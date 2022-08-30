ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Judge allows evidence of alternate suspect in 1986 murder trial

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Lou Griffin’s defense team will be allowed to present evidence Lisa Holstead’s boyfriend was instead responsible for her 1986 murder, a judge ruled Friday. The body of Holstead, 22, was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man sentenced for killing grandparents

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A man convicted of killing his grandparents was sentenced to prison Friday. Alexander Kraus, 20, was found guilty last year of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting his grandparents, Dennis and Letha Kraus, on April 14, 2019 at their Grand Chute home. "I'm asking you...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Third suspect in Green Bay homicide in custody

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Two brothers charged in connection with a west-side murder have court appearances scheduled for Thursday. Gustavo Cantu and Alejandro Cantu are charged for the murder of Randall Denny, along with Jacob Ventura. Police said the April murder at Perkins and Western avenues appeared related to a drug deal.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Oneida, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Mason, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Deliver Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of park on 2/9/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six (6) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by three (3) years extended supervision, concurrent with all sentences presently being served. The defendant is found eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. The defendant has credit for 603 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Maintain absolute sobriety; 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Former adult family home operator convicted of medical assistance fraud

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was convicted of medical assistance fraud. Three other counts against Lerenzo Head were dismissed at a hearing earlier this week. Sentencing is set for Jan. 6, court records show. Prosecutors said Head operated Dauphin House in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Schabusiness adds insanity plea in killing, dismemberment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Taylor Schabusiness added a plea Thursday of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect for allegedly killing, dismembering, and sexually assaulting Shad Thyrion. Her trial was postponed indefinitely. She is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. Schabusiness...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man accused of drifting in Manitowoc church parking lot, killing goose

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A man was arrested for allegedly intentionally "drifting" in a church parking lot full of geese and killing one. Keeghan Yindra, 18, was arrested on potential charges of felony mistreatment of animals as well as counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Formal charges have not been filed.
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Juvenile Court#Violent Crime
wearegreenbay.com

Wanted homicide suspect arrested in Green Bay, total in custody climbs to 3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third wanted suspect for a Green Bay homicide that happened back in April has reportedly been arrested. According to Brown County arrest records, 31-year-old Alejandro Cantu was arrested on September 1. He was arrested on eight charges. Those charges are:. Probation Violation. Maintain...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Florida man accidentally shoots 2 people in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Grand Chute police say two people are being treated after a Florida man accidentally shot them Friday. Police responded to a call about an accidental shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive. Police say the 67-year-old man accidentally fired a rifle,...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearings Held For Three People Arrested In Manitowoc Drug Bust

Three people charged following their arrests Wednesday at a Manitowoc residence on drug charges appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court this afternoon for bail hearings. 29-year-old Tessie Wells and 30-year-old Daniel Wagner of Manitowoc, along with 30-year-old Tyler Hoffman of Two Rivers are charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia and being the Keeper of a drug house.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Police investigating Wrightstown tool theft

WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- Police in Wrightstown say they are looking for the person responsible for stealing a variety of tools from a business. Police say around 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, an unknown man arrived at Bay Area Granite and Materials (BAGM) on Golf Course Drive. The man is seen...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
Fox11online.com

Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay woman facing fourth OWI charge

(WLUK) -- A Green Bay woman is accused of her fourth OWI offense. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper saw a vehicle speeding and driving erratically on U.S. Highway 41 in Oconto County on Tuesday, just before 8:30 p.m. During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed sign of impairment on the...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Head-on collision in Menominee County leaves one dead

NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Officers say that one of the occupants...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

UPDATE: One dead in head-on crash in Menominee County

MENOMINEE COUNTY (WLUK) -- UPDATE: One person is dead after a head-on crash in Menominee County. Menominee Tribal Police say an officer witnessed the crash around 2:45 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 47, just south of the Village of Neopit. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. All other...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy