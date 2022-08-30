ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County launches McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to launch its new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service. The county says the shuttle will run September 2 until November 27. The service will then resume March 3, 2023, until November 26, 2023. The service will be provided Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

How the future of the car industry is changing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The future of buying a car could look different with more local dealerships being bought by larger corporations. Gary Duncan has been in the automotive industry for decades, and is now selling his Acura, Audi and BMW dealerships to a larger company. He explained how the national trend is affecting dealerships in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke, VA
Virginia Entertainment
Roanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 35th Annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show is Saturday, September 3 at the Salem Civic Center. The plan is for it to happen rain or shine, with gates opening at 8 a.m. and registration open until 1 p.m. Judging begins at 10 a.m. There will...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Solar company seeks special use permit for 2,578 acres

The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to review an application, Tuesday, Sept. 6, for a special use permit for a 2,578 acre utility scale solar farm. The public is invited to speak on the project and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The project is located along Hopewell Road,...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Duncan Acura, Audi & BMW in Roanoke to go under new ownership

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After years of being local and family owned, the Duncan Acura, Audi & BMW dealership in Roanoke is going under new management later this month. Parks Automotive Group of North Carolina will take over the dealership. The sale comes as smaller dealerships across the country are being bought out by larger corporations.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

AAA expects Labor Day travel to bounce back to near pre-pandemic levels

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether you’re planning to fly or drive for the holiday weekend, experts advise travelers to prepare for anything. AAA expects the Labor Day weekend travel volume to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, as it did for the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays. Travelers are expected to take to the roadways despite higher than usual gas prices.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Roanoke Labor Day parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Labor Day is Monday, and just before that comes the Roanoke Labor Day parade, set for Saturday, September 3. The parade will kick off at noon down Campbell Avenue and onto Williamson Road. Kristy Vance from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 and Chuck Simpson,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

City of Danville announces closures for Labor Day

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Labor Day will cause closings within the city of Danville. The Municipal Building and, all other City of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The city also said that the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New clear-bag policy set for events at Salem Civic Center

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Civic Center officials announced Wednesday it will implement a new clear bag security policy. The policy will go into effect September 17. Officials say the new policy is meant to regulate the size and types of bags taken into the civic center for events. “We...
SALEM, VA
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to Virginia Tech, Thomasson was a junior majoring in biological science. EARLIER STORY: A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Event in Vinton highlights International Overdose Awareness Day

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s International Overdose Awareness Day. People from all over the world, including right here in Southwest Virginia, are hosting events in hometown communities. There will be an event at the Vinton War Memorial to honor, thank and inspire. The goal of Wednesday night’s event is...
VINTON, VA

