Lawrence Township, NJ

NJ.com

Football: Watchung Hills edges Westfield for home win

Watchung Hills edged out a 17-7 home win over Westfield, in Warren. Connor Krauth gave the Warriors (2-0) its first lead of the game by scoring off a 20-yard rush in the third quarter. The touchdown broke the 7-7 tie the teams took into the half. Riley McCann booted in...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Hunterdon Central defeats Piscataway

R.J. Hart had two touchdown passes as Hunterdon Central defeated Piscataway 17-0 in Piscataway. The game was scoreless throughout the first quarter, but Hunterdon Central would heat up in the second. R.J. Hart threw both of his touchdowns in the second quarter, the first a 15-yard strike to Joseph Valentino and the other a 21-yard throw to Trevor Fisch.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Rahway squeaks out one-point win over Linden

Rahway edged out a 21-20 home season-opening win over Linden, in Rahway. The Tigers: (0-1) scored a touchdown with 6:11 left in the game to turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point deficit, but a mishap on the PAT gave Rahway (1-0) the one-point difference it needed to secure the win.
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Ridgewood holds Hackensack scoreless

Red Kossick posted two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to lead Ridgewood past Hackensack 42-0 in Ridgewood. The Maroons (1-0) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead over Hackensack (0-1) after the first quarter, thanks in part to Kossick’s 85-yard receiving touchdown, and added three more touchdowns in the second, two more from Kossick, to lead 35-0 at the half.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Post’s big second half lifts Montgomery past Franklin - Football recap

Brady Post ran for two second half touchdowns as Montgomery pulled away for a 28-14 victory over Franklin in Somerset. Post, a junior, broke the 14-14 tie with a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter for Montgomery (2-0), which successfully converted the ensuing two-point conversion. Post then put the game away with a 10-yard TD run in the fourth.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Martini, Edwards, North Hunterdon shake up new-look Cranford’s season debut

Having taken what became an 11-win Cranford team to the brink almost a year to the day, the North Hunterdon High School Lions finished the job and then some this time around. Top rusher Kente Edwards and quarterback Luke Martini were each responsible for two touchdowns, as the Lions triumphed in a 34-7 decision on Friday night at Memorial Field. Last September, North Hunterdon (2-0) nearly spoiled what became a perfect regular season for Cranford before falling in a 43-37 heartbreaker. Keeping the offensive fireworks purely on their side this time around, the Lions rolled to their second victory in a row after topping Hunterdon Central 29-8 last week.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: South Hunterdon cruises past Roselle Park (PHOTOS)

Brode Dunn ran for 91 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns as South Hunterdon defeated Roselle Park, 42-8, in Lambertville. Edward Cooper also recorded a pair of rushing scores on the ground as the Eagles accounted for 209 total rushing yards on 38 carries. Tanner McCaffrey also completed 2-of-3 passes...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
