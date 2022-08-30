ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fogelsville, PA

WGAL

Fire breaks out at chip factory in Berks County

TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: According to the factory supervisor, the scene is now clear and there are no reported injuries. On Thursday evening, a fire broke out at the Dieffenbach Potato Chip factory in Berks County. The factory is located at 51 Host Road in Tulpehocken Township.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Complex with Wawa, apartments, bank being considered for undeveloped land in Bethlehem Twp.

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night heard an appeal for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. It also includes a bank and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Fogelsville, PA
sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident

A hit-and-run accident on Easton Road Wednesday left a pedestrian injured, and Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Easton Road between Ringhoffer Road and Beechwood Court; a straight, flat stretch of road with narrow shoulders and without sidewalks.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
wlvr.org

Allentown Fire Department breaks ground on spacious new training academy

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Allentown Fire Department on Wednesday broke ground for a new, multi-million dollar fire academy that will have classroom space for up to 100 people and include administrative offices. The facility will be built using $2.36 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that Allentown City...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man

“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
berkscountyliving.com

So Sweet! Step Inside the Port Clinton Peanut Shop.

Take a drive to Port Clinton, a little borough nestled on the edge of Schuylkill County. As you enter the town, the smell of freshly roasted peanuts from the Port Clinton Peanut Shop will tickle your nose. Walk in to discover not just a variety of roasted nuts, but also a sweet tooth’s paradise.
PORT CLINTON, PA
CBS Philly

Man taken into custody after hours-long barricade inside empty restaurant at Montgomeryville shopping center

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities say a barricade situation at a shopping center in Montgomeryville has ended peacefully with a suspect taken into custody, but it was a tense five hours for stores and shoppers nearby.The incident started around 11 a.m. Thursday at a shopping center on the 100 block of Garden Golf Boulevard. That's just off Route 309 and Route 202.   Police say the man barricaded himself inside an empty Mexican restaurant. They say the man called 911 after he broke into that building and told them that he was armed.Police say that no one else was inside the old Mexican restaurant at the time.  SWAT negotiators and Montgomery Township police surrounded the building for nearly five hours as they worked to communicate with the suspect. There are a lot of stores in the area and they remained open, but many people were concerned seeing the heavy police presence. No one was injured. The barricade situation ended around 4 p.m. 
MONTGOMERYVILLE, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Highlights $2.5 Million Investment in Allentown Innovation Hub Bringing New, Good-Paying Jobs to Region

Governor Tom Wolf today joined Evonik, an international leader in specialty chemicals manufacturing, for a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of their new Allentown Innovation Hub. There, he highlighted his $2.5 million investment that will create 50 high-value jobs and build on Pennsylvania’s strength as a center for advanced manufacturing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Police looking for vehicle after pedestrian hit, injured in Lower Saucon

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Lehigh County are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then drove off Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle hit the person around 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Easton Road between Ringhoffer Road and Beechwood Court in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
rew-online.com

CBRE Appointed Exclusive Leasing Agent at The Commodore in Easton, PA

CBRE announced today it has been appointed the exclusive leasing agent at The Commodore, a 74,000 sq. ft. mixed-use facility consisting of 32-luxury apartments and. prime office and retail space. The building, being developed by Optima Durant Group, is located at 100 Northampton Street in Easton PA. CBRE’s Jody King...
EASTON, PA

