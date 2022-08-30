Read full article on original website
walnutport.com
Workers at Pa. nursing homes, including 2 in Lehigh Valley area, go on strike. They’re seeking a piece of $600 million in pandemic funding
Workers at 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania, including one in Easton and another in Monroe County, have gone on strike.
wlvr.org
Emmaus restaurant considers closing amid staffing struggles; experts say problem is everywhere
EMMAUS, Pa. – For about two years now, Wally’s Deli has had to reduce the hours of its Emmaus location – not because of reduced demand, but because of a staffing shortage. “I wasn’t getting applications,” owner Susan Roberts said. Between rising costs for ingredients...
WGAL
Fire breaks out at chip factory in Berks County
TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: According to the factory supervisor, the scene is now clear and there are no reported injuries. On Thursday evening, a fire broke out at the Dieffenbach Potato Chip factory in Berks County. The factory is located at 51 Host Road in Tulpehocken Township.
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident
A hit-and-run accident on Easton Road Wednesday left a pedestrian injured, and Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Easton Road between Ringhoffer Road and Beechwood Court; a straight, flat stretch of road with narrow shoulders and without sidewalks.
Dozens of shell casings found at Allentown, Pa. shooting scene
Police say they found 30 spent shell casings at the shooting scene.
walnutport.com
Woman, 47, charged in Bethlehem stabbing
A 47-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday night after Bethlehem police said she admitted to stabbing a man in the leg during an argument.
walnutport.com
Apple Days: Sink your teeth into these details about Bethlehem’s annual ode to fall
A tasty way to usher in fall, Apple Days returns to Bethlehem’s Burnside Plantation. We have all the details.
Filming closes Allentown’s Eighth Street Bridge
Filming for a commercial on Tuesday closed Allentown’s Eighth Street Bridge to traffic, city police said. Traffic on the bridge and on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard underneath was closed for most of the morning, but reopened as of 11:15 a.m., police said. Also named the Albertus L. Meyers...
A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man
“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
walnutport.com
1 dead, 1 injured in back-to-back shootings in Allentown
Allentown police are investigating after back-to-back shootings Wednesday night left one man dead and another injured.
berkscountyliving.com
So Sweet! Step Inside the Port Clinton Peanut Shop.
Take a drive to Port Clinton, a little borough nestled on the edge of Schuylkill County. As you enter the town, the smell of freshly roasted peanuts from the Port Clinton Peanut Shop will tickle your nose. Walk in to discover not just a variety of roasted nuts, but also a sweet tooth’s paradise.
NBC Philadelphia
Two Shot in Parking Lot of Montgomery County Apartment Complex
Léelo en español aquí. Two people were shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, apartment complex that sits near both a high school and university. Cheltenham Township police officers were called to the parking lot outside one of the buildings at the...
walnutport.com
Allentown Fair Schedule of Events for Wednesday
Thursday’s Allentown Fair schedule of events. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
Two students injured in attack in Northampton Community College dorm, police say
Two Northampton Community College (NCC) students were attacked and injured over the weekend by a fellow student in a dorm at the college’s Bethlehem Township campus, police confirmed to lehighvalleylive.com on Wednesday. The attack was reported at 8:15 p.m. Sunday; the alleged attacker and two victims are all women...
Two shootings in Allentown leave 1 person killed (UPDATE)
A pair of shootings overnight in Allentown have left one person dead. City police were called for several gunshots at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Juniata Street. Officers found a man dead of a wound consistent with a gunshot. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio confirmed Najeer...
ARSON: PA Freight Company Employee Starts 3 Fires Causing Shutdown, Report Says
An employee at a Pennsylvania freight company allegedly started three separate fires at his workplace, causing serious damage and a temporary closure of the business, WFMZ reports. Workers at Estes Express Lines in Mahoning Township told police they saw Anthony Dick, 39, dousing a fire after leaving the bathroom on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
Easton double-murder suspect now faces the death penalty
One of three men accused of conspiring to murder two men in an SUV in Easton now faces the death penalty. The Northampton County District Attorney’s office filed a notice of intent Thursday to seek the death penalty against Altajier Robinson. The document filed by Chief Deputy District Attorney...
Argument ends with man stabbed in the leg in Bethlehem, cops say
A man was stabbed in the leg Tuesday night on Bethlehem’s Southside and the attacker has been arrested, city police said. Police were called for the reported stabbing at 10:10 p.m. in the 900 block of East Third Street, at a home steps away from the South Bethlehem Greenway and the intersection of East Third and Hayes streets, and Daly Avenue.
He killed his best friend. Bethlehem man gets life sentence for ‘senseless’ murder.
How do you tell a 5-year-old girl her daddy’s been murdered?. That was the task that faced the young girl’s mother after Elson Aviles was stabbed to death. The man multiple witnesses described as Aviles’ best friend, Jose Leon, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for the murder.
