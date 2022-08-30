MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities say a barricade situation at a shopping center in Montgomeryville has ended peacefully with a suspect taken into custody, but it was a tense five hours for stores and shoppers nearby.The incident started around 11 a.m. Thursday at a shopping center on the 100 block of Garden Golf Boulevard. That's just off Route 309 and Route 202. Police say the man barricaded himself inside an empty Mexican restaurant. They say the man called 911 after he broke into that building and told them that he was armed.Police say that no one else was inside the old Mexican restaurant at the time. SWAT negotiators and Montgomery Township police surrounded the building for nearly five hours as they worked to communicate with the suspect. There are a lot of stores in the area and they remained open, but many people were concerned seeing the heavy police presence. No one was injured. The barricade situation ended around 4 p.m.

MONTGOMERYVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO