Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke Labor Day Parade will be held on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. files a lawsuit to be reinstatedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Organizations in the Roanoke Valley support Suicide Prevention Awareness MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17Cheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County launches McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to launch its new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service. The county says the shuttle will run September 2 until November 27. The service will then resume March 3, 2023, until November 26, 2023. The service will be provided Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
WDBJ7.com
Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
WDBJ7.com
How the future of the car industry is changing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The future of buying a car could look different with more local dealerships being bought by larger corporations. Gary Duncan has been in the automotive industry for decades, and is now selling his Acura, Audi and BMW dealerships to a larger company. He explained how the national trend is affecting dealerships in Roanoke.
wfxrtv.com
Belmont Baptist Church sold, transforming into affordable housing for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A pastor is selling a more than 100-year-old church in Roanoke as a way to allow the ministry to flourish and expand to new heights while the building itself is turned into affordable housing. Belmont Baptist Church has stood on the corner of Stewart Avenue...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 35th Annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show is Saturday, September 3 at the Salem Civic Center. The plan is for it to happen rain or shine, with gates opening at 8 a.m. and registration open until 1 p.m. Judging begins at 10 a.m. There will...
chathamstartribune.com
Solar company seeks special use permit for 2,578 acres
The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to review an application, Tuesday, Sept. 6, for a special use permit for a 2,578 acre utility scale solar farm. The public is invited to speak on the project and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The project is located along Hopewell Road,...
WDBJ7.com
Duncan Acura, Audi & BMW in Roanoke to go under new ownership
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After years of being local and family owned, the Duncan Acura, Audi & BMW dealership in Roanoke is going under new management later this month. Parks Automotive Group of North Carolina will take over the dealership. The sale comes as smaller dealerships across the country are being bought out by larger corporations.
Augusta Free Press
Kline’s Dairy Bar opens sixth location in Lynchburg; plans for store in Richmond area
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Kline family tradition grows in Virginia with the opening of a sixth location of Kline’s Dairy Bar – this one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg location officially opened to the public on Aug. 24. “With...
WDBJ7.com
Final two members of large scale drug organization convicted in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For three years the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia has worked to convict the more than two dozen members of what they call the largest supplier of narcotics in central Virginia. On Friday, they did just that. “Today is a very...
WDBJ7.com
AAA expects Labor Day travel to bounce back to near pre-pandemic levels
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether you’re planning to fly or drive for the holiday weekend, experts advise travelers to prepare for anything. AAA expects the Labor Day weekend travel volume to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, as it did for the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays. Travelers are expected to take to the roadways despite higher than usual gas prices.
wfirnews.com
Data shows northwest Roanoke has second highest incarceration rate in Virginia
A section of Northwest Roanoke has one of the highest incarceration rates in Virginia, according to a Roanoke Rambler analysis of new data. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story.
University of Virginia Health System offering at-home patient monitoring kits to rural providers
The University of Virginia Health System is working to make it easier for patients in rural areas to access the care they need by providing free at-home monitoring kits.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Roanoke Labor Day parade
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Labor Day is Monday, and just before that comes the Roanoke Labor Day parade, set for Saturday, September 3. The parade will kick off at noon down Campbell Avenue and onto Williamson Road. Kristy Vance from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 and Chuck Simpson,...
WSET
City of Danville announces closures for Labor Day
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Labor Day will cause closings within the city of Danville. The Municipal Building and, all other City of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The city also said that the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center...
WDBJ7.com
New clear-bag policy set for events at Salem Civic Center
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Civic Center officials announced Wednesday it will implement a new clear bag security policy. The policy will go into effect September 17. Officials say the new policy is meant to regulate the size and types of bags taken into the civic center for events. “We...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to Virginia Tech, Thomasson was a junior majoring in biological science. EARLIER STORY: A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main...
WDBJ7.com
Pharmacies getting ready for government’s free at-home COVID-19 tests to end
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pharmacists are expecting the demand for at-home COVID tests to go up once the program ends Friday. Some households have already ordered the maximum number of 16 free kits, and pharmacies are stocking up for next week. Even though the free tests are ending, the director...
WDBJ7.com
Event in Vinton highlights International Overdose Awareness Day
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s International Overdose Awareness Day. People from all over the world, including right here in Southwest Virginia, are hosting events in hometown communities. There will be an event at the Vinton War Memorial to honor, thank and inspire. The goal of Wednesday night’s event is...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg City Schools feels Gov. Youngkin’s newest directive can help fill teacher vacancies
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive directive Thursday, hoping it will help address the future of education in Virginia. Lynchburg City Schools spoke Thursday about the positives they feel can come from the directive. “We are excited about a lot of potential different opportunities that...
