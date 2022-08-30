Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
Fox11online.com
Judge allows evidence of alternate suspect in 1986 murder trial
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Lou Griffin’s defense team will be allowed to present evidence Lisa Holstead’s boyfriend was instead responsible for her 1986 murder, a judge ruled Friday. The body of Holstead, 22, was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the...
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced for killing grandparents
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A man convicted of killing his grandparents was sentenced to prison Friday. Alexander Kraus, 20, was found guilty last year of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting his grandparents, Dennis and Letha Kraus, on April 14, 2019 at their Grand Chute home. "I'm asking you...
Fox11online.com
Third suspect in Green Bay homicide in custody
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Two brothers charged in connection with a west-side murder have court appearances scheduled for Thursday. Gustavo Cantu and Alejandro Cantu are charged for the murder of Randall Denny, along with Jacob Ventura. Police said the April murder at Perkins and Western avenues appeared related to a drug deal.
Second man suspected in April Green Bay homicide now in Brown County Jail
A second suspect in a Green Bay homicide that happened in April is now in custody, according to Brown County Jail records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Deliver Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of park on 2/9/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six (6) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by three (3) years extended supervision, concurrent with all sentences presently being served. The defendant is found eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. The defendant has credit for 603 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Maintain absolute sobriety; 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
Fox11online.com
Former adult family home operator convicted of medical assistance fraud
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was convicted of medical assistance fraud. Three other counts against Lerenzo Head were dismissed at a hearing earlier this week. Sentencing is set for Jan. 6, court records show. Prosecutors said Head operated Dauphin House in...
Fox11online.com
Schabusiness adds insanity plea in killing, dismemberment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Taylor Schabusiness added a plea Thursday of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect for allegedly killing, dismembering, and sexually assaulting Shad Thyrion. Her trial was postponed indefinitely. She is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. Schabusiness...
Fox11online.com
Man accused of drifting in Manitowoc church parking lot, killing goose
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A man was arrested for allegedly intentionally "drifting" in a church parking lot full of geese and killing one. Keeghan Yindra, 18, was arrested on potential charges of felony mistreatment of animals as well as counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Formal charges have not been filed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Wanted homicide suspect arrested in Green Bay, total in custody climbs to 3
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third wanted suspect for a Green Bay homicide that happened back in April has reportedly been arrested. According to Brown County arrest records, 31-year-old Alejandro Cantu was arrested on September 1. He was arrested on eight charges. Those charges are:. Probation Violation. Maintain...
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with stealing from Green Bay U-Haul unit, falsely says items were at his parents
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Algoma is facing six charges after allegedly stealing items from a storage unit in Green Bay and was found with multiple bolt cutters, a broken lock, wire snips and other items. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on...
Fox11online.com
Florida man accidentally shoots 2 people in Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Grand Chute police say two people are being treated after a Florida man accidentally shot them Friday. Police responded to a call about an accidental shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive. Police say the 67-year-old man accidentally fired a rifle,...
Fox11online.com
License plate readers get rave reviews from Green Bay police after murder suspect arrest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Green Bay murder suspect is behind bars, and police say new license plate reading cameras helped make the arrest. FOX 11 first told you about these cameras in mid-July, about two weeks after they were installed on a trial basis. If helping track down...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held For Three People Arrested In Manitowoc Drug Bust
Three people charged following their arrests Wednesday at a Manitowoc residence on drug charges appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court this afternoon for bail hearings. 29-year-old Tessie Wells and 30-year-old Daniel Wagner of Manitowoc, along with 30-year-old Tyler Hoffman of Two Rivers are charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia and being the Keeper of a drug house.
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
Fox11online.com
Police investigating Wrightstown tool theft
WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- Police in Wrightstown say they are looking for the person responsible for stealing a variety of tools from a business. Police say around 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, an unknown man arrived at Bay Area Granite and Materials (BAGM) on Golf Course Drive. The man is seen...
Fox11online.com
Complaint: Fatal drunk driving crash suspect had cold medicine and alcohol in system
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) – The suspect in a fatal drunk driving crash had a combination of cold medicine and alcohol in the hours before a crash, and blew a .234 – nearly three times the legal driving limit, according to a criminal complaint. Joshua Gann, 43, was charged...
Fox11online.com
Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay woman facing fourth OWI charge
(WLUK) -- A Green Bay woman is accused of her fourth OWI offense. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper saw a vehicle speeding and driving erratically on U.S. Highway 41 in Oconto County on Tuesday, just before 8:30 p.m. During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed sign of impairment on the...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in Menominee County leaves one dead
NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Officers say that one of the occupants...
Fox11online.com
UPDATE: One dead in head-on crash in Menominee County
MENOMINEE COUNTY (WLUK) -- UPDATE: One person is dead after a head-on crash in Menominee County. Menominee Tribal Police say an officer witnessed the crash around 2:45 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 47, just south of the Village of Neopit. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. All other...
Comments / 0