Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
New Shellfishing Area Announced By Rhode Island Officials
New shellfishing waters are opening up in the Ocean State. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says about 180 acres in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick can be harvested. The DEM says state and local actions to strengthen stormwater controls and increase sewering have led to...
iheart.com
Fri Blog: Zero Income Tax in Colorado, Plus Biden Gave a Hate Speech
BEN MURREY FROM THE INDEPENDENCE INSTITUTE IS ON AT 1 TODAY Because he's written this nifty column about an easy way we can eliminate the income tax in Colorado, something BOTH gubernatorial candidates say they want to happen, although I believe one of them more than the one in power right now. Ben will explain how and I can ask him how to backfill those dollars. Read his column here.
iheart.com
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best In The Country For Buying A House
If you're looking for a new place to call home, two Arizona cities were ranked among the best in the entire country for buying a house. WalletHub compiled a list of the best real estate markets in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine the best local real estate markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 17 key indicators of housing market attractiveness and economic strength. Our data set ranges from median home price appreciation to job growth."
iheart.com
Mass State Trooper Trooper Mark S. Charbonnier was killed this day in 1994.
Trooper Mark Charbonnier was shot and killed as he approached a van he had stopped on the side of Route 3 near Kingston, Massachusetts. His murderer was a convicted killer on parole. Click HERE to read Trooper Charbonier's story and write a tribute on the Officer Down Memorial Page.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Oregon Gets $41-Million For Wood Products Research
More than $16 million of federal funds are on their way to University of Oregon and $8 million to Oregon State University researchers after the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition was named a grant recipient by the historic Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration...
iheart.com
Oregon National Guard Mobilized For Rum Creek Fire
The Oregon National Guard is helping fight the Rum Creek Fire that has burned approximately 17,000 acres and is said to be 12% contained. Fifty-one guard members have been helping with the safety and security of the area with road closure points since Monday, Aug. 29, in the Merlin area. Additionally, the guard has dispatched an HH-60 medical lift helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport to help if any firefighters or support staff become critically injured and need rapid transport for medical treatment.
iheart.com
Parole DENIED
( Columbus, Ohio ) - The Ohio Parole Board is denying parole to David Carroll. He pleaded guilty in 2007 to his role in the death of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel. The child had autism and was in the foster care of David and his wife, Liz, when the family went away for the weekend and left Marcus duct taped in a closet where he died. Prosecutors said Carroll and his girlfriend disposed of the child's body then told police the little boy wandered off, sparking a community-wide search.
Comments / 1