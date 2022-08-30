Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
Authorities investigate shots fired in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in Sacramento County on Friday. The reported shooting happened in a parking lot of the Calvine Crossings shopping center on Calvine Road near Highway 99 around 12 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There have been...
Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue. Police said he was […]
Suspect arrested in deadly Stockton Golden 1 Credit Union shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities said the suspect in a deadly Stockton shooting at the Golden 1 Credit Union is behind bars. The Stockton Police Department said Laonard Allen Alexander, 43, was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting Thursday. Police said he was taken into custody in San Pablo, California without incident.
Sacramento family reeling from Caldor Fire loss has truck and catalytic converter stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family still reeling from a devastating loss in the Caldor Fire was dealt another blow Wednesday when the truck they saved from the fire was stolen right in front of their Sacramento home. The last year has been difficult for Daniela Sigheti and her family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child wounded in Bay Area highway shooting
OAKLAND, Calif — A 9-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting while traveling in the front seat of a car that was hit by multiple bullets and the woman driving was injured after she exited the San Francisco Bay Area highway and crashed, authorities said. The woman was driving...
Joey Costa identified as victim in deadly Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities identified the man killed in a Stockton shooting as Joey Costa, 57. The San Joaquin County Medical Examiners Officer described him as a Stockton area resident. Costa was shot and killed near Stockton's downtown district early Sunday morning. Police said they found him with multiple...
Auburn man found guilty of murder in Placer County hotel shooting
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An Auburn man was found guilty of murder in a 2020 deadly shooting at a hotel in Roseville on the 1900 block of Freedom Way. On Aug. 25, jurors in Placer County returned a guilty verdict on charges of first-degree murder and robbery against 29-year-old defendant Anders Johanson-Fulilangi.
Sacramento police identify man wanted after deadly Natomas gas station shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police need the public's help locating a man wanted on suspicion of shooting and killing an employee at a Natomas gas station. According to a news release, the man is identified as Rashawn Maurice Anderson. Police say he now has a warrant out for his arrest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
crimevoice.com
Georgia Homicide Suspect Arrested in Galt
Originally Published by: Galt Police Department Facebook Page. “On Thursday, August 18th, at approximately 2 p.m., Galt PD Officers were requested to assist the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force with serving an arrest warrant on an outstanding homicide suspect from Georgia. During the investigation, Alantae Richardson, 24, of College Park,...
Sacramento man sentenced to 17 years in prison for death of Rocklin teen
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter and selling fentanyl as the result of the death of a Rocklin teen. Bordner was given the maximum sentence based on the crimes committed. “Zach was incredible he was such a good guy,” Didier’s mother Laura […]
VIDEO: Pair of catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by CHP air unit in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – Two suspected catalytic converter thieves were arrested in Roseville with the help of a California Highway Patrol air unit. CHP says the suspects were allegedly seen cutting through a chain link fence near Industrial Avenue and Freedom Way to get into a yard full of trucks. The suspects then got under and started cutting out the catalytic converters of several vehicles. Ground units quickly closed in on the suspects thanks to guidance from the air.As seen in the video captured by the air unit, the suspects tried to run and hide. However, CHP knew exactly where the thieves were. Both suspects were arrested without further incident. The names of the suspects have not been released.
Oakland police release image of car connected to triple homicide
Oakland police are asking the public's help to identify the vehicle which was seen leaving the area of a fatal shooting on Aug. 26 in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'We are killing one another' | Stockton's 39 homicides equal the total number for all of 2021
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton has reached a grim milestone of 39 homicides, totaling the same number of homicides for all of 2021. The latest killing happened at a large apartment complex in the 800 block of East Hammer Lane near Tam O' Shanter Drive in North Stockton. Police received a call shortly after 6:30 a.m. of a 21-year-old man found shot in a car. The car had at least one bullet hole through the driver's side window.
Cause determined in Vacaville apartment fire that left 19 displaced
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Fire officials have determined a cause in a Thursday fire that left a firefighter injured and nearly a dozen families who live in a Vacaville apartment complex displaced. Authorities say the improper disposal of smoking material led to the blaze at the Sycamores Apartments on Sara...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Accident Fatalities Occur in Single-Vehicle Crash
Accident on Vintage Park Drive Kills Two and Injures One. A single-vehicle crash in Sacramento County occurred at about 4:00 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), that killed two people and caused significant injuries to one of the passengers. The collision occurred on Vintage Park Drive near Kirkton Court in what police reported was a high-speed crash. The vehicle in question was driven by a female with a man in the passenger seat in front and another man riding in the back seat.
Sacramento man found going 94 mph on Roseville streets
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on Tuesday that a Sacramento man was arrested on Aug. 25 after traveling 94 mph on city streets. Police said that on July 27, Timothy Baxter was observed by police traveling on Foothills Boulevard at 94 mph on a motorcycle. When officers attempted a traffic stop […]
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Homicide in Roseville
Originally Published By: City of Roseville, California Police Department Facebook Page. “On 08/07/2022 at approximately 5:47 P.M., RPD Officers responded to the 100 block of N. Sunrise Ave to reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived on scene they learned an altercation took place between two males, leading to one male shooting at the other. The shooter had fled the scene, however witnesses were able to provide officers with a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle. Officers identified the shooter as 29 year old Tevin Thomas out of Elk Grove.
Missing San Diego woman last seen in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A search for a missing woman with mental health issues demonstrates the struggle between families trying to find loved ones and the right to privacy. Nina Anderson said she hasn't heard from her daughter, 40-year-old Kristine Anderson, for weeks. While Kristine is from San Diego, her last known whereabouts were in Sacramento.
Driver returned to scene of hit-and-run and hit patrol car, Galt police says
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Galt police said a driver who crashed into a patrol car at the scene of a hit-and-run was responsible for the hit-and-run as well. Police went to Ayers Lane on March 14 for reports of a person lying on the roadway. She was later identified as 16-year-old Angel Renteria. While helping […]
Shooting at liquor store allegedly started over cigarettes
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — What started off as just another sale escalated to gunshots Monday night at a Stockton liquor store on Jamestown Street. “Just before 10 p.m., our officers responded to a disturbance at Victoria’s Liquor Store,” Officer Joe Silva said. The store owner’s son told FOX40 the disturbance started over a pack of […]
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0