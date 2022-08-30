ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

KCRA.com

Authorities investigate shots fired in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in Sacramento County on Friday. The reported shooting happened in a parking lot of the Calvine Crossings shopping center on Calvine Road near Highway 99 around 12 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There have been...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11.  The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue.  Police said he was […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Suspect arrested in deadly Stockton Golden 1 Credit Union shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities said the suspect in a deadly Stockton shooting at the Golden 1 Credit Union is behind bars. The Stockton Police Department said Laonard Allen Alexander, 43, was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting Thursday. Police said he was taken into custody in San Pablo, California without incident.
STOCKTON, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

Child wounded in Bay Area highway shooting

OAKLAND, Calif — A 9-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting while traveling in the front seat of a car that was hit by multiple bullets and the woman driving was injured after she exited the San Francisco Bay Area highway and crashed, authorities said. The woman was driving...
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Joey Costa identified as victim in deadly Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities identified the man killed in a Stockton shooting as Joey Costa, 57. The San Joaquin County Medical Examiners Officer described him as a Stockton area resident. Costa was shot and killed near Stockton's downtown district early Sunday morning. Police said they found him with multiple...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Auburn man found guilty of murder in Placer County hotel shooting

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An Auburn man was found guilty of murder in a 2020 deadly shooting at a hotel in Roseville on the 1900 block of Freedom Way. On Aug. 25, jurors in Placer County returned a guilty verdict on charges of first-degree murder and robbery against 29-year-old defendant Anders Johanson-Fulilangi.
ROSEVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Georgia Homicide Suspect Arrested in Galt

Originally Published by: Galt Police Department Facebook Page. “On Thursday, August 18th, at approximately 2 p.m., Galt PD Officers were requested to assist the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force with serving an arrest warrant on an outstanding homicide suspect from Georgia. During the investigation, Alantae Richardson, 24, of College Park,...
GALT, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man sentenced to 17 years in prison for death of Rocklin teen

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter and selling fentanyl as the result of the death of a Rocklin teen. Bordner was given the maximum sentence based on the crimes committed. “Zach was incredible he was such a good guy,” Didier’s mother Laura […]
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Pair of catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by CHP air unit in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – Two suspected catalytic converter thieves were arrested in Roseville with the help of a California Highway Patrol air unit. CHP says the suspects were allegedly seen cutting through a chain link fence near Industrial Avenue and Freedom Way to get into a yard full of trucks. The suspects then got under and started cutting out the catalytic converters of several vehicles. Ground units quickly closed in on the suspects thanks to guidance from the air.As seen in the video captured by the air unit, the suspects tried to run and hide. However, CHP knew exactly where the thieves were. Both suspects were arrested without further incident. The names of the suspects have not been released. 
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

'We are killing one another' | Stockton's 39 homicides equal the total number for all of 2021

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton has reached a grim milestone of 39 homicides, totaling the same number of homicides for all of 2021. The latest killing happened at a large apartment complex in the 800 block of East Hammer Lane near Tam O' Shanter Drive in North Stockton. Police received a call shortly after 6:30 a.m. of a 21-year-old man found shot in a car. The car had at least one bullet hole through the driver's side window.
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Accident Fatalities Occur in Single-Vehicle Crash

Accident on Vintage Park Drive Kills Two and Injures One. A single-vehicle crash in Sacramento County occurred at about 4:00 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), that killed two people and caused significant injuries to one of the passengers. The collision occurred on Vintage Park Drive near Kirkton Court in what police reported was a high-speed crash. The vehicle in question was driven by a female with a man in the passenger seat in front and another man riding in the back seat.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man found going 94 mph on Roseville streets

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on Tuesday that a Sacramento man was arrested on Aug. 25 after traveling 94 mph on city streets. Police said that on July 27, Timothy Baxter was observed by police traveling on Foothills Boulevard at 94 mph on a motorcycle. When officers attempted a traffic stop […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Homicide in Roseville

Originally Published By: City of Roseville, California Police Department Facebook Page. “On 08/07/2022 at approximately 5:47 P.M., RPD Officers responded to the 100 block of N. Sunrise Ave to reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived on scene they learned an altercation took place between two males, leading to one male shooting at the other. The shooter had fled the scene, however witnesses were able to provide officers with a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle. Officers identified the shooter as 29 year old Tevin Thomas out of Elk Grove.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Missing San Diego woman last seen in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A search for a missing woman with mental health issues demonstrates the struggle between families trying to find loved ones and the right to privacy. Nina Anderson said she hasn't heard from her daughter, 40-year-old Kristine Anderson, for weeks. While Kristine is from San Diego, her last known whereabouts were in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Shooting at liquor store allegedly started over cigarettes

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — What started off as just another sale escalated to gunshots Monday night at a Stockton liquor store on Jamestown Street. “Just before 10 p.m., our officers responded to a disturbance at Victoria’s Liquor Store,” Officer Joe Silva said. The store owner’s son told FOX40 the disturbance started over a pack of […]
STOCKTON, CA
