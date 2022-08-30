Read full article on original website
Walk the Dog Forecast for September 2, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will have a 70% chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy downpours could lead to some isolated flash flooding like we saw yesterday, mainly in low-lying areas. High temperatures will be cooler than past days in the upper 80s.
More showers and storms for the holiday weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will have a 70% chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy downpours could lead to some isolated flash flooding like we saw yesterday, mainly in low-lying areas. High temperatures will be cooler than past days in the upper 80s.
Rain is moving out just in time for our football games!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We should be dry for much (if not all) of the rest of this evening! Temperatures will hang out in the upper 70s with dew points in the middle 70s, so expect it to stay muggy. Skies will clear out as well go deeper into the overnight hours, so temperatures will drop and patchy fog will be possible.
Wet weather continues through Labor Day weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Friday has an 80% chance showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s before the rain begins. Saturday still has a high chance for rain with mostly cloudy skies. Morning lows will start in the low 70s, and afternoon highs will hover in the middle and upper 80s.
Beach-bound traffic through Coffee Co. this Labor Day Weekend
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Currently, this Labor Day Holiday Weekend thousands of southbound motorists are streaming through the wiregrass on their way to beach destinations across coastal Northwest, Florida. Coffee County Sheriff officials are reminding drivers to be aware that state Highway 134 traffic in the Ino Community is being...
Active Tropics and active Tri-State weather
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few showers/storms are possible this evening. Temperatures will once again only drop to the low and middle 70s. Thursday will be dry for the first half with slightly lower dew points for the northern half of our viewing area. We’ve got a 50% chance for scattered storms that should pop-up during the later afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will peak in the low 90s before the rain moves in.
Rain chances on the increase as we begin September
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will have a 30-40% chance for showers and storms as a frontal boundary moves in from the north. We’ll be seasonably warm like the last couple days as most locations again top out in the low and mid 90s. Thursday will feature a...
Ground clearing for VA nursing home in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—”Ground clearing” is underway on a state veteran nursing home in Enterprise. Once completed in 2024, WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says now local and state officials are looking at building a road into the facility. Since the official “groundbreaking ceremony” took place earlier this summer....
Future of local landmark restaurant is uncertain
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Although the Zacks Family Restaurant is closed, work has continued for owner Zack Whaley. He has been on the phone nonstop with his insurance company to figure out what’s next for the future of his business. “Trying to get some possible bids or estimates...
Dothan continues sewer work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Suncoast, a City of Dothan Contractor will continue to work on the local sewer lines and perform lateral rehabilitation. During the week of September 5 through September 11, crews will be working on Houston Street, in Dothan, Al. The City of Dothan would like to remind...
Cold front swinging in to change things up!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An outflow boundary is moving through our area and bringing with it some brief, gusty winds and some slightly cooler temperatures! We’ll stay partly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the middle 70s. A couple of showers will be possible overnight. Wednesday will be similar...
City of Dothan water outage advisory
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
Alabama man involved in 3-vehicle accident, 100 gallons of fuel spill on roadway
BAY COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. The […]
Labor Day closings, service interruptions
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Labor Day just around the corner, here is what you need to know about the city and county schedules around the Wiregrass. Houston County Sanitation Department- Houston County Sanitation and Solid Waste trucks will run their regular schedule the week of Labor Day. Enterprise City-...
The Extra Point: Abbeville vs. Cottonwood
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Cottonwood travels to Abbeville, as both teams are trying to get back on track after losing last week. Cottonwood dropped a Thursday night thriller last week to Northside Methodist and will look to flip the script against Abbeville. Abbeville is coming off a loss to Henry County rival Headland, and will look to change the outcome on Friday.
Alabama boy wins Black Belt Photo Contest with Bluegill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama boy and his bluegill fish won the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Assocciation’s (ALBBAA) 2022 Best Fish Photo Contest. Three-year-old angler, Ryker Ingram, of Troy, Alabama, spends time fishing at his grandfather’s pond, Buddy Hendrix, who said his grandchildren enjoy spending time near the water with a rod-and-reel.
Friday Night Football week 2 predictions
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NEWS 4 wants to know your predictions for today’s Friday Night Football games around the Wiregrass. Join in the fun by filling out the below form then stay tuned on NEWS4 social media pages for updates!. View the week 1 predictions below to see how...
Wiregrass counties still facing high covid rates
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Covid-19 still numbers still on the rise, it’s important to know what’s going on around you. WDHN has the latest virus stats for the Wiregrass. According to the CDC, over the past seven days, Alabama has had over 14,000 new cases around the...
The new chairman of Coffee Co. Habitat for Humanity
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Coffee County Habitat for Humanity is currently working on its 26th home since being formed in 1999. At Thursday’s board meeting, Ben Jimmerson was appointed chairman he takes over for Eugene and Charlene Goolsby who recently “retired” after more than two decades of helping manage the organization and has built homes in Enterprise and Elba.
City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Personnel Board on a unanimous vote Wednesday morning vote upheld the termination of a city employee who allegedly falsified documents in a multimillion-dollar child nutrition program. Coordinator Stephanie Wingfield was fired because she allegedly ordered subordinates to falsify paperwork so the city could receive...
