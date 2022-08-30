God's Pit Crew unveils home for KY family impacted by December tornadoes

A faith-based nonprofit that does disaster relief revealed a home on Tuesday for a family who lost everything in the December tornadoes.

This home which was built by God's Pit Crew in Benton, Kentucky is one of three built in three weeks for those whose lives were impacted by the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky and Tennessee.

gods pit crew pt 2

This is the first time that the nonprofit has built three homes simultaneously, with construction having started on August 8. Each of the homes are free, furnished and decorated.

God's Pit Crew

“We are so grateful to our dedicated volunteers who put their hearts into the work rebuilding these homes and to our wonderful donors. We are overjoyed to help provide hope, healing, and restoration for these three families,” said God’s Pit Crew Founder and President Randy Johnson.

God's Pit Crew has already rebuilt two homes in Kentucky this year and continues to serve people impacted by devastating storms across the country.

You can watch the reaction to home reveal in the video player above.