Iowa State

With busy Labor Day weekend, troopers launch crackdown on speeders & drunks

DES MOINES — The last travel weekend of the summer season is before us as Iowans venture off for the Labor Day holiday. State Trooper Paul Gardner says the Iowa State Patrol has launched a campaign it’s calling, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” “That’s to combat OWIs and we’ll also focus on speed, seatbelts and distracted driving as well,” Gardner says. “We will have troopers working overtime and also officers with other departments working overtime as well this Labor Day weekend.”
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months. Officials say the highly pathogenic disease was detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota’s Meeker County. Tests confirmed the disease Tuesday evening. Officials also report that...
Summer months continue dry, warmer pattern under La Nina influence

DES MOINES — August continued the summer weather pattern that Iowa and the Midwest have been stuck in now for some time. State Climatologist, Justin Glisan says the pattern includes warmer conditions. “We were about one-point-three degrees above average. The average temperature across the state was a little over 72 degrees,” Glisan says. It was also drier, with rainfall averaging 3.5 inches in August.
