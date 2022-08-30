ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Buy Stock Must Clear This Level for the Rally to Continue

By Bret Kenwell
 3 days ago

Best Buy (BBY) stock is trying to rally on Tuesday, after the electronics retailer reported earnings before the open.

At one point, the shares were up 7.6% on the day, but like the overall market, Best Buy is fading from its session highs.

Unlike the S&P 500, though — which has now turned negative on the day — Best Buy stock is still up more than 3%.

As reported, “back-to-school sales were running ahead of expectations,” while the retailer delivered a top- and bottom-line earnings beat.

Not all was perfect. Earnings fell almost 50% year over year, while revenue dropped 13%. The company also withdrew its fiscal 2025 guidance due to macro uncertainty.

As one Real Money contributor said, “This is probably going to be a tough time for Best Buy.”

But what do the charts tell us?

Trading Best Buy Stock on Earnings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZp9m_0hb87Cuq00
Daily chart of Best Buy stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

On the chart above Best Buy stock has an important $2 range, between $77.50 and $79.50.

Not only has that zone been support and resistance over the past few days, it’s also where the stock finds its 10-day and 21-day moving averages.

If Best Buy can push through this area and clear $80, it stands to reason that it can climb back to the $85 region. Above that opens the door to the 200-day and 200-week moving averages, which come into play around $90.

The only issue? Clearing the $77.50 to $79.50 zone.

At today’s high, Best Buy stock traded $79.31. Now the stock is struggling with this area, trading around $76. That means we have to be very aware of the downside possibilities here, too.

The first level of interest is $75. Not only does that level come into play near today’s low, but it’s also near the 50-day moving average.

If it fails to hold, that brings up $72.75. That level marks this week’s low — and a sessions where we had a doji candlestick on Monday — as well as the 61.8% retracement of the current range.

Lastly, if that area fails as support, then $69 is in play. This level is a general area of support, as well as the 78.6% retracement of the recent rally.

If all these marks fail, then it could usher in a test of the 2022 low at $64.29.

In a time like this, it’s important to play defense before offense, and Best Buy stock is no exception.

