Muskegon, MI

98.7 WFGR

Things To Do This Labor Day Weekend: September 2-5, 2022

It's the final weekend of the summer (unofficially) and also a busy holiday weekend. We have several events, from a Polish festival to a logging festival. There are also $3 movies, concerts, hippie living, koalas, a chicken wing festival, and Labor Day celebrations. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 -...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing

After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
GRANDVILLE, MI
awesomemitten.com

8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience

Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo

Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?

Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Banana 101.5

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Is Michigan In The Midwest? ‘Barely’

I've never really considered Michigan a 'Midwest' state, but some people would disagree. So is it, or isn't it?. What if you've called yourself a Midwesterner your whole life, but it turns out you AREN'T one?. The popular opinion web site YouGov asked its readers to define the boundaries of...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.

When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

High School Football: Rockford Rallies, Catholic Central Game Moved

The cross state Catholic showdown between Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Detroit Loyola will still be played tonight at 7:00pm, but it's moving north. A series of storms Sunday night into Monday knocked out power to a large swath of southeastern Michigan, and they haven't quite been able to get on top of it, so that means tonight's cross-state high school football showdown between Catholic Central and Loyola has been moved.
ROCKFORD, MI
