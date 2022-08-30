Saratoga Motorcar Auction eyes September return

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The sixth-annual Saratoga Motorcar Auction has been scheduled to return to the Saratoga Casino Hotel on September 24-25. Over 300 rare cars are expected at this year’s event, including a 1937 Packard V12, 1954 Chrysler New Yorker, 1959 Austin Healey, 1973 Ford F100 Pickup, and other classics.

The auction attracts buyers from all over the world each year, who want to buy their dream car on a budget. Hosted by the Saratoga Auto Museum, the event is the largest in the northeastern United States, and is open to the public.

Bidding for auction items can be done in person, by phone, or by absentee mail. Visitors who do not wish to buy a car are also welcome, at a ticket price of $20 for one day or $30 for both.

A full auction list is available online . Cars are the hot ticket item, of course, but classic consignments are available as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.