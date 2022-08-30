Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Update: Third person charged with running police impersonation scam
An Opelika woman has been arrested on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property third degree. Janiya Alexis Oliver, 19, was arrested by Auburn Police on Aug 31. and charged in connection to a scam targeting multiple businesses in Auburn and the surrounding area, according to a press release.
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka police seek help with forged prescription
The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating a forged prescription and hopes the public can identify the suspect. Wetumpka police investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a forged prescription. The offense occurred, Friday, August 26, 2022, at a local pharmacy in Wetumpka, Alabama. “Investigators say the suspect...
LaGrange Police searching for aggravated assault suspect
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is investigating an aggravated assault and is asking for public help to identify the suspect. On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in an apartment complex on Wynnwood Drive in LaGrange, Georgia. After arriving at the […]
Opelika police worry someone is going to die as feuding teens swap gunfire
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police say a feud between two groups of teens has sparked at least seven shootings since February and a growing concern someone is going to get injured or killed. Investigators believe the rash of back-and-forth shootings began when two teens got into a physical fight that escalated into gun violence […]
wdhn.com
Union Springs Police offers reward for ongoing murder investigation
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WDHN) — The Union Springs Police Department is investigating a homicide and is asking for help from the public. Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000.00 reward for any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, Rashaad Williams. Thursday, August 18, 2022, Police arrived in...
MCSO arrests two during search warrant and seizes $14,904 worth of narcotics
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Army Criminal Investigation with Fort Benning, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted several narcotics search warrants in Muscogee County. Authorities […]
WSFA
Man arrested in deadly Montgomery shooting Thursday morning
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two people were shot on Narrow Lane Road Thursday morning. One of them died, and a suspect is charged with murder. Police say the two victims were found in the 4500 block at about 8:40 a.m. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as Antoine Hartwell, 42, of Montgomery.
WSFA
Man charged with murder of grandfather in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is behind bars after he reportedly shot and killed his grandfather overnight. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, 21-year-old Jeremiah Long is charged with murder in the shooting death of 71-year-old Thomas Parker. Franklin said the incident happened early Thursday morning in...
One victim ID’d in deadly Torch Hill Road shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of one of the victims in a deadly shooting on Torch Hill Road Wednesday night. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Anton Hamilton, age 18, was shot and killed on Aug. 31, 2022. Bryan said Hamilton was pronounced dead at 12:46 […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police charge Notasulga woman with breaking and entering a vehicle on South College Street
Auburn police have arrested a Notasulga woman on felony warrants charging her with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. Police arrested Alisha Ann Stough, 40, on Friday in connection to reports of a vehicle burglary that occurred on May 5, near...
Two men killed in Torch Hill Road shooting, third injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating after two men were shot and killed in South Columbus late Wednesday night. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022, near the 2001 block of Torch Hill Road. According to police, three people were involved in the shooting. Police […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 17-year-old in Torch Hill Road shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the second person killed in a shooting on Torch Hill Road. Myshaun Smith, 17, was pronounced dead at 12:03 a.m., in the emergency room of Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital early Thursday morning, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Bryan said Smith […]
WSFA
Union Springs murder suspect sought by police
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The Union Springs Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a recent homicide, and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for those tips. Police have identified the suspect as Rashaad Williams, who also goes by the nickname Nefew...
21-year-old accused of killing Alabama grandfather when he refused to give him keys to van
A 21-year-old man is behind bars after authorities say he fatally shot his grandfather overnight inside their Elmore County home. Jeremiah Long is charged with murder in the predawn killing of his grandfather, 71-year-old Thomas Parker. Parker’s slaying is Elmore County’s first homicide of the year. Sheriff Bill...
WTVM
2 arrested after $14K worth of drugs seized in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a search warrant led to over $14,000 seized in drugs. On Wednesday, August 31, Michael Lee McKelvey and Harley Yvonne Commander were arrested for the following:. Trafficking cocaine. Trafficking ecstasy. Possession of codeine with the intent...
Alabama man riding bicycle struck, killed by motorist, state police report
An Alabama man riding a bicycle was critically injured and later died after he was struck by a car on Monday. Raymond P. Butler, 74, of Eclectic, was critically injured Monday evening, when he was struck while riding his bicycle by a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Shawniquie D. Butler, 31, of Tallassee, Alabama state police reported.
wfxl.com
Dougherty County Sheriff's Office searching for wanted man and stolen property
The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office is seeking a wanted person and stolen property. According to a Facebook post, the DCSO says that Jabari Thomas is wanted for probation violation, and for questioning in deposit account fraud, forgery, and theft out of Kentucky and Columbus. The SO states that Thomas is...
Investigation underway after tractor-trailer tires tear through Georgia woman’s home
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A 91-year-old woman in LaGrange tells WRBL she’s lucky to be alive after tires broke loose from a tractor-trailer and plowed straight through her home while she was a sleep. The incident, which happened Tuesday, is being investigated by the LaGrange Police Department. According to Della Ogletree, the tires went through […]
wvtm13.com
2 charged with murder in death of Opelika infant in 2000
OPELIKA, Ala. — Authorities say a woman and her former boyfriend are charged with murder in the death of the woman’s 4-month-old son in east Alabama more than two decades ago. Opelika police say 43-year-old Tomeika Hughley and 42-year-old Bobby Beaty were indicted in the death of Jarquavious...
WSFA
Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting in Montgomery this week has prompted a homicide investigation. Montgomery police say Frederick Mumpfield, 61, of Montgomery, was found critically injured in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at about 10:45 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances...
