'Darkest place I’ve ever been in': John Wall admits having suicidal thoughts during past two years

Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall played in just 113 games in the past five seasons, missing the entire 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons. His mom died of breast cancer in late 2019 and his grandmother died during the pandemic.

"Darkest place I’ve ever been in," the Los Angeles Clippers guard said at a charity event . "At one point in time, I thought about committing suicide.

"I mean, just tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, my grandma passed a year later, all this in the midst of COVID and at the same time, me going to chemotherapy, me sitting by my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for three days straight laying on the couch beside her."

Wall received help from family and friends and sought the help of a therapist.

"A lot of people think 'I don’t need help. I can get through it at any time,' " he said. "But you’ve got to be true to yourself and find out what’s best for you."

He also added: "My team, the mother of my kids have been great. My two boys are motivation for me. I’m looking at all that and I’m like, 'If I can get through this, I can get through anything in life.' And I don’t like to brag about this, seriously. Like everybody goes through something. We’re all going through times. Nobody’s got it easy. But I don’t think a lot of people could get through what I went through. And to me to get back on top where I want to be and seeing the fans still want me to play, having the support from my hometown – this important period means a lot."

Wall reached a buyout with the Houston Rockets in the offseason and signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. He is expected to be an important player on a Clippers team that has championship expectations with Paul George, a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Coach Ty Lue. George recently said Wall has looked "real good" in offseason workouts.

"We had an opportunity to have a mini-camp a couple weeks ago in Santa Barbara, and it looked scary," Wall said. "But I don’t do all the talking. I let the game do the talking when I get between those four lines."

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline which provides confidential 24/7 support by dialing 9-8-8.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Darkest place I’ve ever been in': John Wall admits having suicidal thoughts during past two years