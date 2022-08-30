Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSAT 12
Travelers at San Antonio airport experiencing delays, cancellations ahead of holiday weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The travel industry is trying to get back on track as the Labor Day holiday weekend kicks off. Fifty-five thousand flights in the U.S. since the Friday before Memorial Day and nearly a quarter of U.S. flights overall have been delayed this summer, according to FlightAware.
KENS 5
Should San Antonians expect rain for Labor Day weekend? Here's what you need to know.
SAN ANTONIO — Planning to travel Labor Day weekend? We'll San Antonians might want to pack some rain gear as an active weather pattern will stay in place through Tuesday. A very warm and humid air mass will stay over Bexar County allowing for any storms that pop-up to bring locally heavy downpours. In fact, some spots could receive over an inch of rainfall through the weekend thanks to a stationary front that will drift over South Texas.
KSAT 12
Two San Antonio lakes will be restocked with catfish ahead of Labor Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Two popular fishing spots in San Antonio are going to be restocked with catfish ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The Inland Fisheries San Antonio District of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond will both be stocked.
sanantoniomag.com
Beloved Bakery Sol y Luna Closes This Weekend
A new cocktail spot is open on Houston Street downtown. Sojourn Trading Co. was created by Derik Cortez, who’s managed bars at Mixtli and Jazz, TX, along with restaurateur Andrew Carillo, of Armadillo’s Texas Style Burgers. It serves cold kitchen eats (think oysters, ceviche and tuna bits) plus a variety of cocktails. It has a tropical décor and is located to the west of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. Mondays are industry nights, which means discounts for local hospitality workers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12 introduces San Antonio to the station's newest reporter
KSAT 12's new hire is already getting a warm welcome from viewers.
Fly to Hawaii from San Antonio for $300 roundtrip
Kick the winter blues with a trip to beautiful Kahului.
KSAT 12
Festivals, fairs and other things to do in the San Antonio area this September
September is one of my favorite months because it’s the start of fall, which kicks off the holiday season. Technically fall doesn’t officially start until the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22 but pumpkin-flavored goodies have already hit the shelves and the ever-coveted pumpkin spice latte is back at Starbucks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drought leads to strain on New Braunfels, Central Texas water supply
Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, which affects 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. New Braunfels Utilities has been in Stage 3 drought restrictions for 73 days as of publication, and water levels in the Edwards Aquifer dropped to levels not seen since 2014.
How the proposed bus from Austin to San Antonio stacks up to other major cities
Other cities use buses and rail lines.
KSAT 12
Cali-Style Burritos in SA, New Restaurant at the Pearl & Huge Cinnamon Rolls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to New Braunfels for some of the best seafood you can find in Central Texas at McAdoo’s Seafood Company.
sanantoniomag.com
12 Things to do in San Antonio this Labor Day Weekend
Coach Jeff Traylor is asking fans to pack the Alamodome as the UTSA Roadrunners open the football season during a home game against the No. 24-ranked Houston Cougars. Prior to kickoff, the team will celebrate its first-ever conference championship by unveiling the 2021 Conference USA Champion banner in the rafters. Tickets are available here. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. 100 Montana St.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gas rupture closes Potranco Road on Far Westside San Antonio, Officials say
The road was still closed as of 4 p.m., officials say.
1 Person Hospitalized 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Authorities reported a multi-vehicle crash that injured 4 people early Wednesday morning in San Antonio. The crash occurred at the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo at around 6 AM.
Heavy rainfall, possible flooding stay on radar for San Antonio
The NWS anticipates isolated showers throughout the day that could eventually lead to minor flooding in San Antonio.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
KSAT 12
Unite for Uvalde: San Antonio-area students to show support on Uvalde’s first day of school
SAN ANTONIO – Students in San Antonio-area school districts will wear maroon on Tuesday to show their support for the Uvalde community at the start of their school year. Uvalde CISD students are set to return to the classroom on Sept. 6, just over three months since the Robb Elementary School tragedy that claimed 21 lives.
tpr.org
San Antonio's share of massive state transportation plan released
San Antonio's share of a newly adopted $85 billion statewide transportation plan is around $5.1 billion, according to the governor's office. The funding under the Texas Department of Transportation's Unified Transportation Plan or UTP for the next 10 years will pay for projects to relieve traffic congestion on I-35, Loops 410 and 1604, and U.S. 90.
MuySA: San Antonio's surprising history, development of Roosevelt Avenue
Why is it named Roosevelt?
$799K Spanish-Mediterranean 'jewel' for sale in San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake
Peek inside this Mediterranean escape tucked away in San Antonio.
Comments / 0