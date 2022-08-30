ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Huge goldfish found in Lake Erie; ODNR issues aquarium fish reminder

By Ian Cross
 3 days ago
During an August fish survey at Fairport harbor in Lake County, technicians with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources found a “HUGE” goldfish in the lake, according to social posts from the department.

While the massive fish was an impressive sight, it was also an opportunity for ODNR to remind Ohioans not to release aquarium fish into natural waters, “as they can have a negative impact on native fish species,” ODNR officials said.

According to Habitattitude, an educational campaign about the dangers of invasive special in nature, most aquarium fish are from tropical and subtropical regions and do not survive winters in most parts of the U.S.

Some aquarium fish species may be considered invasive in Ohio. Click here for more resources on aquatic invasive species from the ODNR.

Comments / 15

Mmarie_Bella
2d ago

wish they would have not let ot die. seemed to be doing pretty well on the lake. largest gold fish i ever seen. 💛 I think he was quite happy on the lake. and these fisherman look so proud? of what? seriously. What they do with the gold fish? surely didn't eat it? so they took photos then just let it die? couldn't they find somewhere for it to go? or just release it. SMH

Reply
3
Randy Hoppert
3d ago

There are entire schools of goldfish between 10 and 15 inches in a certain harbor that swim up and down the walls

Reply
3
