across the NFL finalizing their game-day rosters last week, the new philosophy the Patriots are implementing became clear with the team they chose to go with for the 2022 season.
NFL・
