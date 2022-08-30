ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Motorcar Auction eyes September return

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMnzJ_0hb87DnZ00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The sixth-annual Saratoga Motorcar Auction has been scheduled to return to the Saratoga Casino Hotel on September 24-25. Over 300 rare cars are expected at this year’s event, including a 1937 Packard V12, 1954 Chrysler New Yorker, 1959 Austin Healey, 1973 Ford F100 Pickup, and other classics.

The auction attracts buyers from all over the world each year, who want to buy their dream car on a budget. Hosted by the Saratoga Auto Museum, the event is the largest in the northeastern United States, and is open to the public.

Bidding for auction items can be done in person, by phone, or by absentee mail. Visitors who do not wish to buy a car are also welcome, at a ticket price of $20 for one day or $30 for both.

Where to be when for Adirondack Open Farm Weekend

A full auction list is available online . Cars are the hot ticket item, of course, but classic consignments are available as well.

Theater wall joins Glens Falls mural project

This week, two murals have been in the works in downtown Glens Falls. One, on the side of the home of a Domino's location on Bay Street, was finished as of Friday, while another on Warren Street has a couple weeks to go. Now, the organization behind the project is seeking an artist for one more mural.
GLENS FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Former Journey Singer Performing in Chatham, NY This Weekend

Former Journey frontman Steve Augeri is scheduled to perform this Sunday, Sept. 5 at Columbia County Fair in Chatham, NY. Steve Augeri was the first of three singers to replace Steve Perry in Journey. He performed with the iconic rock band from 1998-2006. Augeri received a call from Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain in 1997 to audition to front the band.
CHATHAM, NY
travelyouman.com

The 15 Best Restaurants Near Saratoga Lake

The amazing city of Saratoga Springs is well-known for its wonderful dining options, fantastic shopping, and mineral springs. Numerous quick food franchises, reasonably priced alternatives, gourmet dining venues, or locations with full-service bars, kid-friendly menus, or special occasion packages may all be found here. Whether you want to start your day with a delectable meal, have a leisurely lunch, or go on a dinner date with a special someone, this city has a ton to offer. From this article, we are looking forward to sharing more details with you on the best restaurants on Saratoga Lake. It is up to you to go through this list of lakes and then pick the best one to have a great time. See for yourself below and be ready to satiate all of your cravings!
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hungry? Troy restaurant week returns

Troy restaurant week returns! Now's the time to try out that place you've walked by or seen and haven't tried yet. Troy has a variety of cuisines to choose from beginning September 12 through September 18.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Witches Dance comes to Lake George this fall

There are witches in the Adirondacks, and their magic returns this fall. The North Creek Witches Dance is a new tradition, where women with a flair for action and dancing don Halloween-appropriate robes, hats and brooms and put on a show for families in the community.
NORTH CREEK, NY
