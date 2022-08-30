Read full article on original website
Mason City man loses appeal of 15-year drunk driving sentence
MASON CITY — A Mason City man sentenced to 15 years in prison for being a habitual drunk driver has lost an appeal of his sentence. 63-year-old McKinley Dudley was pulled over in the 100 block of North Pennsylvania on the evening of March 22nd 2021 by a deputy who saw his vehicle did not have tail lights. Dudley was taken into custody after sobriety tests were conducted and it was determined that he was under the influence.
Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide in crash near Nora Springs now faces additional charges
MASON CITY — Additional charges have been filed against a Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking another vehicle, killing the driver, 41-year-old Stephen Miles, and injuring two others.
Charles City man accused of crashing car into neighbor’s home pleads not guilty
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man accused of deliberately crashing a car into his neighbor’s house has pleaded not guilty. 51-year-old James Foster Junior is accused of driving a vehicle into a residence in the 1700 block of March Avenue on July 12th. A criminal complaint says Foster then backed up from the residence and then intentionally drove the vehicle through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle became lodged in the exterior sidewall.
Mason City pharmacy fined, placed on probation
MASON CITY — A Mason City pharmacy has been placed on probation and fined $20,000 by the Iowa Board of Pharmacy. The board responded to complaints of the Walgreens pharmacy, with an inspection in December 2021 showing inadequate staffing due to high staff turnover. During that inspection, three different Schedule II controlled substances were counted, and all three showed discrepancies between the perpetual inventory and the actual on-hand inventory.
Mason City superintendent: low state funding makes it tough for districts to deal with inflation
MASON CITY — The Mason City Community School District’s superintendent hopes legislators will look at a higher funding level for education in the future. Pat Hamilton says state funding is not enough in today’s economic climate. “State funding has been between 1.5 to 2.5%. As we know inflation has been closer to 7-8% this year. It makes it tough. Natural gas prices are up, electricity is up, fuel for our buses is up. It does make it tough to balance the books at 2.5%. Of course we’d love to get more, but we’ve got to work with whatever we get, so in the end, whatever we get from the state is what we have to work with, and we have to balance our books based on what we get.”
