Austin, TX

CultureMap Austin

Acclaimed East Austin barbecue truck closing to make way for development

--- The acclaimed Kerlin BBQ food truck in East Austin is shutting down to pave the way for an office building. A notice on Kerlin BBQ’s website, Instagram account, and Facebook account say the food truck, at 2207 E. Cesar Chavez St., will close September 10. The social media posts say Kerlin BBQ was told by its landlord that work will begin in a few weeks to transform the lot where the truck stands into a commercial real estate development. City records show the development will be an office building.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Second Bar + Kitchen gets a second chance with East Austin opening

Another local pandemic closure is getting a second chance as business picks up. Longtime downtown favorite Second Bar + Kitchen will stage a comeback in the East Austin Hotel at the corner of Sixth and Waller streets, less than a mile from its original downtown location, beginning September 15. In November 2020, the restaurant permanently closed its downtown location after a decade in business, due to dwindling foot traffic and the unpredictability of economic recovery in downtown Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

The Uplands: A Bee Cave enclave that exudes quiet luxury

--- Drawn to its location, abundance of shopping and restaurants, and the beautiful homes on large-acre lots, real estate agent Beata Burgeson and her family have called The Uplands home for the past four years. "It's a hidden gem," the Kuper Sotheby's International Realty agent says, "providing a peaceful and...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

The top 11 Texas boutiques for plus-size fashion featured at Austin's Le Garage Sale

Le Garage Sale feels illicit in a great way: Austin's Palmer Events Center rippled on August 27 and 28 with visitors systematically breaking down this massive semi-annual boutique sale vendor-by-vendor. With more than 140 of them spanning clothes, jewelry, shoes, backpacks, and home goods, that may have taken some thorough shoppers the full two days. And somehow, people in Austin don’t seem to know much about it.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin's cactus and succulent people gather for fall show at Zilker Botanical Garden

Whether you were a pandemic collector or a pandemic neglecter, odds are there’s room for a few new additions, and your knowledge is always evolving. There will be plenty of adoptable plants, both rare and super accessible, at the Austin Cactus & Succulent Society (ACSS) Fall Show and Sale on September 3 and 4, plus an opportunity to meet and join Austin’s spikiest social club.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this Labor Day weekend

Lots of live music and a local makers market are on the agenda for the long weekend ahead. Catch artists like Kehlani and Five Finger Discount perform live in concert, or enjoy a packed lineup of local talent at lookOUT Fest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this Labor Day weekend. or a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Two of Austin's top real estate firms join forces in big merger

Two is better than one, especially when it comes to high-performing real estate firms. Wilson & Goldrick has joined Moreland Properties, Greater Austin's leading boutique brokerage and the region’s exclusive Forbes Global Properties member. Founded over 35 years ago by respected industry veterans Cindy Goldrick and Diane Wilson, Wilson...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Vonlane ramps up luxury bus service from Austin to Fort Worth

In welcome news for travelers seeking alternatives to flying or filling their tanks, Vonlane has ramped up service to and from popular Texas cities. The luxury bus operator has introduced two new departures, on peak travel days, between Austin and Fort Worth and Fort Worth and Houston (for a total of four daily excursions between each city).
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Austin

Shoal Creek and Pease Park seek Austin's help in flood recovery efforts

After weeks and weeks of no rain, Austin experienced a deluge on August 22. While the rain was welcome, more than 4 inches of it in three hours created flooding along Shoal Creek, causing damage to Pease Park and the Shoal Creek trail. The Pease Park Conservancy and Shoal Creek Conservancy (SCC) have come together to deal with damage to the park, trail, and creek. Here’s how you can help.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

