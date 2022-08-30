DES MOINES — The last travel weekend of the summer season is before us as Iowans venture off for the Labor Day holiday. State Trooper Paul Gardner says the Iowa State Patrol has launched a campaign it’s calling, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” “That’s to combat OWIs and we’ll also focus on speed, seatbelts and distracted driving as well,” Gardner says. “We will have troopers working overtime and also officers with other departments working overtime as well this Labor Day weekend.”

IOWA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO