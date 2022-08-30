SAN ANTONIO — Planning to travel Labor Day weekend? We'll San Antonians might want to pack some rain gear as an active weather pattern will stay in place through Tuesday. A very warm and humid air mass will stay over Bexar County allowing for any storms that pop-up to bring locally heavy downpours. In fact, some spots could receive over an inch of rainfall through the weekend thanks to a stationary front that will drift over South Texas.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO