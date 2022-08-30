Mason City man charged with reckless use of fire, public intoxication after four separate incidents around the Police Department

CHARLES CITY — One of two people from Charles City arrested after a robbery and assault in July has pleaded guilty in the case. A criminal complaint charged 41-year-old Darius Mason and 39-year-old Kathyleen Mason with first-degree robbery and willful injury causing serious injury. The pair are accused of attacking someone with a dangerous weapon and robbing them on July 10th. The complaint says the victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body causing injury and pain, with the injuries including a broken nose, fractured ankle, as well as bruising and swelling on and above the left eye.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO