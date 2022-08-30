ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

Should San Antonians expect rain for Labor Day weekend? Here's what you need to know.

SAN ANTONIO — Planning to travel Labor Day weekend? We'll San Antonians might want to pack some rain gear as an active weather pattern will stay in place through Tuesday. A very warm and humid air mass will stay over Bexar County allowing for any storms that pop-up to bring locally heavy downpours. In fact, some spots could receive over an inch of rainfall through the weekend thanks to a stationary front that will drift over South Texas.
sanantoniomag.com

Beloved Bakery Sol y Luna Closes This Weekend

A new cocktail spot is open on Houston Street downtown. Sojourn Trading Co. was created by Derik Cortez, who’s managed bars at Mixtli and Jazz, TX, along with restaurateur Andrew Carillo, of Armadillo’s Texas Style Burgers. It serves cold kitchen eats (think oysters, ceviche and tuna bits) plus a variety of cocktails. It has a tropical décor and is located to the west of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. Mondays are industry nights, which means discounts for local hospitality workers.
sanantoniomag.com

12 Things to do in San Antonio this Labor Day Weekend

Coach Jeff Traylor is asking fans to pack the Alamodome as the UTSA Roadrunners open the football season during a home game against the No. 24-ranked Houston Cougars. Prior to kickoff, the team will celebrate its first-ever conference championship by unveiling the 2021 Conference USA Champion banner in the rafters. Tickets are available here. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. 100 Montana St.
tpr.org

San Antonio's share of massive state transportation plan released

San Antonio's share of a newly adopted $85 billion statewide transportation plan is around $5.1 billion, according to the governor's office. The funding under the Texas Department of Transportation's Unified Transportation Plan or UTP for the next 10 years will pay for projects to relieve traffic congestion on I-35, Loops 410 and 1604, and U.S. 90.
