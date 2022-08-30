Read full article on original website
Iconic diner from the 1950s relocated from Grand Rapids to Muskegon reopening
MUSKEGON, MI — A renovated 1950s pink-stripped diner will reopen to visitors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at a retro Bike Night at Hot Rod Harley Davidson in downtown Muskegon. The diner, built in New Jersey in 1954 and originally operated as Pal’s Diner, was...
Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo
Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
JungleBird set to become Kalamazoo’s newest downtown dining destination
KALAMAZOO, MI — The JungleBird is landing. The newest addition to Kalamazoo’s downtown restaurant scene announced Thursday that it will open to the public at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, on the ground floor of the Exchange Building, 155 W. Michigan Ave. A vision of Michigan restauranteur...
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?
Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
Grand Rapid’s Newest Dispensary Noxx Is Here, and They Wanna Give You $10 every month
It's starting to feel like Grand Rapids has as many dispensaries as we do Party Stores, but with almost three years of legalization and record high sales, the pot party doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Grand Rapid's newest marijuana venture just opened it's doors this week on...
