Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This ItemBryan DijkhuizenPhillipsburg, NJ
Related
WGAL
Fire breaks out at chip factory in Berks County
TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: According to the factory supervisor, the scene is now clear and there are no reported injuries. On Thursday evening, a fire broke out at the Dieffenbach Potato Chip factory in Berks County. The factory is located at 51 Host Road in Tulpehocken Township.
wlvr.org
Emmaus restaurant considers closing amid staffing struggles; experts say problem is everywhere
EMMAUS, Pa. – For about two years now, Wally’s Deli has had to reduce the hours of its Emmaus location – not because of reduced demand, but because of a staffing shortage. “I wasn’t getting applications,” owner Susan Roberts said. Between rising costs for ingredients...
walnutport.com
Khanisa’s Pudding Bar owners, frustrated with Easton officials, moving to Downtown Allentown Market
Khanisa’s Pudding Bar, whose owners have struggled amid building-structure problems and business disputes, is moving from Downtown Easton to Center City Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Complex with Wawa, apartments, bank being considered for undeveloped land in Bethlehem Twp.
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night heard an appeal for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. It also includes a bank and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident
A hit-and-run accident on Easton Road Wednesday left a pedestrian injured, and Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Easton Road between Ringhoffer Road and Beechwood Court; a straight, flat stretch of road with narrow shoulders and without sidewalks.
wlvr.org
Allentown Fire Department breaks ground on spacious new training academy
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Allentown Fire Department on Wednesday broke ground for a new, multi-million dollar fire academy that will have classroom space for up to 100 people and include administrative offices. The facility will be built using $2.36 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that Allentown City...
A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man
“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
berkscountyliving.com
So Sweet! Step Inside the Port Clinton Peanut Shop.
Take a drive to Port Clinton, a little borough nestled on the edge of Schuylkill County. As you enter the town, the smell of freshly roasted peanuts from the Port Clinton Peanut Shop will tickle your nose. Walk in to discover not just a variety of roasted nuts, but also a sweet tooth’s paradise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ARSON: PA Freight Company Employee Starts 3 Fires Causing Shutdown, Report Says
An employee at a Pennsylvania freight company allegedly started three separate fires at his workplace, causing serious damage and a temporary closure of the business, WFMZ reports. Workers at Estes Express Lines in Mahoning Township told police they saw Anthony Dick, 39, dousing a fire after leaving the bathroom on...
State Police Investigating As Crash With Train Destroys Car In Northampton County (PHOTOS)
State Police are investigating the cause of a train collision in Northampton County that left a car almost entirely destroyed. The Forks Township Fire Dept. responded to the crash on Route 191 in Stockertown on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 30, the squad said. Crews treated the patient at the...
House Built By Middle Bucks Institute of Technology Students Finds Home in Jamison
Students from the tech school created an easy-to-move home for local homeowners. Students at the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology recently built a moveable house, and it has found a new spot in the Jamison area. Jeff Werner wrote about the new home for the Doylestown Patch. Students in the...
walnutport.com
Scammer posing as Northampton County law enforcement, sheriff warns
A man posing as a Northampton County law enforcement officer reportedly has been trying to scam residents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
walnutport.com
Woman, 47, charged in Bethlehem stabbing
A 47-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday night after Bethlehem police said she admitted to stabbing a man in the leg during an argument.
Man taken into custody after hours-long barricade inside empty restaurant at Montgomeryville shopping center
MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities say a barricade situation at a shopping center in Montgomeryville has ended peacefully with a suspect taken into custody, but it was a tense five hours for stores and shoppers nearby.The incident started around 11 a.m. Thursday at a shopping center on the 100 block of Garden Golf Boulevard. That's just off Route 309 and Route 202. Police say the man barricaded himself inside an empty Mexican restaurant. They say the man called 911 after he broke into that building and told them that he was armed.Police say that no one else was inside the old Mexican restaurant at the time. SWAT negotiators and Montgomery Township police surrounded the building for nearly five hours as they worked to communicate with the suspect. There are a lot of stores in the area and they remained open, but many people were concerned seeing the heavy police presence. No one was injured. The barricade situation ended around 4 p.m.
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Bucks County is a million dollar richer
WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Bucks County is a million dollars richer. A winning Match 6 Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits on Easton Road in Warrington.The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.The winner can claim their prize at a lottery retailer.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Highlights $2.5 Million Investment in Allentown Innovation Hub Bringing New, Good-Paying Jobs to Region
Governor Tom Wolf today joined Evonik, an international leader in specialty chemicals manufacturing, for a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of their new Allentown Innovation Hub. There, he highlighted his $2.5 million investment that will create 50 high-value jobs and build on Pennsylvania’s strength as a center for advanced manufacturing.
Truck struck motorcycle on shoulder, injuring 2, in crash that slowed I-78, police say
A tractor-trailer crashed Thursday into a motorcycle stopped on the side of Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, and troopers are still looking for witnesses to the collision that injured two people. Two men from New Jersey were injured, one seriously, in the crash at 1:30 p.m. along I-78 West at...
Low water levels close Beltzville State Park beach for the season
There won’t be an end-of-summer swim at the Beltzville State Park beach. Officials said low water levels at the park in Carbon County have closed the beach for the 2022 season. The park is still open, and visitors can picnic, fish or hike. Boaters should take note that the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police looking for vehicle after pedestrian hit, injured in Lower Saucon
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Lehigh County are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then drove off Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle hit the person around 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Easton Road between Ringhoffer Road and Beechwood Court in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
rew-online.com
CBRE Appointed Exclusive Leasing Agent at The Commodore in Easton, PA
CBRE announced today it has been appointed the exclusive leasing agent at The Commodore, a 74,000 sq. ft. mixed-use facility consisting of 32-luxury apartments and. prime office and retail space. The building, being developed by Optima Durant Group, is located at 100 Northampton Street in Easton PA. CBRE’s Jody King...
Comments / 0