Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Hilton Worldwide Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.39%. Currently, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion. Buying $100 In HLT: If an investor had bought $100 of HLT stock...
Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform Rating for Ciena: Here's What You Need To Know
Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Ciena CIEN and lower its price target from $82.00 to $71.00. Shares of Ciena are trading down 0.09% over the last 24 hours, at $45.44 per share. A move to $71.00 would account for a 56.25% increase from the...
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
These 4 Energy Stocks Are Rising As Russia Cuts Off German Gas Supply
Oil and gas investors are positioning ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting. The global supply shortages in 2022 have highlighted just how much the world still relies on oil, coal and natural gas. The United States Oil ETF USO dropped 1% but the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE gained...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
3 Utility Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own in 2032
In times of economic trouble, utility stocks can smooth a portfolio's volatility.
Flow-Through Shares Offering Financing & Extension of Warrants
Montréal – TheNewswire - September 2, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of "flow-through" units at a price of $0.325 for total gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000. Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1)...
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock In The Last 10 Years
Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.25%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion. Buying $1000 In VRTX: If an investor had bought $1000 of VRTX stock 10 years...
8 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 31, 2022
RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 11.21% at $0.47. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.26% at $1.60. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.18% at $0.26. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 14.86% at $0.05. Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 5.31% at $0.19. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares...
2 Beaten-Down Buffett Stocks to Buy in September
Act now and you could get in at better prices than Berkshire Hathaway paid.
J.Jill Has The Ability For Top-Line Gains & Increased Profitability, Analyst Says
Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Moderate Risk rating on the shares of J.Jill Inc JILL with a price target of $24.00. The company's Q2 revenue missed estimates while the EPS exceeded the Street view. The analyst said recent quarters continue to prove that JILL's strategic initiatives to simplify...
Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules
Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation Announces Changes in Accordance with Amended CPC Policy
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation HMCC (the "Corporation") a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("CPC") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces changes that are in accordance with the Amended CPC Policy. Changes in...
Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For September 2, 2022
Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 6.60% at $2.10. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.65% at $0.27. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.20% at $6.45. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 11.76% at $0.45. Tilray TLRY shares closed down 6.15% at $3.36. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares...
DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Rating for 1-800-Flowers.com: Here's What You Need To Know
DA Davidson has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS and lower its price target from $9.25 to $7.00. Shares of 1-800-Flowers.com are trading down 1.94% over the last 24 hours, at $7.60 per share. A move to $7.00 would account for a 7.89% decline from the current...
Nvidia, AMD Shares Tumble As US Slaps Export Curbs on Top AI Chips To China: What's At Risk Here?
Tech stocks, already reeling under the impact of macroeconomic worries, now have one more headwind to face. The U.S. is clamping down on exports of powerful chips to China, a key market, on the pretext of misuse by foreign military. Shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices AMD...
