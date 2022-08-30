ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Motorcyclist killed riding the wrong way on Cary Street in Richmond

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSQTk_0hb8BfQg00

RICHMOND, Va. -- A motorcyclist was killed riding the wrong way on Cary Street in Richmond, according to Virginia State Police.

Police identified the man killed in the August 27 crash as 63-year-old Scott A. Hasty, of Richmond.

"At approximately 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to the 1300 Block of Cary St. in Richmond City to investigate a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "[Hasty was driving a] 2019 Harley Davison 114 motorcycle the wrong way on Cary St; when a 2013 Nissan Altima and a 2008 Lexus RX could not avoid striking it head-on."

Hasty, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, according to police.

The other drivers were not hurt.

Police said they were initially alerted to a motorcyclist driving recklessly along Interstate 95 near Ruffin Mill Road in Chester.

Police spotted the motorcycle and attempted to stop the driver, but eventually gave up when the driver sped off, according to the Virginia State Police spokesperson.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

