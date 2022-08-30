Read full article on original website
Macchio, defense power Manalapan past Middletown North - Football recap
Junior Anthony Macchio scored two touchdowns, which proved to be enough for Manalapan to earn a 14-3 victory over Middletown North in Middletown. Macchio opened the scoring when he returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown a little less than seven minutes into the game for Manalapan (2-0). After...
Football: Hopewell Valley storms past Lawrence
Tim McKeown scored three short rushing touchdowns to lead Hopewell Valley to a 35-6 win over Lawrence, in Lawrenceville.
Football: Watchung Hills edges Westfield for home win
Watchung Hills edged out a 17-7 home win over Westfield, in Warren. Connor Krauth gave the Warriors (2-0) its first lead of the game by scoring off a 20-yard rush in the third quarter. The touchdown broke the 7-7 tie the teams took into the half. Riley McCann booted in...
NJ.com No. 10 Ramapo rolls into 2022 with win over Willingboro
It did not take long for Jack Grusser to make an impression on the 2022 NJSIAA high school football season. Not that many people would be surprised by that revelation: the senior quarterback was All-State in 2021 and will be heading to Harvard University next fall. But the Grusser and...
Football: Curry scores three TDs to lead Moorestown past Cherry Hill East
Andrew Curry caught two touchdown passes and ran for one as Moorestown jumped out to a big lead in the second quarter on its way to a 34-7 win over Cherry Hill East in Moorestown. Curry opened up the scoring for Moorestown (2-0) on a pass from John Zohlman before...
Football: Hunterdon Central defeats Piscataway
R.J. Hart had two touchdown passes as Hunterdon Central defeated Piscataway 17-0 in Piscataway. The game was scoreless throughout the first quarter, but Hunterdon Central would heat up in the second. R.J. Hart threw both of his touchdowns in the second quarter, the first a 15-yard strike to Joseph Valentino and the other a 21-yard throw to Trevor Fisch.
Football: Rahway squeaks out one-point win over Linden
Rahway edged out a 21-20 home season-opening win over Linden, in Rahway. The Tigers: (0-1) scored a touchdown with 6:11 left in the game to turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point deficit, but a mishap on the PAT gave Rahway (1-0) the one-point difference it needed to secure the win.
Football: Gallagher helps Midd. South rally past Long Branch
Colin Gallagher scored a pair of touchdowns to help Middletown South take a 23-13 road win over Long Branch, in Long Branch. Both of Gallagher’s rushing touchdowns came in the second half, and they helped erase the 13-0 lead Long Branch (0-1) took into halftime. With their first win...
Karriem’s two touchdowns lift No. 15 West Orange past Montclair - football recap
Saboor Karriem showed why he is considered one of the state’s top prospects as he caught two touchdown passes to help lead West Orange, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 13-7 victory over Montclair at the Zone6ix Kickoff Classic at Sprague Field on the campus of Montclair State University.
No. 6 Red Bank Catholic shuts down Freehold Borough - Football recap
After a decisive win last week by sophomore quarterback Frankie Williams, the Caseys continued to roll scoring seven touchdowns in the first half in a 63-0 victory over Freehold Borough in Red Bank. Red Bank Catholic, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated St. John Vianney, 33-7, in the season...
Phillipsburg football forces key turnovers to win season opener at Sayreville
The Phillipsburg football team’s Big Central Conference cross-divisional matchup against Sayreville had all the hallmarks of a season opener. There were a plethora of turnovers, special teams mishaps and plays derailed by slightly-off timing, but the Stateliners capitalized on a second-half interception to earn a 14-7 victory at Memorial Stadium Friday night.
No. 9 Delsea displays its weapons to Delran new coach Frank Holmes - Football recap
Running backs Luke Maxwell, Wayne Adair and Jared Schoppe returned to a squad that went 11-1 last year as Delsea, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-7, over Delran in the home opener. Delsea lost last year’s leading rusher Jaedyn Stewart to graduation but doesn’t seem to be...
Football: Ridgewood holds Hackensack scoreless
Red Kossick posted two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to lead Ridgewood past Hackensack 42-0 in Ridgewood. The Maroons (1-0) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead over Hackensack (0-1) after the first quarter, thanks in part to Kossick’s 85-yard receiving touchdown, and added three more touchdowns in the second, two more from Kossick, to lead 35-0 at the half.
Football: Lower Cape May wins road season-opener against Clayton
Lower Cape May earned a 27-14 season-opening road win over Clayton, in Clayton. Thomas Braswell contributed to the win by hauling in a touchdown pass for the Tigers (1-0). Lower Cape May led 14-6 at the half. Clayton fell to 0-1 on the season. Lower Cape May will next take...
Football: Passaic Tech tops Union City in 6-3 defensive slugfest (PHOTOS)
Passaic Tech head coach Matt Demarest couldn’t keep the grin off his face as his kids edged Union City in a 6-3 run-heavy defensive battle at the Zone6ix Kickoff Classic at Sprague Field at Montclair State University.
Football: Passaic Valley christens new field with win over West Milford
Passaic Valley rolled to a 34-14 home win over West Milford, in Little Falls. As well as giving the Hornets (1-0) a season-opening home win, the victory came on Passaic Valley’s first game on its new artificial surface field. Danny Nigro rumbled in a 55-yard touchdown rush in the...
Post’s big second half lifts Montgomery past Franklin - Football recap
Brady Post ran for two second half touchdowns as Montgomery pulled away for a 28-14 victory over Franklin in Somerset. Post, a junior, broke the 14-14 tie with a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter for Montgomery (2-0), which successfully converted the ensuing two-point conversion. Post then put the game away with a 10-yard TD run in the fourth.
Football: Bridgewater-Raritan nips Union in Mantz’s first win
Antione Hinton ran for a two-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help lift Bridgewater-Raritan to a 7-6 win over Union in Union.
Martini, Edwards, North Hunterdon shake up new-look Cranford’s season debut
Having taken what became an 11-win Cranford team to the brink almost a year to the day, the North Hunterdon High School Lions finished the job and then some this time around. Top rusher Kente Edwards and quarterback Luke Martini were each responsible for two touchdowns, as the Lions triumphed in a 34-7 decision on Friday night at Memorial Field. Last September, North Hunterdon (2-0) nearly spoiled what became a perfect regular season for Cranford before falling in a 43-37 heartbreaker. Keeping the offensive fireworks purely on their side this time around, the Lions rolled to their second victory in a row after topping Hunterdon Central 29-8 last week.
Football: South Hunterdon cruises past Roselle Park (PHOTOS)
Brode Dunn ran for 91 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns as South Hunterdon defeated Roselle Park, 42-8, in Lambertville. Edward Cooper also recorded a pair of rushing scores on the ground as the Eagles accounted for 209 total rushing yards on 38 carries. Tanner McCaffrey also completed 2-of-3 passes...
