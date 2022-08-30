Read full article on original website
Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee over deposition authority
Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor is suing the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, contesting its legal ability to force him to answer questions about it. Source: pennnews.
Workers at Pa. nursing homes, including 2 in Lehigh Valley area, go on strike. They’re seeking a piece of $600 million in pandemic funding
Workers at 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania, including one in Easton and another in Monroe County, have gone on strike.
Thousands of Pa. nursing home workers may strike despite $600M for care in state budget
A Pa. nursing home strike is looming over how facilities spend $600 million in state/stimulus funding.
Pa. COVID update: 18,264 cases added statewide as Lehigh Valley goes a week without coronavirus deaths; local hospitalizations jump 25%
Pennsylvania reported 18,264 weekly cases, the lowest number in two months as deaths also continue to decline. The Lehigh Valley report no COVID-related deaths this week.
Drought watch issued for 36 Pennsylvania counties, including entire Lehigh Valley region; DEP asks for water conservation
The extremely dry summer has been enough to trigger a drought watch for much of Pennsylvania, including the entire Lehigh Valley region.
Evonik growing operations, jobs in Lehigh Valley, at old Air Products headquarters where warehouses are planned adjacent to its new facilities
Taking about one-fifth of Air Products’ former global headquarters, another international company, Germany’s Evonik, has seemingly thrived in the Lehigh Valley.
