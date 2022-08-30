Mason City man charged with reckless use of fire, public intoxication after four separate incidents around the Police Department

Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Mason City man charged with arson after garage, vehicle fires
(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City man was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree arson after allegedly setting two fires at a building in the 200 block of 7th Street NE. Paige Landon Peyton, 42, was arrested after Mason City police responded first to a garage fire, then a vehicle fire about an hour apart.
KGLO News
Mason City man loses appeal of 15-year drunk driving sentence
MASON CITY — A Mason City man sentenced to 15 years in prison for being a habitual drunk driver has lost an appeal of his sentence. 63-year-old McKinley Dudley was pulled over in the 100 block of North Pennsylvania on the evening of March 22nd 2021 by a deputy who saw his vehicle did not have tail lights. Dudley was taken into custody after sobriety tests were conducted and it was determined that he was under the influence.
KIMT
Austin man sent to prison for 145 grams of meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – 145 grams of methamphetamine is sending a Mower County man to prison. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to four years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 240 days already served.
KGLO News
Mason City man being sent back to federal prison after being found with meth, violating supervised release
MASON CITY — A Mason City man out of federal prison on supervised release has landed himself back in prison after being arrested earlier this week. 38-year-old Mingo Flores had served more than 19 years on an LSD distribution charge. Flores was arrested on August 29th as part of an assault investigation. He was found to have methamphetamine in his possession when arrested, and then tried to flush it down a toilet while at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
superhits1027.com
Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide in crash near Nora Springs now faces additional charges
MASON CITY — Additional charges have been filed against a Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles as well as injuring two others. Court documents state that a blood sample taken from Hoy tested at .179, over twice the legal limit for operating while intoxicated.
Murder Charge Filed Against Austin Woman For Fatal Drug Overdose
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin woman is facing a murder charge in connection with the drug overdose death of a 22-year-old Austin woman. A criminal complaint filed today in Mower County Court also charges 43-year-old Tashica Thomas with second-degree manslaughter and a count of second-degree drug sales related to the fatal overdose and three other felony drug charges stemming from a search warrant executed at her residence on Wednesday that resulted in the seizure of quantities of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.
KIMT
Second man sentenced for Floyd County thefts
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second and final sentence is issued over a string of Floyd County thefts. Nicholas Gaige McLeland, 30 of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and possession of marijuana-3rd offense. He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
KIMT
After serving nearly 20 years, Mason City man back to federal prison
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man who served nearly 20 years in a federal prison is back in custody for violating his conditions of supervised release. Mingo Flores, 38, served more than 19 years in prison for the distribution of LSD. He was arrested on Aug. 29 stemming from assault allegations and was found in possession of methamphetamine, which he attempted to destroy by trying to flush it down a toilet at the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail.
KIMT
Floyd County man takes plea deal over hatchet-wielding burglary
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A sentence of probation is handed out for a hatchet-wielding assault in Floyd County. Kelly Randall Caster, 42 of Charles City, was arrested for first-degree burglary for an incident on April 27, 2021. Law enforcement says Caster attacked someone at a home in Charles City. Investigators say Caster displayed a hatchet during the attack and intended to injure his victim.
KIMT
Road debris injures driver in Olmsted County accident
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5 pm Thursday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. Cynthia Carolina Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Brooke Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both driving west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says the debris struck Wright’s windshield.
KGLO News
Guilty plea from one of two defendants in Charles City robbery case
CHARLES CITY — One of two people from Charles City arrested after a robbery and assault in July has pleaded guilty in the case. A criminal complaint charged 41-year-old Darius Mason and 39-year-old Kathyleen Mason with first-degree robbery and willful injury causing serious injury. The pair are accused of attacking someone with a dangerous weapon and robbing them on July 10th. The complaint says the victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body causing injury and pain, with the injuries including a broken nose, fractured ankle, as well as bruising and swelling on and above the left eye.
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
Woman accused of stealing from disabled
A Mason City woman has been charged with one count of dependent adult abuse, after being accused of stealing from disabled people she was hired to take care of. A criminal complaint states that between January 2019 and May 2022 24-year-old Katelyn Roberts allegedly committed dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation. Roberts is accused of stealing over $30,000 by making inappropriate purchases coupled with obtaining cash for her own personal use for a combined 10 dependent adults under her care while employed as a caretaker for the disabled at OneVision.
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for 4th time in 4 days, this time for starting a fire
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested four times in four days, the latest for allegedly starting a dumpster on fire. Bradley Willier, 43, was arrested Friday, Saturday and Sunday for public intoxication after showing up at the Mason City Police Department intoxicated and pouring beer out in the lobby.
KIMT
Lottery fraud ends in probation for North Iowa man
MASON CITY, Iowa – A second man is sentenced for lottery fraud in North Iowa. Richard Lee Pierce, 40 of Ventura, has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Pierce received a deferred judgment and this conviction will be wiped from his record if he successfully completes his sentence.
KGLO News
Mason City pharmacy fined, placed on probation
MASON CITY — A Mason City pharmacy has been placed on probation and fined $20,000 by the Iowa Board of Pharmacy. The board responded to complaints of the Walgreens pharmacy, with an inspection in December 2021 showing inadequate staffing due to high staff turnover. During that inspection, three different Schedule II controlled substances were counted, and all three showed discrepancies between the perpetual inventory and the actual on-hand inventory.
KELOLAND TV
Iowa man identified in fatal Deadwood crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 51-year-old victim in a fatal ATV crash south of Deadwood last Friday. Chad Shaw of Garner, Iowa, was travelling east on Experimental Forest Road with two other passengers when the vehicle left the road and rolled. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.
Roadway Debris Strikes Windshield, Causes Injury Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Geneva, MN woman was hurt after debris struck her vehicle while she was traveling in the Rochester area Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Autumn Wright was traveling west on Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron when a westbound pick-up truck in front of her vehicle struck debris in the road. The debris then hit Wright’s windshield, causing a two-vehicle crash.
KAAL-TV
FindJodi tracks down Huisentruit’s car
(ABC 6 News) – A group of journalists have located Jodi Huisentruit’s red Mazda Miata convertible two decades after it was last seen. Huisentruit, a missing Mason City news anchor, was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38, has been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Faulkner must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
KAAL-TV
New Documents Discovered in Huisentruit Case
(ABC 6 News) – Newfound information shows a search warrant was issued in the Jodi Huisentruit missing person investigation in 2017. According to the newfound documents, a search warrant was requested and executed on March 20, 2017 for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC 1500.
