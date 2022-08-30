Read full article on original website
3 hot Austin suburbs rank among Texas' most popular places to move in 2022
Three booming Austin suburbs are among the state's most popular moving destinations, a new report shows. In a survey spanning January 1-July 5, 2022, moveBuddha released a new list of the 20 Texas cities where the share of people seeking to move in outweighs the share of people seeking to move out.
Acclaimed East Austin barbecue truck closing to make way for development
--- The acclaimed Kerlin BBQ food truck in East Austin is shutting down to pave the way for an office building. A notice on Kerlin BBQ’s website, Instagram account, and Facebook account say the food truck, at 2207 E. Cesar Chavez St., will close September 10. The social media posts say Kerlin BBQ was told by its landlord that work will begin in a few weeks to transform the lot where the truck stands into a commercial real estate development. City records show the development will be an office building.
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Indian chain curries favor at Domain Northside
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Curry Up Now, a new restaurant at the Domain Northside, is curried but...
Revered Rosedale teahouse and restaurant to close, but it's not all bad news
Well, it's a typical day in Austin: When one restaurant opens, another one closes. Rosedale's revered teahouse and shop, The Steeping Room, announced Thursday, September 1 that it will brew its last teapot on September 24. Founded in 2007 by Emily Morrison and Amy March, The Steeping Room has served...
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
Second Bar + Kitchen gets a second chance with East Austin opening
Another local pandemic closure is getting a second chance as business picks up. Longtime downtown favorite Second Bar + Kitchen will stage a comeback in the East Austin Hotel at the corner of Sixth and Waller streets, less than a mile from its original downtown location, beginning September 15. In November 2020, the restaurant permanently closed its downtown location after a decade in business, due to dwindling foot traffic and the unpredictability of economic recovery in downtown Austin.
UT Austin hooks No. 8 ranking among best public colleges in U.S. — and No. 1 in Texas
The University of Texas at Austin is a star student among the top colleges in the U.S. A new ranking from education information and review platform Niche ranks UT Austin as No. 8 out of the 601 best public colleges in the country — and the very best public school in Texas.
Hill Country winery harvests new Italian restaurant with star chef
An award-winning winery and vineyard in Marble Falls is adding to the long list of reasons Austinites should head for the hills. Flat Creek Estate is entering a new season of growth, announcing new ownership, recent renovations, and a Michelin-pedigreed chef to boot. Located within an hour of Austin, there's...
Austin-San Antonio is the ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ says Mayor Adler in final address
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe we’re already well on our way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the...
Austin housing market to see most dramatic shift in 2023, forecast shows
A new forecast envisions a massive shift in Austin’s homebuying market next year. By July 2023, the Austin metro area is projected to witness the most dramatic swing from a sellers’ market to a buyers’ market among the country’s 100 largest metro areas, according to the Knock real estate platform.
The Uplands: A Bee Cave enclave that exudes quiet luxury
--- Drawn to its location, abundance of shopping and restaurants, and the beautiful homes on large-acre lots, real estate agent Beata Burgeson and her family have called The Uplands home for the past four years. "It's a hidden gem," the Kuper Sotheby's International Realty agent says, "providing a peaceful and...
The top 11 Texas boutiques for plus-size fashion featured at Austin's Le Garage Sale
Le Garage Sale feels illicit in a great way: Austin's Palmer Events Center rippled on August 27 and 28 with visitors systematically breaking down this massive semi-annual boutique sale vendor-by-vendor. With more than 140 of them spanning clothes, jewelry, shoes, backpacks, and home goods, that may have taken some thorough shoppers the full two days. And somehow, people in Austin don’t seem to know much about it.
Austin's cactus and succulent people gather for fall show at Zilker Botanical Garden
Whether you were a pandemic collector or a pandemic neglecter, odds are there’s room for a few new additions, and your knowledge is always evolving. There will be plenty of adoptable plants, both rare and super accessible, at the Austin Cactus & Succulent Society (ACSS) Fall Show and Sale on September 3 and 4, plus an opportunity to meet and join Austin’s spikiest social club.
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this Labor Day weekend
Lots of live music and a local makers market are on the agenda for the long weekend ahead. Catch artists like Kehlani and Five Finger Discount perform live in concert, or enjoy a packed lineup of local talent at lookOUT Fest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this Labor Day weekend. or a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
Two of Austin's top real estate firms join forces in big merger
Two is better than one, especially when it comes to high-performing real estate firms. Wilson & Goldrick has joined Moreland Properties, Greater Austin's leading boutique brokerage and the region’s exclusive Forbes Global Properties member. Founded over 35 years ago by respected industry veterans Cindy Goldrick and Diane Wilson, Wilson...
Trail of Dead rocks Austin, plus more must-see shows to start September
Well, if you’re looking to get into the right mode before next month’s double shot of ACL, the first couple of weeks of September have you covered with a few all-day events. Not your thing? No worries: There’s plenty of standard shows as well. See below for recommendations.
Vonlane ramps up luxury bus service from Austin to Fort Worth
In welcome news for travelers seeking alternatives to flying or filling their tanks, Vonlane has ramped up service to and from popular Texas cities. The luxury bus operator has introduced two new departures, on peak travel days, between Austin and Fort Worth and Fort Worth and Houston (for a total of four daily excursions between each city).
Shoal Creek and Pease Park seek Austin's help in flood recovery efforts
After weeks and weeks of no rain, Austin experienced a deluge on August 22. While the rain was welcome, more than 4 inches of it in three hours created flooding along Shoal Creek, causing damage to Pease Park and the Shoal Creek trail. The Pease Park Conservancy and Shoal Creek Conservancy (SCC) have come together to deal with damage to the park, trail, and creek. Here’s how you can help.
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Classic San Marcos pizza joint returns
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Movie pitch: a third-generation pizza joint gets reincarnated in its original building in...
Texas hospitality workers serve up ‘bill of rights’ at Austin summit
Workers in the state’s hospitality industry — hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns — and their advocates have crafted a hospitality workers’ “bill of rights.”. Unionized hospitality workers and allies gathered August 20 in Austin for the first-ever Austin Hospitality Workers Summit, where they...
